CYREN Ltd (CYRN) CEO Brett Jackson on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CYREN Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 16, 2020

Company Participants

Eric Spindel - General Counsel

Brett Jackson - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Myshrall - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Mattiacci - Craig-Hallum

Eric Spindel

Thank you, and welcome to Cyren's Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being broadcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Cyren website.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, Cyren's management may make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks are outlined in the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K as filed on March 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risk factors.

Please also note, as a safe harbor, any outlook we present is as of today and management does not undertake any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in the future. Also, during the course of this conference call, we may discuss non-GAAP measures when talking about the Company's performance. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in the earnings press release issued earlier today and available on the Investor Relations section of our website. These financial measures are included for the benefit of investors and should be considered in addition to an audited set of GAAP measures.

Joining me on today's call we have Brett Jackson, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Myshrall, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I will now hand over the call to Brett.

Brett Jackson

Thanks, Eric. I'd like to thank everyone for making time to join our call today. During the third quarter, Cyren reported revenues of $9.1 million. While Q3 revenues were down slightly year-over-year, it is important to point out that our results do not yet reflect material contribution from our growth initiatives, although significant progress on that front was made in the quarter.

The key highlight of the quarter related to driving future revenue growth is the progress that was made with our next-generation e-mail security products, Cyren Inbox Security. Q3 was our first full quarter in market with this new product. Based on our customer engagements to date and Q3 customer wins, we believe that CIS is Cyren's most compelling new opportunity, and we believe that it can generate a significant new enterprise revenue stream over time.

Given that our top corporate priority is to grow revenues, it is clear that CIS is our most impactful initiative and the key growth driver for Cyren. We will focus on it and fund it accordingly. As a reminder, Cyren Inbox Security, or CIS, as we know it internally, is a cloud-based e-mail security offering with a 100% subscription-based recurring revenue model.

CIS provides continuous inbox monitoring and automated response and remediation for phishing, business e-mail compromise and malware threats that have penetrated existing defenses such as traditional secure e-mail gateways. CIS provides an important additional layer of defense, is easily integrated with Microsoft 365 and on-boarding large numbers of users is accomplished quickly and painlessly.

And as we have mentioned in past calls, leading security market research firms, like Forrester and Gartner, have reported on phishing as one of the biggest e-mail security threats organizations face today. During the third quarter, both of these organizations recognized Cyren and Cyren Inbox Security as a solution to this widespread problem.

Let me review the market opportunity that we see. Microsoft 365 continues to be the dominant cloud-based e-mail platform used by enterprises today with over 250 million users, and the user base is still growing. Evasive phishing attacks continue to bypass secure mail gateways as well as Microsoft's native security capabilities. This is clearly a problem among most customers that we have spoken to, and IT and security organizations are keen to get this problem under control.

We also believe that phishing is a problem for enterprises regardless of size or industry, and our market analysis suggests a total addressable opportunity exceeding $1 billion. Given the size of the opportunity and our experience and success to date, we will continue to prioritize our sales and marketing and R&D investments on this opportunity.

In our third quarter, new recurring revenue from Cyren Inbox Security nearly tripled from Q2 2020, and our sales teams experienced an exceptionally high win rate, thanks to a product that has so far demonstrated strong product market fit. This is a testament to our product team who spent two years researching the market and working with customers to understand the size and scope of the phishing problem within enterprises.

We also had a thorough and disciplined process of working with early adopter customers, who are effectively design partners, to help us test and tune our value hypothesis and develop the right feature set.

In the third quarter, we closed a number of new customer transactions with midsized and large enterprises in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe. All of these customers had e-mail security measures in place, but we're still experiencing significant phishing attacks.

As an example, we engaged with a European-based multinational manufacturer with more than $5 billion in annual revenues and subsidiaries in more than 50 countries. The customer uses Microsoft 365 as their corporate e-mail platform. And despite also having implemented Microsoft's advanced threat protection, the customer was still experiencing an unacceptable level of phishing issues.

Cyren Inbox Security was rapidly deployed to more than 20,000 users, and the customer saw immediate value with a dramatic decrease of phishing as well as much better visibility into phishing attacks across the entire company. As another one of our customers clearly pointed out, Cyren Inbox Security offers capabilities to deal with phishing that secure e-mail gateways just don't have.

As we look forward, our sales and marketing teams will continue to ramp CIS sales and new recurring revenue as aggressively as possible. We expect to exceed 100,000 active users by calendar year-end. The key to maximizing growth with this opportunity is to continue to focus the majority of our sales and marketing spend on this effort, build and leverage channels and responsibly scale our sales and marketing investment to take advantage of the immediate market opportunity.

Before I turn the call over to our CFO, I'd like to comment on two other topics. First, while growth is our priority, principally through investment and execution of our Cyren Inbox Security strategy, we will continue to identify opportunities to reduce expenses in other areas of our business. We clearly need to be on a path towards profitability, and we'll continue to rationalize our cost structure to enable us to make progress against this goal.

