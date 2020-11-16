How We Called The Bear Market In Natural Gas Due To Stratospheric Cooling

Chaos with global weather

I invite you to watch this quick video here with respect to "Chaos" going on with global weather, especially the historical hurricane season and how one unusual late-season storm will be hurting Central American coffee.

Source: Bestweatherinc.com

How Climate Change and Stratospheric Cooling are influencing natural gas prices and a warm late fall

The blue cooling you see on the image above is about 75,000 feet up in the stratosphere. This often PREVENTS the Polar Vortex to move south and is often a bearish aspect to the heating oil market, with certain crack spreads and natural gas. You will notice the date on this (October 27th) when I first became bearish natural gas (KOLD) for clients at bestweatherinc.com

Source: CDAS/Bestweatherinc.com

The stratosphere is the layer of the atmosphere just above our main weather atmosphere, the troposphere. Here's a look at the atmosphere divided into layers.

What is Stratospheric Warming?

In recent winters, when natural gas prices rally some extreme cold, snow events have all been connected to the surface effects of sudden stratospheric warmings, such as those winters in 2009-10, 2013, and 'the beast from the east' in 2018. You may be asking, why it is called warming then, if it leads to cold conditions?

The term sudden stratospheric warming refers to what is observed in the stratosphere:- rapid warming (up to about 50 ­°C in just a couple of days), between 10 km and 50 km above the earth's surface. This is so high up that we don't feel the 'warming' ourselves. However, usually, a few weeks later, we can start to see knock-on effects on the jet stream, which in turn affects our weather lower down (in the troposphere).

Source: Weather Channel

Notice the image above in December 2018 and the warming (red) at 75,000 feet over the North Pole. This helped to push the Polar Vortex south and result in a cold period in late December and a rally in energy prices. Again, we DO NOT have this situation, currently.

Source: AER

The image above from early January 2019 shows a warming event in the stratosphere, and hence, the Polar Vortex moving south into the US and a rally in natural gas prices. We have the opposite right now, cooling over the stratosphere.

Source: WeatherWealth at www.bestweatherinc.com

Conclusion

While strong LNG exports and other meteorologists calling for a cold winter have resulted in an occasional rally in natural gas, my Weather Wealth newsletter has advised clients for more than 3 weeks about a warm late fall and early winter. Weather is key for this market this time of the year, and with parts of the US economy shutting down again because of COVID-19, I remain bearish natural gas (UNG) on rallies through at least the early winter.

Jim Roemer

