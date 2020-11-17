Back in June, I detailed how the short squeeze thesis in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) was starting to fade. The number of bearish bets against the name was well off its highs, and the amount of shares outstanding was continuing to rise. Today, I wanted to revisit the situation again, because this part of the bull case moving forward has all but been eliminated right now.

Tesla used to be one of the most shorted names in the market when looking at various metrics like the percentage of shares short. However, very high short interest isn't in the picture anymore as the chart below shows. At the end of October, short interest was below 48 million shares, down 70% over the prior twelve months when adjusting for this year's stock split.

(Source: NASDAQ Tesla short interest page, seen here)

There can be multiple reasons for the number of shares short to decline this much. The bulls will likely point to improving financials, highlighted by strong revenue growth and GAAP profits thanks to credit sales. We also could be seeing an unwind of a pair trade, from those that are long the convertible bonds. Additionally, in this low interest rate environment with governments and central banks pouring lots of money into the system, there seemingly has been a move away from short interest in general.

Perhaps short interest coming down also has a bit to do with where shares have been in recent months. As the table below shows, the stock was well above its 50-day moving average and average analyst price target (both adjusted for split) for a good chunk of this year. That premium came down quite a bit, especially on the technical side, in the last two months. Tesla shares finished October under their short term trend line, and just barely above the average street price target.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance price data and Seeking Alpha Tesla analyst ratings page, seen here)

When we go back to last spring, those times with over 200 million shares short represented roughly 30% of the stock's float according to Yahoo! Finance. Those are generally the times to look for a short squeeze, especially if trading volumes are rather low. However, due to capital raises and stock based compensation, Tesla's float is now shown at roughly 759 million shares. That means that the percentage of the float short is roughly 6.3%, which isn't dramatically high at all. The number of shares outstanding continues to rise considerably as well, evidenced in the chart below.

(Source: Tesla quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

The short case for Tesla has certainly changed in recent years. The idea of bankruptcy seems to be off the table, although management keeps saying it doesn't need any more capital and then turns around and raises more. Vehicle unit volumes and revenues are certainly growing, but it remains to be seen if the company can be significantly profitable in the long run without credit sales. At this point, shorts are hoping that the surge in electric vehicle competition leads to significant overcapacity, forcing Tesla to slash prices and eventually rack up major losses again.

As we get closer to finishing off 2020, the chances for a short squeeze in Tesla have come down dramatically. The number of shares short has dropped considerably, while the outstanding share count and float continue to rise by the quarter. This isn't to say that Tesla shares cannot go much higher from here, like the S&P 500 announcement has certainly helped do, but any gains moving forward likely won't be due to a short squeeze at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.