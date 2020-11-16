Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has transitioned into a software applications company away from its legacy focus on industrial products. A string of strategic acquisitions in recent years has helped consolidate its market position in niche segments driving a strong cash flow profile and steady growth outlook. Despite some disruptions in the first half of the year given the COVID-19 pandemic, operations and financials have been relatively resilient with a recently reported Q3 earnings result that beat expectations. We like the stock given its dividend growth profile including the latest 10% hike in the quarterly rate. While the yield on ROP is relatively modest at just 0.6%, we believe the company can continue increasing the payout in line with earnings which has upside in the coming years supported by overall solid fundamentals.

(Seeking Alpha)

ROP Q3 Earnings Recap

Roper reported its Q3 earnings on October 27th with non-GAAP EPS of $3.17, which was $0.13 ahead of estimates. Revenue of $1.37 billion in the quarter climbed 0.7% year over year and was in-line with consensus. The gross margin at 64.2% declined by 40 basis points compared to the period last year while the EBITDA margin at 36.6% was nearly flat compared to 36.6% in Q3 2019. Still, the results here were favorable considering weaker trends in Q2 disrupted by COVID-19 suggesting an ongoing recovery. The conversion of free cash flow as a percentage of revenue at 28% year to date has climbed sequentially each year from 25% in 2017 as a strong point in the financial profile.

(source: Company IR)

Across operating segments, revenues from Application Software climbed 11% y/y to $451 million representing 33% of total revenues. The business is defined by a high level of recurring revenue growth and high customer retention. Roper is benefiting from an ongoing adoption of cloud services as the delivery models shift towards subscriptions. Industry-specific solutions for laboratories and hospitals have seen a boost related to the pandemic. On the other hand, organic revenues declined by 1% y/y which was pressured by the legacy licenses and services. Management commented on the trends during the conference call:

We're continuing to see an acceleration of our Software as a Service or cloud solutions across this segment. This trend will provide a long-term benefit for both our customers and for our business. Our customers outsource the operations of their software applications to us and gain the benefit of being on the most recent software release at all times. Our businesses are improved by having higher levels of recurring revenue and customer intimacy. Importantly, we believe this migration to the cloud will be a net growth driver for us. So based on this SaaS migration trend, and our continued high levels of customer retention, we saw recurring revenues grow mid-single-digits in the quarter. We expect this strength to continue into next year. As an offset, and as expected, we saw declines in our perpetual revenue stream for two reasons: first, a difficult prior year license comp; and second, a slowing of new logo licenses associated with the current macro headwinds.

The Network Software Systems segment was a strong point during the quarter with revenues up 9% y/y, and 1% organically to $430 million. Similar to the software applications group, the company highlighted strong customer retention and recurring revenue growth with the SaaS business model. A major project Roper is working on is the New York City "TransCore NYC Project", which will integrate traffic management systems with in-vehicle devices for public transportation. While the work is approved, some delays given the pandemic are expected to continue but represent an order backlog through next year.

In the Measurement & Analytical Solutions group, the company's 'Verathon' medical device manufacturer subsidiary has seen strong demand for its video intubation products which are used for COVID-19 related treatments. On the other hand, other categories have seen a pressured sales environment considering hospitals have been financially constrained this year as a key customer segment. Sales of $368 million are down 8% y/y, but up 2% on an organic basis. Roper expects industry patient volumes to improve going forward which could support the environment for hospital spending.

Finally, the Process Technologies group remains a weak point for the company with revenues declining 25% y/y to $120 million. This segment includes various products and services targeted for the oil & gas industry where Roper says business is down by 40% compared to last year considering the lower energy pricing environment as a headwind for customers. The company expects weakness to continue through Q4.

Strategic Acquisitions

The other key development in the quarter was a series of recent strategic acquisitions. Roper deployed $5.4 billion to acquire 'Vertafore', a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Roper expects the deal to contribute $580 million in revenue for the full year 2021 with a strong cash flow profile. There were also smaller deals including the purchase 'EPSi', a hospital business management software maker, along with 'WELIS' and 'IFS' adding to the company's life insurance product segment. Following these deals, two-thirds of company EBITDA is now based on software businesses with a more recurring revenue profile and a greater product mix in the diversified business.

