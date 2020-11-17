Most of the engines delivered during the production boom of the past decade haven't even started generating service revenue.

Engine makers like GE Aviation generate most of their profit and cash flow from aftermarket services, not selling the engines themselves.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted most parts of General Electric's (GE) business, but none more than GE Aviation. Air travel demand came crashing to a halt as the pandemic spread around the globe in the first quarter. While a few markets (mainly China) have recovered, aviation activity remains extremely weak on a global basis.

Through the first nine months of 2020, GE Aviation's revenue fell 32% year over year to $16.2 billion and segment profit plummeted 86% to $681 million. The segment reported an even steeper 41% year-to-date drop in orders (from $26.1 billion to $15.3 billion). Furthermore, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) doesn't expect a full recovery in air travel until 2024.

As a result, many investors appear to see GE's heavy exposure to aviation as a weakness. That's a mistake. It may take several years for GE Aviation to recover fully from this unprecedented downturn, but the business is still on track for a return to solid growth in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow over the next 5-10 years.

Products vs. services

Last year, GE Aviation generated a record $32.9 billion of revenue. The vast majority of that revenue ($24.2 billion) came from its commercial engines business. Within the commercial business, though, only $9 billion of revenue came from engine sales, compared to $15.2 billion from services.

(Source: 2020 GE Investor Outlook Presentation, slide 14)

Moreover, GE and other engine makers typically sell commercial engines to OEMs like Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) at or below cost. They make their money by selling spare engines to airlines and leasing firms, selling spare parts to third-party MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) shops, and servicing engines through their own MRO shops, both on a one-off basis and through long-term service agreements. Services are the main profit driver, and an incredibly lucrative one at that.

The centrality of services to GE Aviation's business means that it will experience a faster recovery in revenue, earnings, and cash flow than Boeing and Airbus. As air travel demand recovers, airlines will increase utilization of the planes already in their fleets before going out and buying new aircraft. That means the number of engine service events will return to pre-pandemic levels long before aircraft production does.

Growth interrupted

Before COVID-19 upended the aviation industry, GE Aviation was primed for strong growth over the next decade. Indeed, the commercial services backlog reached $226 billion at the end of last year: nearly 15 times the company's 2019 commercial services revenue.

As of mid-2019, GE expected solid growth in the number of annual shop visits for its widebody engines (the CF6, GEnx, GE90, and GE9X) during the coming decade. However, the aviation market is shifting towards narrowbodies, a market segment that GE addresses through CFM: its joint venture with Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY). The real opportunity lies there.

At its investor day in late 2018, Safran estimated that CFM's aftermarket revenue would rise at a high-single-digit rate for the foreseeable future. Shop visits for the older CFM56 engines used on the Airbus A320ceo and Boeing 737 NG families won't peak until around 2025. Safran projected that shop visits for the newer LEAP engines (which power the majority of A320neo family jets and all 737 MAX aircraft) will be increasing at a rapid clip by then.

If anything, CFM's growth could accelerate in the late 2020s and beyond, due to an increased focus on selling long-term services agreements that generate significantly more lifetime revenue than the traditional model of selling spare parts or performing one-off engine overhauls.

(Source: Safran Capital Markets Day 2018 Civil Engines Presentation, slide 82)

GE Aviation generated $4.4 billion of free cash flow in 2019. Initially, management expected the segment's free cash flow to be flat to up year over year in 2020, with free cash flow growth accelerating in 2021. Combining that with Safran's longer-term outlook for the CFM joint venture, it's clear that GE Aviation had an extremely bright future entering 2020. Can it get back on a similar growth trajectory in the years ahead?

Recovery considerations

Domestic air travel is widely expected to recover much faster than international travel: especially long-haul international flights. That will support a rapid profit recovery for CFM, which mainly serves the short-haul market. In conjunction with Safran's Q3 earnings report late last month, executives said that the CFM aftermarket should recover fully by 2023, before aircraft production returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Furthermore, Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin reminded investors that jet engines typically don't come in for their first shop visit for at least 6-8 years. Thus, most of the big increase in aircraft production rates seen over the past decade hasn't yet flowed through to service revenue.

For reference, in 2012, Boeing delivered 415 737s and Airbus delivered 455 A320-family jets. Engines of that vintage might have come in for their first shop visit last year. By contrast, Airbus delivered 642 A320-family jets last year. The 737 MAX grounding impacted Boeing's 2019 deliveries, but in 2018, it delivered 580 737s. Thus, by the 2025-2026 period, there could be about 40% more CFM engines reaching their first shop visit, relative to 2019.

(Aircraft production surged over the past decade. Image source: Airbus.)

