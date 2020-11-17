Let's take a look at both companies and see which stock may be the better pick for you.

Article Thesis

Tech stocks are, in many cases, not the best choice for income-oriented investors, as many are either paying no dividends or offering just paltry payouts to their owners. Some, however, are indeed suitable as income investments, and Broadcom (AVGO) and Intel (INTC) belong to that group. In this article, we will take a closer look at both, and show which stock may be more suitable for different types of investors.

Intel and Broadcom are offering the highest dividend yields in their peer group, while also trading at a below-average valuation compared to how other semiconductor players are valued.

Industry Tailwinds

Not all industries are created equal - there are some that benefit from large macro tailwinds, which is why they are growing more rapidly than the economy overall. Others, at the same time, have below-average growth, or no growth at all. This does not necessarily mean that one should only invest in industries with growth tailwinds, as a lot depends on the valuation one pays for individual stocks. But still, investing in an industry with major tailwinds working in its favor is not the worst of ideas for sure.

The tech industry in general, and the semiconductor industry when we take a more narrow view, benefit from major changes in our way of life over the last decades. More and more, technology is how we interact with each other, how we consume, how we buy, how we do business, and so on. This is why our spending on technology has grown a lot, and with our world becoming ever more data-centric, it seems likely that this trend will not break any time soon. This, in turn, is positive for the long-term growth potential for all semiconductor companies, including Intel and Broadcom.

Different Business Models

Intel and Broadcom are not employing the same business models, as Broadcom uses a fabless approach, whereas Intel owns a range of production plants. This is why Intel has a higher share of value creation across its products, but on the other hand, this is why Intel has to spend higher amounts on capital expenditures - Intel's capital expenditures totaled $15 billion over the last year, whereas Broadcom has spent just $500 million over the same time (per YCharts). Broadcom's business model, in general, is leaner and utilizes capital in a more efficient manner. But Intel still generates margins and returns on capital that are above the industry average, with an EBITDA margin of 49% over the last four quarters, and a Greenblatt return on capital of 27% (per Stock Rover).

Dividend Analysis

Dividend Safety

Both companies also are able to generate strong cash flows. In Intel's case, that is possible despite high investments in its operations, showcased by capital expenditures that totaled $15 billion over the last four quarters.

Over the last four quarters, Intel has generated $20 billion in free cash flows, while Broadcom has generated $11 billion in free cash flows over the same time. This equates to a free cash flow yield of 7.3% and 10.6%, respectively. In other words, the two companies could pay out 7% and 11%, respectively, of the current share price every year in the form of dividends or buybacks.

Looking at annual dividend payments, which total $5.4 billion in Intel's case, and $5.3 billion in Broadcom's case, we see that the dividend looks very sustainable in both cases. Intel's dividend is covered at an excellent ratio of ~4, while Broadcom's dividend coverage is still very solid, at about 2. In terms of dividend safety, Intel is the stronger company, however. This is also underlined by the fact that Intel has a stronger balance sheet, with its net debt of $18 billion being smaller than its annual free cash flows. Broadcom has a higher debt load, at $35 billion, due to a range of takeovers in recent years.

Dividend Growth

Both companies have increased their dividend regularly in recent years, but there are still differences when it comes to each company's dividend growth track record. Per their respective Dividend Growth Scorecards here on Seeking Alpha, Broadcom has raised its dividend for 9 years in a row, with an outstanding 5-year growth rate of 55%. Intel, meanwhile, has raised its dividend for 6 years in a row, with a more moderate 5-year growth rate of 7%.

Broadcom has been way more aggressive with dividend increases in the past, but that was only possible due to a very low payout ratio when the company started to hike its dividend this fast. Going forward, dividend growth will surely not be anywhere close to 50%+, as it has to be expected that Broadcom's dividend growth will be more or less in line with its earnings per share growth in the future.

Broadcom has a higher forecasted earnings per share growth rate, at 11%, versus 8% for Intel. At constant payout ratios, Broadcom would thus be able to grow its payout at a low double-digit rate in the future, whereas Intel's dividend would grow at a more moderate high single-digit pace if it keeps its payout ratio constant. Intel could theoretically increase its payout ratio meaningfully in coming years, as there is a lot of room for hikes thanks to its quite low payout ratio of ~25%. But since Intel has not been aggressive with dividend increases in recent years, it is not at all clear whether Intel plans to increase its payout. I thus believe that, from a dividend growth perspective, Broadcom may be the better choice, as it has increased its dividend more rapidly in the past, and since its higher expected EPS growth would lead to higher dividend growth at constant payout ratios.

Dividend Yield And Valuation

Looking at the two numbers in solidarity, it is clear that Broadcom's dividend yield is higher, at 3.5%, versus Intel's 2.9%. Taking a closer look at factoring in historical yields, the picture looks like this:

Intel's dividend yield is at the highest level it has been at this year right now, whereas Broadcom's current dividend yield is way lower than it was during the March selloff when its yield was almost twice as high as it is now. Looking at the yield spread between the two companies, we see that the spread is at a 52-week low right now. This means that relative to the yield of Broadcom, Intel's dividend yield has risen a lot over the last couple of months.

In absolute terms, Broadcom still offers the higher dividend yield, but when we factor in how shares have been trading in the past, Intel may be the better deal right now, as its dividend yield is historically high, which cannot be said about Broadcom. For income-focused investors that purely care about dividend proceeds, Broadcom looks like the better pick. But when one factors in valuation - which is related to total returns, as this impacts share price gain potential - Intel may be the more favorable buy right here. This is also indicated by other valuation metrics on top of the dividend yield:

No matter whether one looks at earnings multiples for 2020, the PE ratio for 2021, or the EV to EBITDA multiple (which factors in Broadcom's higher debt load), Intel is the cheaper company by far. The lower valuation for Intel's shares was also visible when we looked at the free cash flow yield of the two companies at the beginning of the article. To some extent, the higher valuation is justified by Broadcom's better growth outlook; thus valuations will likely not close the gap completely. Still, looking at the fact that Broadcom is trading at ~2 times Intel's EBITDA multiple, there seems to be meaningful relative upside for Intel's shares, we believe.

Summing Things Up

Overall, there is no clear winner when it comes to Broadcom and Intel and their respective attractiveness as income investments. On the one side, Broadcom offers a higher dividend yield, better dividend growth track record, and higher growth potential. But on the other side, Intel's stronger balance sheet, better dividend coverage, and high dividend yield relative to how shares were trading in the past are positives as well. Investors have to decide what metrics they put the most value on, which will then tell them which of the stocks is the more favorable pick for their circumstances.

Someone looking for income and nothing else may favor Broadcom due to its higher yield and better dividend growth potential (assuming dividends grow in line with profits). Others, that want to factor in things such as buyback potential, relative upside potential from multiple expansion, or that want to put a lot of focus on the safety of the dividend, may favor Intel over Broadcom. From a timing perspective, Intel also looks like the more opportune choice, as it is trading close to 52-week lows, whereas Broadcom is trading at a massive 140% more than its 52-week low of $155.

I believe a case can be made for both companies, and it likely wouldn't be the worst idea to hold a position in both companies. Both are inexpensive relative to the broad market, both have a solid growth outlook with macro tailwinds, and both companies offer above-average dividend yields in a low-yield investment environment.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.