Second, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have not experienced a major impact to our business. With that said, over the past three months, we believe that the pandemic has made it more challenging than normal to identify and engage new prospects. Additionally, some customers are taking longer to execute. We are concerned about a potential third wave of the pandemic as we approach the colder months and the potential impact to our business.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Myshrall, who will review our third quarter financials.

Mike Myshrall

Thank you, Brett, and good afternoon. I will now present our third quarter 2020 financial results. For more detailed results, please refer to the earnings release that was issued this afternoon and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website and our quarterly filings on Form 10-Q.

Please note that we present our financials under U.S. GAAP accounting standards, including non-operating expenses, and that I will discuss certain financial metrics on a non-GAAP or adjusted basis, which excludes those non-operating items. Please refer to our press release for a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results.

GAAP revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.1 million compared to $9.5 million during the third quarter of 2019. The revenue decrease is primarily related to the end-of-life of some of our legacy offerings on the Cyren Cloud Security platform, including Cyren Web Security, and the installed base is winding down through 2020 and into mid-2021. The lower revenue recognition during the period is partially attributed to the decline of revenues associated with those products.

GAAP gross margins for the third quarter were 58% compared to 60% during the Q3 of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margins were 66% compared to 69% a year ago. GAAP cost of sales during the quarter was slightly higher than it was in the same period a year ago due to the increase in amortization of capitalized technology and increased depreciation expenses.

During our first three quarters of the year, we have accelerated our cost savings initiatives in our global view network by shutting down several private data centers and moving to a hybrid private public cloud architecture, which is more agile and scalable for service delivery. Third quarter GAAP net loss was $4.9 million compared to $3.5 million net loss reported during the third quarter of 2019. The GAAP net loss includes some one-time expenses, which I will describe later in further detail.

On a per share basis, GAAP net loss was $0.08 per basic and diluted share compared to $0.06 per share during Q3 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, Cyren's third quarter net loss was $2.9 million, a decrease of 16% compared to $3.5 million during the third quarter of 2019. This non-GAAP loss per share was $0.05 per basic and diluted share compared to $0.06 per share in the same period a year ago.

Cyren's non-GAAP results exclude a number of noncash items, including the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and capitalization of technology. Please refer to the table in our press release for a reconciliation of selected GAAP to non-GAAP measures. GAAP operating expenses for the quarter totaled $10 million, an increase from $9 million during Q3 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, total operating expenses for the quarter totaled $8.7 million, down from $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 10% decrease year-over-year.

This quarter, there was a fairly large discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, and it is mainly due to the effect of R&D capitalization of technology. On a GAAP basis, capitalized R&D expenses will normally decrease overall R&D expense because we are investing in new technology development, which will be amortized in future periods.

During the third quarter, we capitalized a smaller amount of R&D expense than prior quarters because we recently launched two new products to the market, so the R&D capitalization for those products has ended. As a result, GAAP R&D expense during the period was higher than our prior quarters.

In addition, during Q3, in particular, this effect was amplified even more because we decided to write-off some older technology development that was on the books from R&D projects dating back to 2017 that never materialized into released products. So GAAP R&D expense during the third quarter includes a one-time nonrecurring adjustment of approximately $0.7 million for those terminated projects.

However, on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the impact of R&D capitalization and amortization, R&D expense was $4.2 million compared to $4.6 million a year ago, a decrease of 9%. GAAP sales and marketing expense for the quarter was $2.9 million compared to $3 million during the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense was $2.8 million compared to $2.9 million during the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense represented about 30% of revenue in both Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.

G&A expense for the quarter totaled -- sorry, $2.3 million compared to $2.5 million during the third quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, G&A expense was $1.7 million compared to $2.2 million a year ago, a decrease of 22%, and that represents about 19% of Q3 revenue.

At the end of the third quarter, we had 226 full-time and part-time employees in Cyren, down from 255 employees at the end of Q3 2019. Operating cash usage during the quarter was $3.6 million compared to operating cash usage of $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2019. Overall, net cash flow for the quarter was negative $3.2 million compared to negative $2.9 million during Q3 2019. Our cash balance at the end of the quarter was $12.9 million compared to $9.5 million as of September 30, 2019.

The majority of new customer acquisition in the quarter came from our Cyren Inbox Security product, including some customers that also opted for the 24/7 incident response service. We also managed to upsell some of our existing cloud e-mail security customers onto the CIS platform. Overall, bookings for the CIS tripled compared to the prior quarter, with the largest contract exceeding six figures.

Overall renewal activity during the quarter was mixed. As discussed previously, we have end-of-life several legacy products earlier this year, and so the contracts for these customers will not be renewed during the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021. These legacy products represented around $1.4 million of annual recurring revenue, so the end-of-life for these products creates a headwind for quarterly revenue growth.

