One of the hottest areas of the market currently is the electric vehicle space. Investors have made Tesla (TSLA) one of the largest market cap companies in recent years, giving the EV manufacturer a valuation that is equal to many higher production legacy car companies combined. In recent months, Chinese EV names such as NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) have become very popular, with each seeing major rallies.

There's another name in this space that hasn't gotten much attention, and rightly so to this point. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Canadian-based company that went public more than two years ago but is still just a startup right now. That situation is about to change in the coming months as the company's SOLO EV finally hits the consumer market.

Last week, the company announced its third quarter results. Revenues were less than 330,000 Canadian dollars, a very small figure, but that number was up 65% year over year. However, the company's SOLO EV is supposed to see its first customer deliveries early in 2021, so the revenue picture will definitely change in a big way. The graphic below shows the tremendous revenue growth the street is expecting in the coming years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha SOLO estimates page, seen here)

The SOLO EV is much different than the luxury Tesla sedans or NIO SUVs that you see around the globe today. As its name implies, it's a single-seat vehicle that's mostly targeting short distance and urban drivers. While the range only comes in at 100 miles, the SOLO does have a top speed of 80 mph, and it is a three-wheeler. Being this small and having limited specs allows for a low base price of just $18,500, subject to potential tariffs as detailed in the company's latest financial document:

Recently, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruled that the SOLO has a classification under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States that applies to passenger vehicles for less than 10 people with only electric motors. The total applicable duty for this classification was recently raised to 27.5% (2.5% is a “most-favored-nation” tariff for this classification and 25% derives from this classification being on the China 301 List 1). As indicated above, we envision that the base purchase price for our SOLO will be approximately US$18,500. As the landscape for tariffs involving imports to the United States from the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) has been changing over the past year, and may change again, we have not determined how to adjust the base purchase price in the United States in response to the recent tariff increase.

As of the end of Q3, the company's manufacturing partner had produced 60 pre-production vehicles and 6 production vehicles. Electrameccanica has an agreement with its partner Zongshen in China to produce a total of 75,000 SOLOs over a 3-year period once it has started full-scale production. Additionally, the company is working on a future roadster, Tofino, which is expected to be priced in the $50,000 to $60,000 range.

Obviously, Electrameccanica is targeting a different segment of the market and is not likely to be selling high volumes anytime soon. The company finished Q3 with a cash balance of more than 101 million Canadian dollars, up significantly from the start of this year. That comes with a major caveat, however, and that is massive dilution as detailed in the chart below. The fully diluted share count is nearly 111 million, and more capital raises will likely be needed to support the growth of this business.

(Source: Company financial document linked above)

The one major thing about Electrameccanica right now that separates it from the others is that it doesn't have a giant market cap, which you might expect, given close to zero revenue. Tesla's valuation is in the hundreds of billions of dollars, while the Chinese names go for tens of billions right now. Electrameccanica goes for less than half a billion dollars, and that's only after the stock has more than doubled in the past month.

The recent sharp rally has pushed the name over its average street price target of $5.83. However, the stock isn't that expensive when compared to these peers over the longer term. Take a look at the chart below showing price to sales for each of the five names I've discussed in this article, based on current street revenue estimates for 2022 and 2024. XPeng didn't have an estimate that far out available. You will notice that Electrameccanica is fairly reasonably priced against these other names for 2022, but the valuation for 2024 is well below the others.

(Source: Respective SA company earnings pages: SOLO linked above, TSLA, LI, XPEV, NIO)

So, what's a reasonable expectation for where this stock could go? Well, the three names above that have estimates for 2024 come out to a price to sales average for that year of 4.45. Because I don't think it can be as profitable, let's say that Electrameccanica trades for 4 times that year's sales, which are currently expected to be about $689 million. That gives you a market cap of just over $2.75 billion, so it all comes down to share count. If you assume dilution puts us at 150 million shares, then this stock would go to $18.37 by 2024, and at 200 million shares, the stock would be at $13.78. On that basis, the stock would more than double from current levels.

In the next few months, we'll see an interesting new twist on the EV space when Electrameccanica starts deliveries of its SOLO single-seat three-wheeler. Unlike the sedans and SUVs seen from American and Chinese names, this vehicle is very different and features a much lower price tag. This will be a limited volume product for the next few years, unless it really catches on, with the hope being that the company can survive long enough to produce a more expensive Roadster in the future. With a ton of projected revenue growth, the name isn't that expensive compared to other EV peers, if you can stomach the large amount of dilution likely needed to support this growth story.

Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions.