The company's cash flow remains incredibly strong and we expect it to continue improving. Dividends are only a small part of its DCF.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) has a near $30 billion market capitalization, with a dividend right around the 8% market at $1.05 annualized. Back in mid-2015, the company was a midstream powerhouse, worth more than $100 billion from a valuation perspective, with a $2.00 annualized dividend, as the company paid out most of its DCF. The company's growth came from consistently issuing equity that it believed would gain investors higher rates of return.

Then in mid-2015, the company began to feel, in light of its debt load, that wasn't realistic. The company felt it would need to cut its dividend to cover its growth obligations, and that pushed down the company's share price. The company could no longer issue equity, and that forced it to cut its dividend. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company is now much better positioned to drive long-term shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan Irreplaceable Infrastructure

Kinder Morgan has a portfolio of exciting infrastructure that's essential to the standard of living of almost every American.

Kinder Morgan North American Infrastructure - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas transmission network in the country. The company has 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines and 659 billion cubic feet of working storage capacity. That's the capacity to store billions of dollars worth of natural gas. The company also has 1,200 miles of NGL pipelines.

Given the importance of natural gas for the energy production, heating, cooking, and plenty of other activities of every home, Kinder Morgan's ability to transport it is essential. The company is also one of the largest independent transporters of refined products, at 1.7 million barrels/day, one of the largest independent terminator operators, and the largest CO2 transporter.

Kinder Morgan Capital Projects and Multiples

At the same time, the company is continuously investing in new capital projects at exciting multiples.

Kinder Morgan Capital Projects - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has $2.6 billion in backlog for capital projects, of which $1.9 billion is in natural gas. The largest source of these, the company's Permian takeaway projects, are expected to come into service shortly at a massive 3.5 billion cubic feet/day. A significant number of the company's other natural gas storage projects are expected to come into place soon.

The company has 74% of these projects at a 5.6x EBITDA multiple, although others are at an even higher EBITDA multiple. Assuming that applies to the backlog, that means $2.6 billion turning into $460 million in EBITDA, which means several hundred million in fresh annual cash flow.

The company has already covered a lot of these capital projects capital spending, which means sharp DCF gains at minimal cost in the coming years. The company's continued build multiple is exciting to watch.

Kinder Morgan Growing Market

More importantly, natural gas is a rapidly growing market where the company has significant potential and the ability to expand its market leading position.

Natural Gas Demand - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

In the United States especially, where Kinder Morgan has impressive assets, natural gas is expected to grow dramatically. That's because the U.S. is expected to use its significant natural gas reserves to build a massive LNG export business. That, combined with exports to an increasingly industrialized Mexico, is expected to cover ~70% of the demand growth.

This means numerous additional potential for Kinder Morgan to increase its asset base.

Kinder Morgan 2020 Guidance and Potential

Kinder Morgan's 2020 guidance is exciting and highlights the company's potential to drive long-term shareholder rewards. The company has significantly improved its financial positioning since its original 2015 guidance.

Kinder Morgan 2020 Guidance - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan's 2020 budget pointed towards $7.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA, down slightly more than 8%. The company's $5.1 billion of DCF, a drop of more than 10%, represents a ~$500 million drop from the company's original guidance. However, the company has more than made this up by reducing discretionary capital by $680 million.

The company's year-end net debt/adjusted EBITDA of 4.6x instead of 4.3x, however, that's primarily due to the declines in the company's adjusted EBITDA. The company's total debt of $35 billion is down for the year. The company's $5.1 billion of DCF for $30 billion in market capitalization is incredibly exciting.

As debt decreases and capital spending pays off, this will only increase. The company's dividend is ~$2.4 billion annualized meaning it has significant additional room to paydown debt, invest, or increase its dividend. The company has still indicated long-term plans to pay down another $3-4 billion of debt.

Kinder Morgan Risk

Kinder Morgan's risk is the chance of underutilized infrastructure following a collapse in demand in usage. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact, although with Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent vaccine developments, it's looking more and more like 2021 will be a spectacular year for the energy markets. That points to the potential for significant shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of assets that it's continuing to develop. The company's assets connect to every major natural gas demand and consumption center in the United States. More so, U.S. natural gas demand is expected to expand significantly, partially as the company moves towards exports.

Kinder Morgan's financial picture is also exciting. The company has also paid down debt this year, despite the tough year causing debt to DCF to expand. We expect the company's potential for shareholder rewards to continue expanding going forward. That will help to drive significant long-term rewards for those who invest today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.