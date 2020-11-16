Simultensioly, by retaining the potential for additional gains, investors looking for wealth preservation and willing to take an extra risk may prefer AWK over T-bills.

By estimating prudent growth rates, AWK's stock can be leveraged into a wealth preservation vehicle even if its valuation were to massively contract.

Some context

Over the past few months, we have covered various stocks in the water industry. Many investors love water stocks because of their incredibly secure cash flows that ensure decades of consistent performance, most often uncorrelated to events affecting the overall economy. For example, in October, we examined Middlesex Water, featuring a 47-year dividend growth record, while earlier, in September, we discussed York Water and its 200-year record of uninterrupted dividend payments.

As we concluded in those analyses (along with other water stocks covered previously,) was that while their dividend track records are definitely admirable, these equities feature a limited total return potential due to their over-expanded valuation multiples. Hence, we don't find them attractive enough overall to hit the "Buy" button.

At the same time, however, maximizing total returns is not necessarily a primary goal for many investors. Sometimes, other investing strategies are in place, including wealth preservation and reducing portfolio volatility. We believe that some water stocks, including American Water Works (AWK), have the potential to meet such needs, fitting the role of wealth preservation that currently T-bills offer while simultaneously retaining an attractive potential for additional returns.

The valuation problem

American Water Works' stock, similarly to its peers, has undergone a massive valuation expansion over the past decade. The reason is that the company's residential, commercial, and industrial gallon volumes provided remain extremely steady and predictable, eliminating much of the operations uncertainty factor that other equities face. As you can see, for example, despite COVID-19, the company's billed water services volumes over the past nine months have shifted to 256,145M gallons, an 1.3% increase YoY. The ongoing pandemic is arguably one of the worst events it could have occurred for businesses. Yet, in such an adverse environment, the company's operations have remained resilient, even posting modest growth in Q3's water volumes YoY by ~6%. Source: 10K

Combining the predictable water consumption of its customers, the continuous addition of clients amid the expansion of its network, and regular acquisitions, as well as the occasional regulatory rate increases, the company has achieved a 10-year EPS & DPS CAGR of 9.8% & 9.5%, respectively. These figures remain incredibly consistent on their 3-year CAGR, showcasing the American Water Works' operational stability, as mentioned earlier. Therefore, it makes sense that investors would find shares incredibly attractive. Few companies offer robust growth while ensuring solid results even under unfavorable economic conditions. AWK does due to providing the most important utility of all: water.

AWK and T-bills for wealth preservation

Now that we have looked as to why AWK's valuation has been expanding, we can make an interesting observation. As the graph displays below, AWK's dividend yield behavior moderately correlates with the 10-year T-bill yield. A reasonable conclusion is that the market essentially prices the stock's yield as a nearly risk-free one. Of' course, equities are not bonds, hence AWK's higher yield to compensate investors. However, the case remains. Investors are pricing AWK at a hefty price since the company is utterly unlikely to face dividend-coverage struggles, currently highlighting a 56% payout ratio.

To demonstrate why American Water Works offers an attractive low-volatility, wealth preservation investment case while still retaining an upside potential, we are going to examine two cases:

AWK undergoes a massive valuation compression over the next 10 years

AWK's valuation remains at current levels, around 45x its net income.

This way, we somewhat account for both extreme scenarios. To expect a further valuation expansion would be unreasonable, but it would be a positive scenario even if it were to occur, so we are still satisfied. In both cases, we estimate an EPS & DPS CAGR of 5%.

We believe this growth rate is extremely reasonable over the next decade, as we assume a considerable deceleration in the company's current growth. Further, the rest of its industry is also growing at swifter rates, despite their businesses' maturity. Hence, it is likely that this rate will be notably higher.

To demonstrate our case, the graph below illustrates these scenarios. As you can see, even if AWK's valuation gradually contracts towards 25x earnings, investors would still achieve somewhat positive returns. Simultaneously, if the valuation were to remain at its current levels, investors who bought for capital preservation would enjoy better-than-expected returns, similar to the company's growth rates. Still...there some limitations! Source: Author

Limitations and resolutions

Our estimates assume that all else remains constant. Of course, growth rates are expected to slightly fluctuate, hence our humbled estimates. Still, total returns are subject to other factors, though (e.g., stock buybacks if the valuation gets too low.) Our example intends to illustrate the approximate behavior of returns over time, not their exact levels of returns.

of returns over time, not their exact levels of returns. The resolution of our calculations is that assuming investors were to hold AWK over the next ten years, they would achieve bond-like returns amid a massive valuation compression(valuation halved) while still retaining the potential for gains if the current multiple were to remain. Still note that: If the valuation were to contract further (a P/E below 23), returns would eventually be negative, though this is too extreme of a case. This should work only for a certain and above number of years. For example, testing the same variables but for 5 years instead would result in break-even returns at 32x earnings, instead of around 23x over 10 years, as EPS & DPS wouldn't "have enough time" to compensate investors for such a steep valuation contraction (as illustrated below.) This is also why we associated shares with the 10-year T-bill, in the sense that investors are expected to hold AWK over the same period (maturity matching) for this strategy to work at significant valuation contractions (e.g., to get an even wider margin of safety).

of our calculations is that assuming investors were to hold AWK over the next ten years, they would achieve bond-like returns amid a massive valuation compression(valuation halved) while still retaining the potential for gains if the current multiple were to remain. Still note that:

Source: Author

Final notes and disclaimer

To make this clear, we are not comparing, valuing, or assessing T-bills as if they were equities. We are aware of the differences between the two and don't portray AWK as a nearly risk-free investment at all. This article aims to offer an alternative investment strategy for those seeking wealth preservation by leveraging AWK's secure cash flows and consistent growth. There are multiple real variables that could result in a different outcome - we concentrate on the general idea instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.