Some investors have speculated that GE Aviation could suffer long-term damage to its services revenue from airlines retiring planes early and (relatedly) switching to used parts for engine overhauls. I see those concerns as overblown, though.

In fact, Safran addressed this specific issue with respect to CFM last month. First, it noted that despite the uptick in aircraft retirements this year, very few CFM-powered jets are being retired. Instead, airlines are simplifying their fleets by retiring older jets that don't use CFM engines. Second, even if there were an increase in aircraft retirements, CFM gets the vast majority of its revenue from the first two engine shop visits (generally within 15 years after production). Airlines already opt for more used parts in later overhauls, as an engine is nearing the end of its life. For newer engines, used parts simply don't make economic sense.

The outlook is a bit murkier for GE's widebody engines, but still positive. First, GE has a dominant share of widebody freighters, a market segment where utilization has actually increased in 2020. That has driven strong aftermarket activity for the GE90 engine (which powers most recent Boeing 777s, including all 777 freighters).

Second, deliveries of GE-powered Boeing widebodies surged from an average of fewer than 90 annually between 2006 and 2011 to a peak of 217 deliveries in 2015, before moderating to an average of 176 between 2017 and 2019. (The vast majority of GE's widebody engines are used with Boeing jets.) This provides a foundation for solid growth in services revenue.

Third, while ultra-early retirements (before the second engine shop visit) have been more common for widebodies, airlines prefer GE-powered jets, as seen from their consistently higher utilization.

(Source: 2020 GE Investor Outlook Presentation, slide 16)

Moreover, the Airbus A380 is set to suffer the bulk of the ultra-early retirements. While GE's Engine Alliance joint venture did make A380 engines, the majority were installed on Emirates jets. Luckily for GE, Emirates is one of the few airlines that is still committed to the A380. And in the long run, the A380's early demise will be good for the exclusively GE-powered 777-300ER and 777X.

A strong rebound is on the way

The baseline assumption across the aviation industry is that domestic markets will recover by late 2022 or 2023, with international markets following a year or two later. If anything, positive news regarding the first two COVID-19 vaccine candidates (both more than 90% effective and ready to begin mass production) could accelerate this timeline.

With airlines retiring their oldest jets, utilization of those that remain could return to normal levels even earlier: probably 2022 for narrowbodies and 2023 for widebodies. This will put GE Aviation back on its prior services growth trajectory within 2-3 years.

Of course, the sharp drop in aircraft production and utilization during 2020 will have a negative impact in the long term. However, it will be felt mainly in the form of slower services growth in the second half of the decade. (Recall that engines typically don't start generating meaningful service revenue until they're at least 6 years old.) And with aircraft production likely to recover to near 2018/2019 levels within a few years -- albeit not for every single aircraft type -- services growth will continue at a solid pace into the 2030s.

Three other factors will contribute to profit and cash flow growth at GE Aviation in the years ahead. First, GE Aviation has implemented substantial cost cuts this year, which should lead to even better margins as revenue recovers. Second, GE and CFM have introduced three new major commercial jet engines in the last decade. The next product introduction could easily be another decade away. Production costs fall over time, so GE and CFM will get higher margins on engine production (or at least lose less money) in the mid-2020s than in recent years. Third, GE Aviation expects its military business to nearly double to $8.3 billion of revenue by 2025: up from $4.4 billion last year.

All told, I expect GE Aviation to generate substantial free cash flow in 2022 and return to 2019 free cash flow production (roughly $4 billion-$5 billion) by 2023. By 2025, annual free cash flow could grow to $6 billion-$7 billion, driven by continued growth in military and services revenue, as well as further engine production cost improvements. With this kind of cash production, GE Aviation alone could be worth more than GE's $83 billion market cap.

GE stock has plenty of room to run

General Electric's Q3 earnings report was extremely promising, with all of its major industrial segments excluding aviation improving their profitability year over year despite the pandemic. This should give investors confidence that GE Power and GE Renewable Energy will return to solidly positive cash flow within a couple of years, after burning a combined $2.5 billion in 2019.

GE also saw a positive margin in its annual insurance premium deficiency test. With fewer long-term care claims coming in and higher terminations, it is seeming increasingly unlikely that GE will suffer another multibillion-dollar shortfall in its insurance reserves (a long-running fear among many investors).

If anything, between GE Aviation's strong recovery prospects and the growing traction of GE's turnaround efforts elsewhere in the company, I think GE should be worth more today than it was a year ago. Instead, even after a 50%-plus rally since mid-September, the stock has fallen 18% over the past year.

Data by YCharts

By 2025, GE could generate annual free cash flow of $10 billion or more, led by a resurgent GE Aviation. That could support a rebound of GE stock into the mid-$20s by then. This makes General Electric one of the best turnaround bets in the market today.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.