Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents at Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Ronny Gal

Hi, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. In this session of the ODC we have a special treat for you, Kevin and the Eli Lilly IR team were kind enough to let us have a conversation today with three of the scientific leaders, Andrew Adams, who runs New Therapeutic Area Modalities and also the COVID-19 section. Mark Mintun, I hope I’m not ruining your name too much, the VP of Neurodegeneration and Pain, and himself quite a notable neurodegeneration scientist. And Jeff Emmick, who is the VP of Diabetes Product Development, in charge on, I guess all the clinical sites diabetes products and a few other related areas.

So, this design is that probably a bit of a too long of a conversation with each one of them for the next 45 minutes. I’ll try to kind of save 15 minutes for topics. The first discussion will be around COVID, then neurodegeneration and diabetes, will close this out.

So, with that Andrew, really appreciate you being here. And I wanted to first ask you about bamlanivimab, your single agent, 700 milligram COVID antibody. It seems that this -- the data for the combination antibody is better than mono with quite a bit of margin. Do you plan to deploy the monotherapy as a long-term therapy or is this more of a hold off -- hold on until you are able to make more of the combination, and no combination is authorized? How do we think about those two products co-existing, in kind of like the six months to a year horizon?

Andrew Adams

Yes. Thanks, Ronny. I think, that’s a really important question. And there are a few things that feed into our thinking on that. One is, with the data we have today in terms of the virology, you’re absolutely right that if you look across the time for us, the combination does look better in reduction of viral load than the monotherapy. Although I think it’s important to keep in mind that when we’re looking at those figures, it is a log scale. And so, the monotherapy, I think, early on is giving you a fairly substantial reduction on day three and day seven as well. And so, the interesting thing to me though is, when you take that separation in virology, which is really interesting, and then compare that with symptomatic improvement, we actually see equivalent effects on symptoms and hospitalization at the monotherapy and the combination therapy. And so, it suggests to us that at least that things that maybe not tightly linked between absolute reduction in viral load and subsequent symptoms, and that there may be a threshold that we need to cross in terms of reduction of viral load early that than leads to the improvement in symptoms in patients to get the monotherapy or the combination therapy.

I think, we’re pragmatic as well there. I think when we talked about this seven, eight months ago, we were talking about combinations of antibodies as a way to extend the longevity of the therapies, because we are, every time we treat a patient, hoping to not encounter treatment failure. Treatment failure, typically in the virology space is coming from resistant variance that develops the things like the antibodies. We see, with the combination therapy, a lot fewer of the variance, basically no variance with our cocktail therapy so far. And so, I think that over time, if that’s there in larger populations, then you could imagine that the rate of treatment failure will likely do low in combination therapy than in monotherapy. And so, you would have a longer term therapy that would last longer. I mean, treatment failure because of variations in virus, that’s standard practice in virology, right? We know this from RSV; we know this from Ebola that viruses mutate. And so, for us, I think, the key to the combination is that hopefully in the post vaccine world, when we’re all mostly vaccinated, the few people that need these therapies will have something that we can have to be effective for years. And that’s what the strategy’s behind the combination is to provide a long term therapy for those people.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ronny Gal

So, you mentioned mutation. So, let’s tackle that for a second.

Andrew Adams

Sure.

Ronny Gal

So, you’ve kind of mentioned -- your management has mentioned in discussion that you’ve done something that would actually be applied -- the antibody as a pressure on the virus, and see then mutation -- mutagenicity. And as you’ve mentioned, obviously the dual antibody produces less of those than the single. I guess, the question is -- the first question is, is this clinically relevant? That is, one of the arguments against using a single antibody is that you will end up with a virus that mutates because you apply selection pressure by treating a large population of patients with it. But, you obviously thought about this a little bit more than we do, you probably introduced a single agent. So, if you can just take us through the logic of why this is probably not clinically relevant?

Andrew Adams

Yes. I can walk you through I think on this. And I think, as a baseline, just to set expectations, we believe that we’re now working on what is the largest database of sequence COVID genomes in the clinical setting. So, we’re looking at this in every sample of every patient that we dose with the antibody in our clinical trials. And so, we have a very large database set. But, you’re right, where this actually starts is pre-clinically. And so, what you do is a suite of experiments, right? If you look at binding of the antibodies to the virus and various mutant viruses, and then you look at serial directed evolution against live virus. So, you apply high-high doses of virus to -- sorry, of antibody to virus in vitro, trying to force selection of variants that can survive in the face of the antibody, and we could that. And I think that most people, if you read like Regeneron’s manuscripts on single antibodies, our data internally and others in the field, you can absolutely, within a few passages, a few cycles of this direct evolution, generate these variants.

And the good thing is actually, it’s connected, right? Like, when we see treatment failures in the clinic, it’s with variants that we predicted preclinically and understand well. And that’s why when we pick that cocktail, when we pick the second antibody etesevimab, it is the antibody that will be part of the combination therapy hopefully is -- it was addressed -- it was designed to address those issues, those variants that we see for bamlanivimab. And so, it was very heartening for us, when we did that same cycling and passage study in vitro, we went through all 10 cycles with no escape variants with the combination of the two antibodies. And so, we feel very good, especially when that combined with the data that our leadership talked about on the early clinical results, but we don’t see those variants with the combination.

Ronny Gal

So, that you just said something that spiked my hairs a little bit. You said that -- while you said that you look at every patient you treated and try to look at mutation variants in it, and that’s a real good clinical set data to have. But, you’ve also said that you are seeing some treatment failures due to variants. If you look at that, it kind of suggests that the single antibody probably should not be in use for very long. I’m just putting the two together, just because you kind of have the phrase that you’ll end up leading to propagation of resistance variants.

Andrew Adams

Yes. I think, I should probably give some more context on that. Variants that we see that are resistant to bamlanivimab, they also occur in the placebo, and so, I think that at rate that’s not insignificant. The challenge is that the immune system I think is also in everyone who responds to the virus, right, pushing it to generate variants as well. So, the question is, how high that rate is in terms of tolerability? The majority of people who received the antibody cleared the infection with no issue. And in the placebo group, we also saw the same barriers that we saw in the treatment group. So, the question still is, how meaningful is this. We didn’t separate out from our overall analysis of the data the people with variants or not variants. So, the antibody is effective, including the people in whom there is a variant detected.

And I think, the important thing to remember as well is, these people also do have an adaptive immune response to the virus on top of the passive protection that they get with the antibody. So most patients in that study have been negative to virus at day 11, regardless of whether or not they’re in placebo or the antibody driven. [Multiple Speakers] ameliorate symptoms and speed that clearance I think for the antibodies is the important thing.

Ronny Gal

So, I think what you’re telling me is, look, our antibodies do provide a part of the system. So, even there are variants, the adaptive immune system kind of takes over after a while, pumps up a bunch of different polyclonal antibodies and knocks out those variants as well. Everything we need to do is prevent the virus from knocking out the patient before the immune system kicks in. Okay, makes sense.

The other question that has come up is this issue of the virus mutagenicity and therefore, its ability to escape our vaccine and so forth. So, some data that came out recently that talked about in veterinary medicine, coronaviruses vaccines tend to be short lived. And after a year or two, you need a new one. And I kind of suspect that you look at the value of the data more than we did, is this a real concern that if we make an a combination of antibodies in combination vaccines today, what is the risk that typically down the road we’ll discover that the virus is simply mutated enough that we need to vaccinate everybody against the new? Are we going to do a lockdown every tree basically? The fundamental question. Obviously you’re not -- I am not asking you predict the future, but whatever you can do here.

Andrew Adams

Sure. I mean, I think that we can -- I can give you my thoughts on it. If you look at the whole spike protein vaccines, right, what you’re actually generating there is a polyclonal response against multiple different episodes, so, all the spike protein of the virus. And so, the likelihood that any one mutation would allow you to escape a vaccine response setting is probably relatively low, right? I mean, we’re going to still see continued selection over time. But, 94%, 90% active vaccine, that’s a pretty good vaccine. So, I feel pretty good about that as that continues to hold up.

So, the antibody is more of a risk, right? Because you only have basically two or three if you do triple cocktail, different episodes that you’re targeting. But, there is the potential that mutations could arise through some animal reservoir that could interrupt half or maybe if you accumulate multiple, it could interrupt the whole cocktail. I think, it’s more likely though that we’ll be okay. Because so far, we haven’t seen any piece of high frequency mutants take over, aside from the D614G mutant that has potentially compounded by being a founder effect. Although it is something that I think that’s why we’re doing a lot of sequencing, right. We’re trying to monitor for these kinds of challenges in real time.

The other end there is, our antibodies versus Vir’s antibodies versus Regeneron’s antibodies and AstraZeneca, they are all likely targeting slightly different episodes, so completely different episodes. And so, even if you lose one antibody from one company, there is the potential that the other antibodies in development could then be in a regional way perhaps even swapped in to take care of whatever that variant is.

Ronny Gal

What’s next for you guys? So, you kind of mentioned some even better antibodies, slightly modified antibodies than yours. If you have to look -- you got antibodies now in the clinic, are you working on a second generation antibody? And if it is, kind of like, what are the features that you’re looking to improve on?

Andrew Adams

Yes. There’s a couple of features, I think, if you were to make a second generation, you’d be interested. Anything we can do to increase potency and reduce dose, I think it’s worthwhile investigating, obviously, for these antiviral antibodies to start, but you’re on the very high end of doses that we typically see with antibody therapeutics. So, we’re always working to lower that.

Ronny Gal

Except neurodegeneration, there you might get a little bit more?

Andrew Adams

Yes. That’s a fair point. I think, though, at some point, we are testing 7 grams of one of these COVID antibodies, bamlanivimab, right, that’s a lot of antibody. So, that’s one thing. And then the other would be half life. I think that’s kind of an obvious one. But it then again, I think it depends, right? Because if we have effective vaccines at work in the elderly, how much, how far down the road do we go from making extremely long lived prophylactic antibodies? I can tell you right now that the half life of an IDD1 [ph] is perfectly good for doing treatment that needs to be two weeks to three weeks. So, I think it’s going to be population dependent as to what we do with that. Pan COVID, I think is an interesting idea. So, you could try and go all coronaviruses with a single cocktail of antibodies. But again, the technical challenge there is hard because you’re going to choose which episodes are conserved, and if that conserved across viruses, is it difficult, they’re not particularly important, and then the virus can mutate them easily. We’ll see. But, it’s something we’re thinking about for sure.

Ronny Gal

So, is it still thinking or is there a kind of like pre-clinical active effort? Are the guys at the first-generation antibodies kind of hard at work in generating additional leads, or this is still kind of like still on the drawing board at this point?