(source: Company IR)

Consistent with the ongoing M&A activity, Roper carries a relatively high level of debt on its balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with $9.7 billion in gross financial debt against $302 million in cash and equivalents. Considering $1.95 billion in EBITDA over the trailing last twelve months, the net-debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 4.8x is an elevated level for the company. That being said, there is an understanding here that the acquisitions are accretive to earnings, and the debt is well supported by underlying cash flows and is expected to decline going forward with "rapid deleveraging". Overall, the liquidity position remains strong including a revolving credit line of $1.8 billion.

(source: Company IR)

ROP Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

Roper management expects Q4 to largely be a continuation of the trends observed in Q3. For the full year, the guidance is for adjusted diluted EPS between $12.55 and $12.65. Notably, the estimate was revised higher from a previous target between $11.90 and $12.40 from Q2. Separately, management expects revenues and EBITDA to climb between 2% and 3% including the impact of acquisitions, or flat to slightly down on an organic basis.

(source: Company IR)

According to consensus estimates, 2020 revenue and EPS are in line with management guidance. For next year in 2021, the market is forecasting a rebound of growth with sales climbing 12.7% while EPS of $14.64 is 15.8% higher compared to the 2020 forecast. The long-term outlook is for steady growth.

(Seeking Alpha)

Another Dividend Hike

Following the release of Q3 earnings, Roper announced a 10% dividend hike to the new quarterly rate at $0.5625 per share. This is the 28th consecutive year the company has increased the payout. Indeed, Roper is in the select group of "Dividend Aristocrats" which is an unofficial group of S&P 500 Index (SPY) companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 years.

While the track record is impressive, the current yield of just 0.55% is hardly an income level to get excited about. That being said, the dividend composite annual growth rate at 20% over the past decade from a dividend rate of just $0.11 in 2011 is exceptional on its own. The stock has returned over 480% on a total return basis over the past decade While the rate of dividend increases has slowed in recent years, we see room for long-term dividend growth slightly above earnings.

Data by YCharts

Favorably, the payout ratio on the dividend at just 13.3% or 18% on 2020 guidance for management EPS is a relatively low level that is well supported by underlying cash flows. For context, the annualized distribution of approximately $235 million compares to free cash flow of $1.1 billion year-to-date. We think the dividend is safe and well-positioned to continue growing over any market environment.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We believe the company has proven that its growth through acquisitions model is successful and we're encouraged by the improving outlook for earnings through next year. While Roper's top and bottom-line momentum are modest, we think the leadership position in its niche segments and history of execution support a positive long-term outlook.

In terms of valuation, the expected rebound in earnings growth through 2021 keeps the P/E ratio at a relatively attractive level. We're looking at a 1-year forward P/E based on 2021 consensus at 27x which is below the 5-year average for the company closer to 29x. We believe the transition more towards "tech" and software from the legacy industrial profile can support a higher premium now.

Data by YCharts

In our view, the company is well-positioned to exceed earnings estimates in the coming years as it builds its market leadership position. By this measure, the stock has an upside from current levels. Overall, we rate shares of ROP as a buy with a price target of $450 representing about 12% upside from the current level. Our target implies a forward P/E of 30x which is in the range the stock has previously traded at.

Current market developments including optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will be introduced in the early part of 2021 supports an expectation for a rebound in global economic activity. Roper could benefit from stronger than expected sales momentum and earnings upside. Considering that the company has highlighted the oil & gas industry as a headwind, climbing energy prices from the current level may improve the spending environment for customers and also be a positive factor for Roper going forward.

Risks here beyond a deterioration to the global macro outlook includes the potential that growth and earnings underperform. The key metrics to watch are free cash flow generation and the gross margin which will we'd like to see climb going forward. Weaker than expected results in the upcoming quarters could force a revision lower to long-term estimates and pressure the stock with renewed bearish sentiment.

(source: Company IR)

Final Thoughts

Roper Technologies is a high-quality market leader that has a long history of positive execution backed by a credible management team. We believe that efforts to grow the business with strategic acquisitions and shift the focus towards software applications can drive a higher valuation multiple for the company. The dividend growth profile is impressive and we expect continued annual increases to the quarterly rate for the foreseeable future in line with earnings growth.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.