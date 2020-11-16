By far the largest player in the semiconductor industry, TSMC is able to fuel innovation, and then scale in a timely manner. The N5 ramp-up has begun.

TSM continues to see high levels of utilization across virtually all nodes. Rapidly-accelerating demand across 5-nanometer and HPC product offerings are expected to persist for several years.

I continue to implement, confirm, and broaden the investment theme centered around the globe's desire to adopt next-generation technologies, across all aspects of life. The pace of growth was hastened by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the first months of 2020, the globe has not only been on a frantic search for a vaccine, but also for computing power.

Early on in the pandemic, countries, businesses and consumers alike were confronted by supply chain risk and disruption. The demand and supply mismatches across all industries exposed the pitfalls of geographically-concentrated supply. Supply and demand mismatches are much more problematic for those industries that require large capital outlays and a high degree of technological expertise. There's no better example today than the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The semiconductor industry has performed very well year-to-date in 2020, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) continues to dominate the space. Tailwinds present at the beginning of the year, fueled by the transition to 5G, data center expansion, and high performance computing, have become gale force. I continue to own and write about a number of the players in the space and see ownership in the chip makers as a "pick-and-shovel" approach to playing the vast technology sector. These include:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Sure, you can pick winners and losers up and down the supply chain, but the origination point is a foundry. More than likely, a TSMC foundry. With a market capitalization pushing toward $500B, the semiconductor giant dominates the playing field on both a market share and technological expertise level. TSM remains the beneficiary of favorable long-term pricing, brought about by tight supply and technical expertise.

On last month's earnings call, TSMC reiterated the increase in capacity utilization across the industry, while reporting year-to-date revenue growth of 30% over the same time period last year. You may recall semiconductors have been viewed largely as a commodity over the last decade. As an industry's finished product is commoditized, each player in the space becomes highly correlated to its average sales price. This is partially true in the case of TSM.

Unlike most foundries in the industry, TSM has no plans to increase prices in 2021. The company views their role as not only a supplier, but also a partner to their customers. TSMC management expects utilization levels to remain elevated for an extended period of time, creating a natural floor for industry-wide ASPs.

To take advantage of the current environment by expanding capacity, TSM expects capital expenditures to top +$17B this year, with a similar spend expected in 2021. The company recently announced the approval of a $3.5B investment in Arizona, expanding supply chains abroad. TSMC has a strong balance sheet, highlighted by a this year's successful debt issue. The company has a history of strong ROE, averaging +24% annually, over the last three years. The company has a very good history of benefiting from positive NPV expansion/acquisition.

TSM management sees demand strength beyond just 5G "growth (is) to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches (iPhone 12) and HPC-related applications." The HPC-related revenues are actually expected to outpace mobile in 2021 and beyond. N5 is forecast to be more successful than any previous node offering. Once production is completely ramped up, TSM expects to maintain margins above 50%, with revenue growth flowing through to EPS. The technological expertise in these newer nodes (N5, N4, etc.) will allow TSMC to remain the dominate long-term name in the industry. A very familiar position for the chip maker.

Take a look at the tables below, detailing TSM's returns (left column) since 2012 vs. the S&P 500 (right column). Obviously there's plenty of out-performance here, but the stability of the year-to-year alpha is remarkable. The dominance within the semiconductor sector enjoyed by TSMC, is and remains the impetus fueling: EPS growth, constructive dividend policy, and shareholder returns.

The massive size and return consistency of TSMC makes for a natural complement to pair with a much smaller United Microelectronics. The larger TSM acts as a stabilizer to the more ASP sensitive UMC, a positive risk-reward trade-off, in my opinion.

When placing a five-year price target on a company’s common shares, we put a high emphasis on “visible sustainable growth.” As growth visibility increases, so does the probability our estimated growth rates will be “sustainable,” allowing ranking models to place a higher confidence interval on our five-year price targets.

With long-term demand and technological expertise, driving stability in ASPs, TSMC has the characteristics for consistent growth. The five-year EPS growth rate of 21.4% is reflective of this belief. Given their size and market leadership among their peers, the sub 25 Forward PE remains attractive.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the chart for TSM. Technical analysis/charting is the primary tool I use when determining my entry or exit point for an equity position. As the COVID-19 pandemic became fully priced into the market, shares of TSM bottomed out in mid March, with the rest of the broad market. After climbing back from the March lows, the stock was range-bound for most of the Q2 2020, before gapping up in early July. The shares have taken off since, though a few opportunities to buy on a dip have occurred since late September.

The downside risks of rapidly-rising COVID-19 infection rates have yet to subside, even with Taiwan recently recording 200-plus days without a positive infection. In the near term, we continue to see a strong Taiwan Dollar providing the most visible headwind to EPS forecasts. However, with continuing positive news on the vaccine front, I could envision the USD closing the gap on the TWD.

Given the current backdrop of the semiconductor market, a constructive argument can be made for consistent demand and stable pricing industry wide. I'm "very bullish" on TSM and currently have a five-year price target of $179 for the shares. I hold the stock in both the Gunderson Dividend & Growth and Premier Growth portfolios.

We remain very constructive on the semiconductor manufacturing industry and see TSM as a must own name in the technology sector. An addition to your portfolio serves as a direct manufacturing input into the 5G/COVID-19 driven tech boom and also as a complement to your smaller holdings in semiconductor industry.

*All Data From Best Stocks Now Database Unless Noted

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM, UMC, AMD, QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.