Andrew Adams

We’re doing some of those things that we discussed, like looking for more potent and half-life extended versions. I think, it really is going to depend on the clinical data and the use that we have to the antibodies that to totality of the vaccine data and our own like post-exposure prophylaxis study, hopefully that will also help point us in the right direction.

Ronny Gal

Okay. So, the other one I got for you on this one is, look, you now we now know how to make NABs, right? So, what are we doing with NABs going forward? You’re pretty good at this. Congratulations. You went from zero to a hundred in no time. But now, you have five therapeutic areas of focus. Is NAB a long-term project for Lilly or is this you’re going to be shut down after the COVID epidemic done?

Andrew Adams

Yes. It’s a fair question. I think, one of the ways we were able to go so quickly was partnering internally and externally with people like AbCellera and Junshi who have done a lot discovery work here. So, the question is, could we bolt back on again Lilly’s development engines to make one of these projects grow fast again? Absolutely, we could. I think, that’s not out of the question at all. The question for me really is, when do we see the next problem of this magnitude occurring, right? And then, what do you need to have in preparation for that happening? Like, do we have a team at Lilly, that’s monitoring for these kinds of threats and then looking to work with people in the external environment and maybe it’s people like [indiscernible] or the government, if we start taking a pan industry approach to this. I think, it’s something that we are exploring. But, there are lots of people piling into pandemic preparedness all of a sudden, and we want to be thoughtful and pragmatic about how we do it.

Ronny Gal

I’m going to ask you one, which is not -- actually one, which is part of your role as in charge of new platform at Lilly. And that is, we haven’t seen much when it comes to new platform. We haven’t seen anything from you guys on cellular therapy. We haven’t seen much from you guys in terms of RNA-based therapy, small molecule binding of RNA. It’s stuff that you might be working on internally, but we haven’t seen much. And I was kind of wondering, if you can just give us a peek at what you guys are working on, which is you are going to be excited about, and when should we able to internally -- externally, sorry, the first kind of like in the clinic use of platform at Lilly?

Andrew Adams

Yes. That’s a fantastic question. And I love being able to talk about my day job, instead of my night job as well. So, I think for us at Lilly, this has been something that we’ve put together over the last two years or so, really in an integrated way across the therapeutic areas. It’s actually an interesting question, because this morning, I saw that Dicerna announced that the IND is now active for the first of the RNA programs as part of our collaboration with Dicerna. And so, actually, we plan on having a clinical study, hopefully this year, initiate in the cardio-metabolic space with Dicerna with RNA candidate. I think, the interesting thing to me personally is how do we take things like the GalNAc-based siRNA and extrapolate them to where there is high unmet where we have really high conviction targets. And I think Mark will tell you about neurodegeneration portfolio, but that’s one area I think that we’re very passionate about impacting over the next few years too.

Ronny Gal

Okay. I follow. I want to throw you one more in the last minute here, which is going back to the antibodies, one of the question I was beginning to play with myself is -- think myself is this issue of trying some of these new technologies developed against coronavirus and trying to make an effective antibody against HIV? Is this applicable, if you guys thought at all about this, or is this essentially just too much of different fields for the extrapolations of them?

Andrew Adams

Yes. I think, that’s a fantastic question. Lately over the last few months, I’ve been thinking about everything from dengue to Ebola, to, to HIV. And I think that there is some interesting parallels that you can draw. The downside of things like HIV and influenza is sort of the mutation rate of those viruses. And if you get to extremely sophisticated, extremely high rates of variation, I think, the neutralizing antibody approach gets more and more challenging. People have tried NABs before for HIV, and I think run into challenges. I know, like David Hoard’s work at Columbia deals with this in detail and is really an interesting read.

What I think we need to do is think pragmatically, which viruses could we go after with this kind of an approach. I think, Ebola has been done; RSV, we have an effective treatment; now, the COVID is in the mild to moderate setting that we hope and hopefully Regeneron and others will have hit the target as well. So, where else could we go with this? And now, in a world though where mRNA vaccines are not too far from timelines that we achieved with the neutralizing antibodies -- when you go with those vaccines versus with a NAB approach. So, I think there’s a lot of things we have to work through once the post COVID aftermath...

Ronny Gal

So, Andrew, for the folks on the back, and who want to ask Andrew any questions, we’re going take all the questions in the last few minutes, just so we can go through a couple of the other sections.

So with that, I’ll switch over and ask Mark a few questions. Mark, thank you being with us. Neurodegeneration, so not new business. But I kind of have to ask. Aducanumab, you read the documents in the ad comm. And I’m guessing you have a bunch of former FDA guys internally who opine on this. How are you thinking personally about the likelihood of approval here?

Mark Mintun

Well, it was an interesting roller coaster week, wasn’t it? There was, first, my sense -- obviously I’m not predicting the FDA, this would be a tough time to do that. But I don’t think I differ from the majority of people who felt that there were still a huge number of questions at the end of that FDA conference -- that NDA ad comm and very little support from the committee. So, I think that the -- going forward, most people have felt it is unlikely to see approval on this ground. And I don’t really -- I think I run with that path if you know what I’m saying.

Ronny Gal

I’m with you. Yes, I’m with 100% on this. And the only question I had just because we love to ask those folks is, have you guys kind of like thought about this internally as a group? You kind of have to, given that this is relevant to some of the businesses you do.

Mark Mintun

Sure. Yes.

Ronny Gal

All right. So, there is something informed. This is not just something…

Mark Mintun

You should understand that really -- first and foremost, having a treatment out there for patients would be a huge win for everyone. And Lilly would applaud and be very, very excited about that. So, that I hope you know that’s a given. Our heart is in this. And that roller coaster is not just from anything from a competitive or business point of view. It’s just from the heart that has been -- would have been great to see just nothing but positive direction here. But Alzheimer’s disease is not that simple. It’s certainly frustrated a ton of researchers and companies. So, in some ways, you take a deep breath and keep going. Right?

Ronny Gal

So, that’s actually a really interesting question. So, let’s just talk a little bit about molecule and how it’s influenced by that data. So, I guess, the first question is, on the donanemab. How is that -- it is just on scientific level. How is that molecule differentiated from your two prime competitors, so both adu and gantenerumab. You kind of mentioned this that you guys are -- donanemab is a bit more -- bit higher efficacy, how…

Mark Mintun

I think, there’s one thing we can point to is that most of these antibodies have a slightly different target. We have a more of a radically different target. We’re after the pyroglutamate form of the beta amyloid that occurs more exclusively in the plaque setting, the amyloid plaque setting in the brain, which means that when it binds, it’s probably -- the only thing that’s going to bind to it is the plaque. And so, it doesn’t bind to oligomers, it doesn’t bind to soluble components at all. Now, whether or not that translates -- is the reason for my next statement, I’m not 100% sure. But then, in the clinic and our Phase 1 data, we saw a really rapid and deep removal of amyloid over a period of time that hasn’t been matched by any of the other data that we’ve seen on the plaque clearing antibodies. So, we have to look at that and say, yes, indeed, the amount of amyloid removal or the ability to get to a practically negative scan, if that’s the trigger for maybe slowing this disease down, then we hope that our study will be able to see that type of efficacy, at least started an earlier time in the 18-months study.

Ronny Gal

Got it. So, the other question is that follows is the -- do you have any differences? But, other question is, can you just -- better [indiscernible] whatever clears out the plaque, once you have antibodies?

Mark Mintun

I don’t think we have any data that that’s the source of the difference. It’s some -- and of course, that’s a really hard comparison data to get. And my sense is that it’s probably an area that’s understudied for the field with exactly the way that microglia play a role here. But, that is -- that’s something that right now we can only look at the results we have, as far as comparing across the different monoclonal antibodies.

Ronny Gal

So, the question is what data would that Phase 2 that you’re currently running will generate the -- before I think CTO kind of made the point that we’re going to have data because of our ability to use biomarkers that some of our peers do not have. What is that data that you’re going to have that will allow you to make a go, no go decision that others do not?

Mark Mintun

I think, as in most of the trials we’ll have the standard clinical efficacy data. We’re using the [indiscernible], which is a combination of the ADAS-Cog and the activities of daily living. But, we also have the CDR sum of boxes in there. But key thing though is because of the way we screened our patients and the importance we believe of the tau imaging, we will have tau imaging at baseline, and at the end of the study in every patient. So, if not a subset, if not sometimes a non randomly achieved subset, this is tau imaging in everybody. And so, that’s in part because we actually screened for having the right levels of tau as the way of getting into the study. But it’s also because we believe that tau -- tau actually represents a very, very high face validity of indicating the extent of the pathology in the field. And being able to show that would make I think, a huge amount and being able to correlate that to efficacy would be even bigger.

Ronny Gal

So, we were dying to see those scatter plots, right, the one that correlates data amyloid dose and tau and clinical benefits. So, dying to see that when you should present here. So, which brings me to the next question, which is, can you -- well, that’s a bit of a tricky question. But, are you going to make this -- I'm trying to say in a way that would be a fair question, so you can answer, which is, it seems like that data can be used as the support, the amyloid data hypothesis more broadly. So, if I think about aducanumab program or gantenerumab program, they could be a beneficiary of positive results from you. I guess, the question is, is this data will be available for them to reference or is that at this point just -- because the data is yours that will not be -- you actually will not be able to use that to approve a competitor molecule?

Mark Mintun

Wow, that’s interesting question. So, I guess, a couple things. One is that we don’t really know when the FDA will make a decision, but we know when the PDUFA date is. So, we can’t assume that. So, I think, the FDA always sort of integrates the whole field. I mean, there’s been data already on BAN2401; there’s been data on gantenerumab; there’s been obviously different types of data releases on aducanumab. I think our data will merely add to that. From an overall point of view, I think, the data has been increasing that this mechanism of removing amyloid plaque, when you actually have a substantial removal of amyloid plaque. But I noticed that a lot of times having a very small amount of removal at the lower doses that would seem to be associated. However, that said, I’m sure you can put yourself in the FDA’s shoes and realize that they don’t approve a concept or a field or an overall direction. They have to approve a specific drug. And when it comes down to it, I would say that is going to be the predominant factor. But, I think, all of the data -- I don’t think it will just be ours. I think if they’re getting looking for reassurance on the overall mechanism, I think, it’s this trajectory of the science rather than a specific study from us.

Ronny Gal

Let me ask you the other thing. I’m sure you watched data with us, was there anything that you took away from the data presented, or described at the document that made you change how you think about the design of your own pivotal? So, one of the advantage you have, the first pivotal program to be designed with the benefit of aducanumab result. What did you talk to, what is the full result that you actually want to use going forward?

