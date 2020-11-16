Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 16, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Par Hyare

Thank you. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today.

With me on the call today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim CEO; and Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, EVP, Research & Development. Dayton will start by reviewing recent corporate events and will provide a brief financial overview of the third quarter of 2020. We will then open the call for questions.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Par. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us.

This quarter, our primary focus has been the review of our strategic alternatives for the Company as we are committed to finding a value-generating path for the future. This is our number one priority right now. We have engaged MTS Health Partners to assist in this process.

As announced in July, these potential transactions could include asset in-licensing, partnering and mergers and acquisitions. We do not plan on providing specific updates on these efforts, unless our Board of Directors has approved a transaction or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate.

We are also continuing to build value in our internal and partnered programs, including development of our first-in-class PDK-1 inhibitor SNS-510, and IND-enabling studies and investigating the best path forward for vecabrutinib. In October, we presented the preclinical data on our first-in-class PDK-1 inhibitor SNS-510. We observed synergies in the preclinical study support a potential role of SNS-510 inhibition to reverse resistance and/or improve activity of inhibitors of CDK4/6 in breast cancer, BCL2 in lymphoma and in KRAS G12C mutated cancers. Combination studies in mouse models are needed to validate these in vitro findings.

We also shared further characterization of SNS-510 in vivo, demonstrating anti-tumor activity in a CDKN2A-deleted MEK-activated DLBCL mouse xenograft in the graph model. Additional promising data from investigator sponsored research is beginning to emerge as well, which we anticipate being presented at a medical meeting in the first half of next year. We continue to profile the drug and work to address expected PI3K inhibitor toxicities through dose regimen optimization strategies. For our non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib, we are assessing the best path forward, which may include partnering the program.

As a reminder earlier in the year, we made the decision to not advance vecabrutinib into the planned Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1/b2 trial in adults with BTK inhibitor resistant relapsed/refractory CLL. Vecabrutinib exhibited an excellent safety profile and showed clinical activity, although this was insufficient to support advancing to Phase 2 in BTK inhibitor resistant disease. Further investigation for vecabrutinib could include BTK inhibitor naïve or ITK-driven indications, as well as use in combination with other therapies.

We also have two partnered programs, our pan-RAF inhibitor DAY101, formerly tact by TAK 580, partnered with Day One Biopharmaceuticals; and vosaroxin partnered with Denovo Biopharma. We are excited to have both of these companies -- or both of these programs advancing in the hands of these capable partners.

Emerging clinical data from DAY 101 will be presented at the Society of Neuro-Oncology annual meeting this month, and we look forward to this program making a positive impact for pediatric patients.

We remain a lean and focused company operating efficiently to achieve our objectives. In July, we announced a reduction in workforce of approximately 30% of our headcount to right-size the Company. We also raised $12.6 million in net proceeds from an equity offering in the third quarter, and repaid our outstanding debt. These steps are intended to provide us with sufficient capital through most of 2021, which brings me to the review of financial results.

Cash used in operating activities was $15.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $18.4 million for the same period in 2019, resulting primarily from the net loss of $16.8 million, partially offset by adjustments for non-cash items of $1.1 million. We ended the third quarter with $26 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as compared to $34.6 million as of December 31, 2019. We look forward to providing you with updates over the coming months.

Justin Kim

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking questions. Just two from us. The first one is, could you elaborate a little bit for us on maybe the timing and when you might receive greater clarity around strategic alternatives? And, any sort of additional corporate steps forward?

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Justin. Yes. We’re not providing any specific updates on the process. But, we will do so if our Board approves the transaction or determines that other further disclosure is appropriate. We’re not providing any additional updates.

Justin Kim

Okay, understood. And then, maybe just on the PDK-1 front, could you just detail for us what sort of ongoing IND-enabling studies are currently running, and what are sort of plans? When we might see any updates from those? And just broadly speaking, as you think about the early clinical development program, how do you think about identifying for the target indication or indications? I know you’ve mentioned several in the opening remarks, but just wondering what might make the determination as to which one might be first investigated over others?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. I’ll have Judy answer this. Thanks, Justin.

Judy Fox

Thanks, Justin. We’re evaluating SNS-510 in non-clinical studies to better understand the therapeutic index through dose regimen optimization. And then, as far as thinking about clinical indications, I think, I’ve mentioned before that CDKN2A appears to be a marker sensitivity to SNS-510, and there are also different cancers that overexpress PDK1. And so, our initial clinical program, what we’re thinking of is initiating a study in patients that have the CDKN2A aberrations, and out of that proceed into expansion in different indications, most likely in combination, but with the potential to do a single agent.

Nick Abbott

Sorry. It’s Nick on for Jim. In terms of the data you presented at the triple meeting, what was the reception for -- from potential collaborators, both academic and industrial?

Judy Fox

I think it’s hard to completely understand that from a virtual meeting. But, I would say that investigators remain extremely interested in inhibitors of this pathway and in 510.

Nick Abbott

And you sort of alluded to combination therapy. What is the priority for combination therapy in your mind?

Judy Fox

I think that it’s a good place for us to get to process as quickly as possible. For example, as you know, in breast cancers, typically, agents are given in combination with anti-estrogens. And then, we’re also, -- we’ll be leveraging the data -- the different data that will be coming out of our ISRs. And as I mentioned, we hope to have presentation of some of these data in the first half of next year.

Nick Abbott

And Dayton may have mentioned this in his introduction. Is the IND filing still planned for the first half of next year?

Judy Fox

So, I think, as we complete our studies, we’ll make a data-driven decision about the timing of the IND.

Nick Abbott

Okay. Thank you. And then, just last one for me. Obviously, some of the data you presented at the triple meeting, used approved drugs, other data did not. So, have you entered into any discussions with potential collaborator for say, KRAS G12C inhibitor?

Judy Fox

Not at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everybody. And thank you for taking my question. Just regarding your cash runway, you mentioned up to most of 2021, what does that guidance include in terms of the clinical development and plans for PDK1 inhibitor?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. No, no. Thanks for the question. Yes. As Judy just mentioned, we’re continuing to do work non-clinically on the PDK1 program. This gives us the runway to get -- to further characterize that compound. And as we get more data, we can provide further guidance on the upcoming milestones. But, as you highlight, what we do with $26 million in cash as of the end of the third quarter, do have good runway moving forward.

Dayton Misfeldt

Well, thank you, everyone, for participating on our call today. Please stay healthy and well. And we look forward to providing future’s updates. Good afternoon.

