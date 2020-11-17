Shorts got this investment wrong: coupons are not the driver for top-line growth.

Investment Thesis

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is a very rapidly growing e-commerce platform with a strong value proposition aimed at the agricultural market in China. Pinduoduo's platform aggregates fresh produce from farms sends it to users -it's a broad marketplace for China's agriculture chain. Going forward, Pinduoduo aims to innovate China's huge agriculture industry.

Presently, Pinduoduo is growing at 89% on the top line, and while being very conservative, the stock trades for 11x its 2021 revenues - if not cheaper.

Even now, post earnings-pop, this investment is very compelling.

Pinduoduo is Growing at Impressive Clip

Source: author's calculations

Going into COVID-19, Pinduoduo's revenues got hit hard (Q1 2020; in China). But then, coming out of Q1 2020, we have seen its revenue growth rates accelerating once again, with Q3 2020 reporting 89% y/y growth rates.

Needless to say that, for a plus $100 billion market cap company to be reporting close to 90% revenue growth rates is utterly astonishing. But there's more here for investors to become bullish this stock.

The Biggest Detraction from the Stock is Removed

Investors have been troubled that the only reason why Pinduoduo is able to grow its top-line, is by being extremely generous with their coupons. For Pinduoduo, these are recorded under Sales and Marketing expenses:

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Above, you can see clear vindication that Pinduoduo's value proposition works. In Q3 2020, SG&A was 69% of revenues, decreasing y/y by 2,000 basis points from the same period a year ago. Indeed, this shows that, as Pinduoduo grows scale, it's able to demonstrate strong operating leverage.

In other words, the short argument that Pinduoduo only grows its revenues by giving its customers coupons is erroneous.

What the Market is Missing?

I believe that MAUs are incredibly important here. Much more so than active buyer growth (not shown): why? Because there's a natural limit to the increase in active buyers, which are already reaching 730 million over its trailing twelve months. Obviously, China is big, but 730 million active buyers are already getting close to its natural upper limit.

Along this line, I consider the increase in MAUs to be much more insightful:

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Having said that, it's only natural to expect that Pinduoduo's MAUs will taper off its growth rate. However, the combination of raising MAUs together with a steadily increase spend per active buyers is what I believe the bullish thesis is contingent on. This ability to keep a large number of buyers on the platform, keep them coming back, and having buyers spend more over time is very attractive to the bullish thesis.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Altogether this translates into Q3 2020 reporting a gain on its bottom line, together with cash flows from operations of RMB8.3 billion ($1.2 billion). This figure is an impressive amount of cash flow for a company to make over a 90-day period, more than $1 billion in cash flows from operations, a dramatic increase from RMB2.6 billion (very approximately $400 million) in the same period a year ago.

Valuation - Why There's Meaningful Upside Potential Here

Presently, Pinduoduo is being priced at close to $180 billion. Assuming Pinduoduo ends 2020 with just over $7 billion in revenues (in dollars) and that its revenue growth rate in 2021 hugely decelerates from this 89% reporting in Q3 2020 down to just 55%, that would imply that next year's revenues would reach close to $11 billion.

Realistically, given the easy comps with this COVID-19 year, where China was hit really hard at the start of 2020, this should be a very achievable amount of revenue.

Hence, this puts the stock trading for approximately 11x its 2021 revenues. I don't think this is at all expensive. I know that this has risks, given that its Chinese stock, and all the risks associated with that. But just for the sake of conversation, if Pinduoduo was US stock was growing at 55% and likely to print $11 billion in revenues in 2021, its shares would probably trade at close to 30x forward sales.

Obviously, Shopify (SHOP) is a very different e-commerce operation, but just as a reference point, Shopify's market cap is roughly the same as Pinduoduo's. Yet, what Shopify makes in revenue in 2020, Pinduoduo is likely to bring in cash flows from operations in 2020.

You can pick other examples too if you wish. For example, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a supposed asset-light operation, yet its gross margins are approximately 45% compared with close to 77% for Pinduoduo.

Yet, Tencent is priced at 8x its 2021 revenues, with expected revenue growth rates of 35% to 40%. Now, compare this 11x forward revenues for Pinduoduo, despite it growing much faster and having much higher gross profit margins.

The Bottom Line

Any way I look at this opportunity, while it is being priced at roughly $180 billion market cap, I think this provides investors with a large margin of safety, and it is worthwhile buying.

Indeed, this quarter was an important quarter for Pinduoduo as it demonstrated that the short thesis on the stock was wrong and that the company is able to turn a profit and bring in more than $1.2 billion in cash flows during the seasonally low quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.