Mark Mintun

I think, it is something that was make or break learning there. I think, there’s a couple of things that we as a field, you really -- and maybe I’m stating the obvious, but you don’t want to start it, you do everything you can to make sure that you have no regret dosing that you factored in as much of the future of the field as possible. And one of the things I think that was and -- that everyone was in pain about was this whole question of was things happening different after they made that major amendment, was the placebo group different, was the efficacy somehow different? And I think that that’s something that, if you can sort of see where the field is going and make as best guess as you can, but you really want to start these trials, particularly with this yield where so many things can be tough to monitor, no regret. And then, the other thing is, we also realize that how that tau path is complicated. It makes it a little more difficult to start up new sites in new countries. But, the fact that they did have some that indicated that some -- that there was a hint of efficacy, but not enough to really convince the committee, I think, we will continue to make sure that biomarkers like tau path are a major component of the trial. And I guess, that’s just the component.

Ronny Gal

Okay. So let’s just go right there. So, you guys have been -- in addition, you got -- you complement work, but tau path imaging, where are we in terms of the frontiers of this? What do you guys have today that you didn’t have a few years ago? And you can just talk a little bit about how is this different product? And how should we think about the tracer world as something that we should control?

Mark Mintun

I think, that it is a continuingly quite evolving field. I think, 2012 when Amyvid was the first amyloid PET tracer. And earlier this year, end of May TAUVID is now the tau PET tracer that’s been approved. What we are doing is we want to make that available. Now, we have what -- all of the PET tracers for Alzheimer’s disease are facing the difficulty of reimbursement because Medicare has not made a positive decision to reimburse. And they have had previous things on the books that say they will not reimburse new PET tracers to the brain. So, they have to make an active decision to reimburse. There’s no default to being reimbursed. So, that is something that slows the field down. So, on one hand, we have the advantage of now having two types of PET tracers, one that is able to rule out all Alzheimer’s disease and the other which is able to rule in the presence of the tau that is one of the important to pathologies for Alzheimer’s disease.

So, I think, that begins a more sophisticated and more complete diagnostic ecosystem for companies like ourselves that see a disease modifying treatment in the future. We are going to keep working on that. And hopefully, we’ll get there sooner than later.

But, we don’t want to forget that blood tests are also -- and over the summer, we had a really exciting paper in JAMA where we had a what’s called the P-tau217 blood test. And I think we’ll continue to expand as we sort of work with partners how that can be extended into a blood test. We’re going to look into that very, very carefully and do the necessary work. But, if -- when that -- if that’s available, that will also dramatically make it easier for people to evaluate pathology.

Ronny Gal

So, I think that’s a beautiful segue into the next question. So, I’m actually -- because we’re running out of time, I’m going to ask you two very quickly. So, in TRAILBLAZER-2, you have added that blood test to this, is that going to be enough to get it approved? And second, as a business of its own because I don’t think it’s in our model, or anyone else’s model. How do we think about tracers as a financial contributor, or you I think about this more as facilitating treatment, as opposed to kind of business on its own?

Unidentified Company Representative

The P-tau217 and TRAILBLAZER-2 is as we see this as a way of doing this in a clinical trial setting to more rapidly test patients because of the beautiful correspondence, not 100% but it’s high enough that we can use P-tau test as a way of screening patients without having to wait for access to the PET scanner for amyloid and tau PET scanning. That’s a really good plus as far as saving money and being able to recruit trial faster. And it gives us a lot of data for potentially looking down the road, and helping people understand the diagnostic potential of these type of tests. So, that’s there.

The economic -- your second question is a little more complicated because the economics of something as with most incredibly complicated supply chain, as PET races, where it has a two hour half life, and so there’s no inventory, you have to get up every morning and make anything that you’re going -- any doses you’re going to have that data to make it that morning. The supply chain is complicated, the economics are really complicated. There are I think definitely ways that you can add to the bottom line of any company. But it’s going to take a process of which probably will involve a reconsideration by large payers like Medicare, before we get there. I think, a disease modifying therapy would certainly accelerate that reconsideration process. And so, that is something that could change the economics a lot.

Ronny Gal

The last one I’m going to ask you before switching over to Jeff a little bit diabetes, is this issue of how to target tau itself, we talked about amyloid beta so far targeting. And what I was always playing with is we don’t really know how -- I don’t know how tau really participates in this. It seems to be there, no genetic linkage, but the biomarkers are there. And the one thing I had is this notion of why not use antisense as a way to knock down tau, it’s kind of like the more -- most elegant, pan tau approach, to demonstrate that you’re able to get the results, as opposed to using like a Morphomer or antibody or something else, you always have questions about are you getting to dose and so forth. So, can you just talk to us a little bit about the kind of positives and negatives of using like an antisense approach or versus the small molecule or the, the antibody approach? And where are you standing on the antisense approach?

Mark Mintun

It’s a great question. And you really -- you hit the entire spectrum of our multi-pronged attack on tau. We have the antibody that’s actually in a Phase 2 that we think is going to have a very definitive test is our antibody, zagotenemab is we think is highly selected for the tau aggregate. So, a very specific species of tau that we hope -- that the fact that it does not go inside the neuron can still work, because it’s capturing those potential seeds as they go from one neuron to another, the very limited mechanism of action for stopping tauopathy. So, if it works, fantastic. But, I don’t think it tests whether -- tau as a target. You bring up the other two really, really important ways of looking at this. Can you interfere with the tau aggregation with something like a small molecule that goes in and can freely cross the blood brain barrier, goes right into the neurons that are -- already have perhaps some tau deposits already in them and start reversing that -- stopping or reversing that. So, small molecule, it could potentially have a huge amount of benefit. But we also know from many, many different research studies that tau aggregate across different models, even different mouse models, even different tauopathies in human, takes on a really complicated variety of shapes. And so, we may not be able to get there with a single small molecule that interferes with a tauopathy.