In our threat intelligence business, all of the larger customers who were up for renewal in the quarter renewed their agreements for durations ranging from one to three years, although some were at lower values than previous years. This resulting decrease in ARR base will likely have an impact on future quarterly revenues until the growth in new enterprise products like CIS offset this decline.

Earlier in the year, in advance of the COVID crisis, we made some modest expense reductions in the business. Now that we are several months into the crisis and the pandemic has been worsening in the near term, we are looking at additional expense reductions in the coming months.

The majority of our employees are still working from home. So as we look out through 2021 when we have office leases expiring, we anticipate that we may take further cost reduction initiatives by cutting back on noncritical services and possibly not renewing some of the office leases and office-related expenses.

I will now ask the operator to open up the lines for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Nick Mattiacci with Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Mattiacci

This is Nick Mattiacci on for Chad Bennett. First, I just wanted to start out with a little bit more of your view on the environment you saw in Q3. And if you can kind of compare that to what you saw in Q2? And then maybe if you could give us some color on what you've seen so far in this quarter Q4?

Brett Jackson

Nick, can you be more specific about what you're referring to?

Nick Mattiacci

Yes. Whether it's deal cycle lengthening or your pipeline? Or anything like that, just kind of how that progress like the overall environment over the past couple of quarters, if those kind of metrics or indications have been improving or not?

Brett Jackson

Sure. Yes, let's put this in the context of COVID because I think in Q2, we were -- as the pandemic started to take hold of various economies, we did not see impact to our business. We felt that pipeline growth was continuing as normal, and did not see any major impact on renewals.

As we got through Q3, I think our sales teams noticed that it was more challenging to engage with new prospects that might have been a combination of spending reductions from COVID-19 or people working from home and being less available for some reason. But we did see our prospecting efforts become a bit more challenging in the third quarter. And I think that was the biggest thing we saw.

We also saw customer buying processes, in some cases, extend more than we saw in the second quarter. So those are the two key comments I would make about the differences from Q3 to Q2.

Nick Mattiacci

Got it. And then just to dig a little deeper on the -- some of the enterprise initiatives you guys have gone on. Could you talk about the pipeline you're seeing for both Cyren Inbox Security and Threat InDepth? And then also, if you've learned anything new, I guess, in this quarter, whether it be feedback from customers? Or on the competitive front how these products have been in the market for another quarter?

Brett Jackson

Yes. The Cyren Inbox Security is the -- for us, is the big story of Q3. As I covered in my comments, we've now had several months of the product in market, and we were able to get hands-on experience. We've had very positive feedback. I've been in software for a long time, and this particular product launch was far better than most I've done, largely because the product market fit seems to be so strong.

And as I said in my comments, that's likely due to our team working very closely with a number of early adopter customers well in advance of general availability. So we know there's a large problem in the market. It's common knowledge that phishing is causing Microsoft 365 customers a problem. The larger the organization, the bigger the problem is.

We have engaged with enough customers to know that, that problem really does exist. We can confirm that. And we can confirm that product market fit is better than we expected it to be. In other words, we're not -- our product teams are not scrambling to add additional functionality to the product to allow us to compete.

So when we get into an opportunity, more often than not, we're winning. So that is -- that's the big news of the quarter. Threat InDepth is a repackaging of our -- the threat intelligence that we offer our OEM customers, but this is pointed at the enterprise. That is a newer offering that really just got to market. So we're still in a phase of dealing with early adopters and ensuring that we've got product market fit.

So there's opportunity there, but the big story for us is Cyren Inbox Security and the success we've had and reaffirming our belief that it's a big mark opportunity, and we need to work as hard as we can to capture as much of that opportunity as soon as we can. And we're -- again, we're encouraged with win rates, really high win rates. And now it's a question of getting into as many opportunities as possible and building our channel as quickly as we can.

Nick Mattiacci

Awesome. That was good color. And then just kind of one housekeeping thing. The mix of OEM and enterprise still about 80-20 in Q3 and then kind of how should we think about that mix changing in the future, whether it be next quarter or next year?

Mike Myshrall

Yes. So it's still roughly 80-20. With the new bookings growth on the enterprise side, we do anticipate that enterprise will become a larger piece of the pie over the coming quarters. And so you should see that increase in Q4 and Q1 and Q2 next year.

Brett Jackson

Yes. Our focus, Nick, is we've got a stable OEM business that's been around for a while, some strong customers, but the real growth opportunity for us is in the enterprise and today, it's Cyren Inbox Security. And so that's the focus. And we'd like to see that mix shift more aggressively. Time will tell how well we do, but that's what we're focused on.

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Jackson for any closing remarks.

Brett Jackson

I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today and your interest in Cyren. We look forward to a strong finish to 2020 and keeping you updated on our next call in 2021. Thank you.

