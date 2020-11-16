While the world continues its hunt for yield, we continue to see interesting opportunities and abnormal risks more than ever. On one hand, we have funds that yield either nothing, or actually have negative yields. On the other hand, we have some good risk-reward opportunities. One area where we are finding bargains again and again is the preferred share sector. We had three good picks in this space recently. Those are solid picks, and we stand behind them. But what if someone does not want to do the dirty work themselves? Perhaps a fund would work for them. We looked across the spectrum of funds and tried to find one with low reasonable expenses. We did find one. Today, we examine Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) and tell investors how this could fit in their portfolio.

The Fund

According to their website, the fund "invests in a broad basket of U.S. preferred stocks, providing benchmark-like exposure to the asset class." The fund was started about 3 years back and does not have a very long history. But it is delivering on what it stated it would. It has tracked its benchmark with an unusual zeal.

Source: Global X

Fees

The fund's slight underperformance versus its benchmark is rather impressive. At 18 basis points annually, the underperformance is even lower than the expense ratio.

Source: Global X

Benchmark indices don't have expenses so investors have to accept underperformance to at least the equivalent of expenses. With PFFD's underperformance coming in at 18 basis points annually, it actually did better than one would expect.

Distributions

PFFD belongs to a rare class of fund that strongly believes in paying out exactly what it earns. You can see the multiple small distribution reductions over time.

Source: Global X

This was likely driven by its variable rate portfolio gradually resetting lower over time. We like the idea of paying exactly what the fund earns and we have reprimanded a few that go completely in the opposite direction. But from an investor's perspective, it might be helpful if PFFD extrapolated its estimated income over the next 12 months and stuck a fixed payout. This "death by a thousands cuts" approach is rather strange. The fund currently yields 5.15% and it goes without saying, that all its distributions are from underlying cash flow.

Schrodinger's Kenny Loggins

This brings us to our distribution safety rating and we have a case of Schrodinger's cat here. Based on resetting preferred shares in the portfolio, another cut is just a matter of time. PFFD has also shown no aversion to cutting at will. That would get us to the following rating.

At the same time, the extent of the cut is likely to be infinitesimal, which would equate with the following rating.

Holdings

As it happens with most preferred funds these days, the holdings are very heavily weighted towards financials.

Source: Global X

One major reason for this is that the financial sector tends to issue more preferred shares than any other. The other reason is that benchmark indices tend to hold most of these as well, so passive funds will generally follow that track. For a fund with 290 total holdings though, it has a slightly higher concentration in its top 10 picks than you might expect.

Source: Global X

The fund does have a significant amount of holdings under investment grade. More than half of the fund's assets are under BBB-.

Source: Global X

This is an interesting distinction between PFFD and Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) which we recently examined. That fund has a far lower weighting in the lower credit tranches.

Duration Risk

Preferred shares are generally eternal securities. Yes, most are callable, but they get called at the worst possible time for the investor and the best possible time for the company issuing those shares. On the other hand, at the time of rising rates, you generally have to keep accepting the same payments and no company will call to redeem your shares. The best way preferred funds navigate this minefield is by having fixed-to-floating shares in their mix. PFFD does this as well, but overall exposure is on the low side at just about 20%.

Source: Global X

It also has some exposure to preferred shares that have already started doling a variable payout. Overall floating rate exposure is on the low side, and JPS again does a bit better. With predominantly fixed rate securities, the fund does have a high duration risk and if interest rates rise significantly, PFFD will underperform.

Leverage

The biggest distinguishing factor here versus the avalanche of closed end funds that invest in this sector, is that this ETF uses no leverage. This does reduce risks substantially versus leveraged peers. We can see below the fallout in the March panic attack where PFFD did do better than JPS.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The fund has very low expenses and unlike another fund from the same company, does not apply unusual selection criteria to purchase investments. The performance has been solid and this fund can serve a place for those that want index like returns without any leverage complicating their lives. The fund has a long duration risk due to less floating rate exposure than we normally see. This makes it a better candidate for those that believe interest rates are set to stay low for a long time.