But that leaves us with the final thing is can we dramatically reduce the amount of tau made to slow that tauopathy. And that’s where siRNAs and other types of variations on gene therapy could have a huge role. And I agree with you, I think it actually could be substantial. There’s the downside, of course, the siRNAs do not at this point -- negative siRNAs do not cross the blood-brain barrier. So, the ability to get them to neurons that have -- are susceptible or already have tauopathy is going to be really tricky. I think, we’ve shown that ASOs and siRNAs in certain different laboratory models field has what they can get into neurons and can effectively stop a target. I’m very excited about that potential for the field. And we have, as Andrew pointed out, our partner in Dicerna, and we are very excited about exploring this in a way that can give us brand new ways of attacking the problem, perhaps at the root. A lot of questions still left on that, but very exciting direction.

Ronny Gal

So, Mark, with that, thank you. And let me more over to Jeff. Jeff, we’ve got you last but you’re probably dealing with the biggest questions of the day. Given that you guys got the 20th presentation to investors. So, I’m now going to spend next 15 minutes asking you about tirzepatide readout. But, the question I cannot avoid, they got to be one or two, right? The question is, what is like a good outcome, decent outcome and poor outcome in terms of side effect profile to tirzepatide in your mind? Not just in the first route, but across the SURPASS program.

Jeff Emmick

Yes. Thanks, Ronny. So, listen, our objective for the Phase 3 program is to really replicate the kind of A1C reduction and weight loss we saw in the Phase 2 trials, with tolerability similar to the pure GLP-1 receptor agonist. The results from the slower dose escalation in our Phase 2 dosing study, we do think supports our expectations and reinforces our confidence that we have in our Phase 3 program. I know that many probably listening in today know about the dose escalation that we’re using in the Phase 3 program. We use that Phase 2 data and modeling to inform a slow stepwise dose escalation that’s 2.5 mg every four weeks. And we do believe that will continue to then deliver the expected efficacy, but also achieving an acceptable tolerability profile with lower discontinuations. I would also point to even the 10 mg data that we had from Phase 2, the tolerability in that was very, very similar to what we see with Trulicity.

And then another point I would make is, similar extended dose escalation treatment algorithms have been used across the pure GLP-1 receptor agonist. One example I would point to is our own AWARD-11 study of the 3 and 4.5 mg doses. In that study, we actually started all patients on 0.75 mg of Trulicity, escalated them to 1.5, 3 and then 4.5, depending on what dose arm they were at, and at four week intervals. And that’s actually different than what we employed in our original AWARD program for Trulicity where we either just assigned them the points 0.75 or 1.5. And in fact, the tolerability in terms of GI side effects that we saw at the higher doses in the AWARD 11 program is actually very comparable to what we’ve seen for 1.5 in prior award studies. And I would say, we’ve seen similar results in the Step program with Novo for some Semaglutide where slow step-wise escalation certainly improved the tolerability for therapy.

So, we remain confident that in the dosing algorithm that we’ve employed, but as you pointed out, we’re weeks away from our first readout of SURPASS-1. And at the end of the day, the data will tell the story.

Ronny Gal

You’re going to get Christmas off, or are you going to have work to with holidays?

Jeff Emmick

I don’t know we ever get Christmas completely off. We’re hoping it will settle down. But, we’ll go through this a little bit on Friday. But, I think, everyone knows we then have a series of readouts kind of in the first quarter, early second quarter of next year as well.

Ronny Gal

That’s good. The only question I would ask. It’s pretty obvious you’re going to get some reduction of side effect. I guess, the question is, are you setting us up for -- are you setting -- you set us up to pretty high bar here. Are you kind of bringing it as low as Trulicity is in AWARD-11? Just because -- you’re still giving a very potent drug. So, you kind of tell me okay, we’re going to go from 30, 40 to low 20s. Okay, you do that. But if you’re talking about going to like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea rate, which are kind of like in the low-teens or single digit, that’s a very high bar. I mean, this is as far as models take you?

Jeff Emmick

So, again, even for GLP therapies across doses, you see it, right? And I’m not going to -- I wouldn’t throw out a specific number per se. But, what we’re saying is within the range of what’s observed for pure GLP-1 receptor agonist. The other -- mechanistically, there’s reason to believe that the GIP effect could actually modify the nausea and the vomiting. There’s a lot of mechanistic data that suggests that.

So, again, our goal is to be within the range, you see with GLP therapies realizing that there is a range even among GLP therapies. The other thing that I would point out that’s important as we talk about clinical studies and comparison as to how drugs are used in the real world. The setting is a bit artificial in these studies and that patients are assigned to one of the three maintenance doses or placebo, if there’s a placebo or comparator, not based on whether they need that dose. And then -- so you have patients assigned 15 milligrams that are then titrated to 15 milligrams over the 20 weeks, but it’s not a treat to target study. And we know that in real life, there will be a lot of patients that perhaps are well-controlled first at 5 milligrams, maybe for a significantly long period of time, then might later titrate to 10, and then later to 15. The scenario where everybody is having to titrate to 15 and 20 weeks is just probably not likely. That’s one difference between, I guess, clinical studies, and then for drugs that have multiple doses. It’s not different than an antihypertensive. I’ll take myself, I take lisinopril. And I’m on -- I take -- my physician called a whiff of lisinopril. I’m on a low dose. And you do that to make sure that the person can tolerate it, they don’t develop hypertension. But I fully expect that someday I’ll have to escalate my dose. And it’s a slow escalation. So, no different here.

Ronny Gal

So, I think, what you’re trying to say more broadly is we always think about clinical trials as being the best results and realize results when it comes to side effect of often lower because their situation control, while in this case, you’re saying no, no, no, we are forcing everybody to the highest -- to the target doses. In real life, what’s probably going to happen is a lot of patients might have a multi titration and never even get to the highest dose. And the side effects could be better in real life use just given the way that the trial is being done.

Jeff Emmick

Yes, perhaps.

Ronny Gal

All right. So, the other side effects people have -- we have seen in this trial in the Phase 2 was hypoglycemia. And hypoglycemia became an issue and maybe it was kind of pushing this placebo case against Lantus, so they got exposed to that a little bit. How should we think about the hypoglycemia in the tirzepatide context, in terms of when it occurs, is that a risk, is something should people be worried about, when you look at your drug versus others? What should we expect here?

Jeff Emmick

Yes. So, thanks for the question, Ronny. It’s an interesting one that -- because, we know that one of our competitors also been making some noise around the hyperglycemia. In our Phase 2 study, listen, the field is moving. And in fact, Novo has been a leader in moving the field to defining hypoglycemia, as a part of the glucose cut-off less than 54 or 52. When we look at the threshold of less than 54, in that Phase 2 dosing study that was presented at ADA last year, there were no patients that met the definition of less than 54 milligrams per deciliter. And when we look at our original, larger Phase 2b study that was presented at EASD two years ago, there were very few patients, and they were generally balanced across the dose groups.

Importantly, there were no cases of severe hypoglycemia in either of the studies. So, I think, when you look at it that way, now what was reported on the poster at ADA was the kind of the old definition of less than 70. But, when you look at the kind of more contemporary definition of less than 54, we saw very little.

Now, you referenced also a comparison to insulin in your question. And I think, it’s worthwhile to spend a minute on kind of the mechanistic differences here, particularly as we think about hypoglycemia for insulins versus incretins. And that’s -- with incretins, there’s a plasma glucose dependency of the glucose lowering effect. So, from a mechanistic perspective, one could actually expect that tirzepatide can exhibit even lower hypoglycemia rate than a pure GLP, because of the stimulation of glucagon secretion that occurs with GIP. It is GIP along with GLP. Those are the two primary gut incretin hormones in humans.

But in general, hypoglycemia risks with any incretin and typically only increase when they’re used in combination with a sulfonylurea and/or an insulin. So, we will certainly continue to monitor this as we see clinical data. But, mechanistically, we wouldn’t expect much. And then, from the Phase 2 studies and you look at that 54 definition, there just wasn’t much there.

Ronny Gal

So, when you say [indiscernible] I just want to make sure we think the same thing. This is hypoglycemia, which requires medical attention...

Jeff Emmick

Yes, correct.

Ronny Gal

So, there were no cases where first -- a measurement is a measurement, but there was never a situation a person needed medical assistance as a result of hypoglycemia in the trial. Is this -- is hypoglycemia something that happens early and you kind of like get in your trial, or is this kind of like an ongoing -- an ongoing situation?

Jeff Emmick

So, again, the numbers were so small in both of the Phase 2 trials that you really couldn’t even draw a conclusion as to whether there was any time course. We don’t really believe there’s truly a significant signal there. But typically, as you think about -- you think about influence certainly during titration, hypoglycemia can be an issue. But then with illnesses, anxiety, stress, there can be other life happenings. And in the case of incretin therapies, when used in combination with insulins or sulfonylureas, then you’ve got that risk that goes with those other drugs and then life circumstances that can alter that risk over the course of therapy.

Ronny Gal

So, basically, there should be a warning on those drugs that if you are going to watch amyloid beta trial results, you probably should not be on treatment combination of those drugs. All right. Okay. So, switching over and asking a little bit about obesity. I’m actually really excited about those drugs for obesity. And I’m kind of -- Novo went ahead and began a cardiovascular outcome trial for -- I was kind of wandering, another dose of Sema. I’m kind of wondering, where you are in your thinking? Are you using the same doses of tirzepatide for obesity? Are we going to do a cardiovascular outcome trial? How far in terms of thinking about your program, when can we see a potential approval? Like this will be a really big market, so we’re all very excited about seeing you guys move ahead in that direction.

Jeff Emmick

Yes. Thanks for the question. We’re excited about it as well. I would say, it’s kind of unique, particularly outside of say immunology space at Lilly to embark on multiple Phase 3 or Phase 2 programs for different indications, all in parallel with the primary indication. First time in my 22 years we’ve done something like that. So, we’re very excited about our obesity program.

Let me just talk a minute about the program itself. So, SURMOUNT-1, which is our longest and our largest obesity trial, we started it first because it is critical path because of the length. That was started in 2019, and actually we completed enrollment of the SURMOUNT-1 trial in October. We had a brief follow-up and enrollment for COVID, but the trial was actually far ahead of our enrollment projections and still enrolled on time. So, we really saw very little impact of COVID even on the enrollment in that trial. That study is evaluating the same doses as our Type 2 program. We employed the same dose escalation schemes, starting at 2.5. So yes, we were studying the same range of doses. At the end of the day, the Phase 3 trials will dictate what doses we take forward and request for approval. But right now we’re assuming in diabetes, the 5, 10, and 15, and then of course, we’ll see what the obesity data look like as well.

Beyond SURMOUNT-1, we do plan to initiate 3 additional SURMOUNT studies next year. And they’ll evaluate weight loss in a broad population of patients, both patients with and without diabetes. The SURMOUNT-1 study is in patients without diabetes. We also will include within that studies that look at maximizing weight loss and maintaining weight loss.

So, actually, we’ve said previously, it’s actually very similar to the STEP program. Now you’re correct, we do not currently have in our clinical plan, a separate cardiovascular outcomes trial in patients living with obesity and without diabetes. That’s not a distinct requirement for FDA. And we’ve aligned the program with FDA. Now, having said that doesn’t mean we aren’t interested in outcomes. And in fact, we’re very interested in outcomes as a part of our research strategy for tirzepatide. So, we initiated the SURPASS cardiovascular outcome trial earlier this year, back in June, which is unique in this arena. It will be the first head-to-head cardiovascular outcome trial, power to both non-inferiority and then superiority Trulicity. We feel that’s important because I think that’s going to be the next question that prescribers have is, okay, we know that the GLP so far have generally demonstrated a cardiovascular benefit. So, the next generation therapies have the same benefit or even more. And we do have reason to think with some of the markers we’ve seen in terms of triglycerides, lipoproteins, cardiovascular inflammatory markers, and then just the weight loss that tirzepatide could even be better than Trulicity in terms of cardiovascular outcomes.

We also have our NASH Phase 2 study ongoing, as you probably know. And assuming that yields positive results, we’re talking about a Phase 3 study in NASH, which would incorporate outcomes. And then, finally, I would say, we continue to discuss other potential complications related to obesity, that we could pursue in order to demonstrate additional benefits in that patient population. So, more perhaps to come on that later. Right now, our focus is on things from the initial SURPASS data.

Ronny Gal

I hear you. So, not committing to a separate cardiovascular outcome in obesity. I mean, the argument there simply is that if you want to eventually convince CMS start reimbursing this. It will be good to seek immediate data, but I’ll let you guys finish without the trials and ask you the same question. And last question because we’re running out of time, NASH, so we have some interesting data over the weekend. And the question for you is, look -- I mean, two questions. One of them is, you kind of look at the trials being done in NASH, and I called them being tested in near unicorn, right, that testing people control hypertension, control obesity, control diabetes, and still have NASH which obviously is not the next population. I guess there’s a question about GLP-1 because of the mechanism, being able to kind of do the trial in real patient as opposed to made up population? So as you can comment on that?

And second, how are you thinking about the combination of -- clearly GLP-1 works, but a combination of GLP-1 with other modalities. Is this the right way to start, or look, GLP-1 is so efficacious on its own. It’s kind of nice to think about it being combined with something else. But let’s just get those through the pipeline first, and then worry about -- and let them worry about how they recombine. How are you think about that?

Jeff Emmick

Yes, big question. And you’re right. We’re seeing increasing amounts of data, at least on the GLP Semaglutide. You’re correct. Firstly, that there’s significant overlap between the disease states that we’re studying obesity, diabetes, NASH, but the F2 F3 population, which is the focus of our study right now is a large heterogeneous group, and not all of them even have controlled diabetes, or controlled -- or have the urgency to seek a treatment for obesity right now, particularly when available therapies result in 5% to 8% body weight loss, but we’re looking at therapies that in the future -- even in our Phase 2 diabetes study that wasn’t a selected obesity population, we saw 15% weight loss with higher doses for tirzepatide.

So, I think -- and given the associated stations with weight, fatty liver, et cetera, there’s great opportunity for next generation therapies that can really impact weight in those patients with obesity and NASH.

I would also say drivers in therapy, in obesity are not just the BMI but having comorbidities. So, having an indication for NASH for someone who’s obese, maybe they would not choose to take a GLP or maybe in the future potentially tirzepatide. But knowing that they have NASH, and that additional risk factor could drive them to the therapy. And then, we know there’s significant overlap between NASH, obviously, that not only liver disease and liver outcomes that come with obesity, but also mace events. So, you look at that constellation of potential negative outcomes for patients in this overlapping group of called the near unicorn, but this overlapping group of patients, and we still think there’s an awful lot of opportunity there.

Now, most of your question was focused on what we know about pure GLPs, GLP-1 receptor agonist. But, I think as we look to next generation incretins, like our dual agonist, tirzepatide and we think about some of the unique pharmacology, particularly as a GIP component, that’s where we get very excited. I mean, the potential to impact ectopic fat accumulation in the liver, we’ve got a weight independent effect on insulin sensitivity. And we reported out some of the biomarker data from our Phase 2 study that wasn’t even a selected mass population with pretty impactful results on those biomarkers. So, ultimately, I think, our belief is that the dual agonist could take us somewhere in NASH, that a pure GLP agonist would not.

We’re keeping an eye on the combination space as well. And I think, we’ve got other assets in development, both incretins and non-incretins. And both, in our own portfolio, we’re always looking at business development opportunities as well. So, we have not ruled out a combination approach, but we’ve got to first generate some data on tirzepatide alone.

Ronny Gal

So with that, given that we are right sitting there at 12 o’clock. I want to thank the Lilly team, for being with us today. And hopefully we’ll get to do this again sometime next year. Thank you. And have a great day everybody.