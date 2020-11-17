But other than that there just isn't anything there to provide value for the equity.

It's possible - vaguely, just about - that there will be a return of the Robin Hood enthusiasm, or perhaps a more cynical pump and dump.

Wirecard, despite history, is still quoted on the Borse. Do not get tempted into thinking there is a recovery value.

The background

The background to the Wirecard (WRCDF) story is more than a little unbelievable. Effectively, a company lied its way into being a part of the DAX 30 (Germany's equivalent of the Dow Jones 30). It was seen as being proof that Germany, Europe even, could produce internet stars just as well as the US could. As a result when people started to question whether everything was what the company said it was the establishment closed ranks and refused to listen.

There was a point at which journalists from the Financial Times were being threatened with legal action because they were obviously just working hand in glove with short sellers. Then their investigations became true.

As to quite what Wirecard was doing that's still a little bit up in the air. We've not had the court cases yet so we've not got legal proof of what was being done. But as I've said earlier it's easy enough to work out what was happening:

There's some portion of the payment flow that is kept in escrow. Always, but always, it's there, this account. What's important to note if there's a fraud going on is that how much is kept in that account is entirely dependent upon the view of the payment processor. It's actually one of the vital functions of the business, depending as it does upon the creditworthiness of the retailers. It's also true that how much is there is a business decision. So, variation on the amount is just fine. Outsiders can just be told - well, that's our view and so there we are. Even the accountants can be told that. Justly and righteously too. So, now take that leap into opinion of mine. Imagine you were a payments processor that wasn't doing as well as you'd like. So, you start to boost the revenue figures - the amounts of payments you're processing - to make you look good. You might also boost the margin being made. The temptation is always there after all. But now you've a problem. If there's more cash coming in, or rather your claim is that there is, then where is it? The obvious place to hide it - or to hide the absence of it - is in those trust/escrow accounts which cover chargebacks.

Since June it has become clearer that this is indeed exactly what they were doing. They were overstating their traffic and thus revenues. Hiding the balancing sum in their escrow accounts - hiding by pretending there was money there when there wasn't. When the escrow accounts are opened there is nothing there.

This is important

This is important and also explains OTC:THIS:

The importance is that if the company had the $2 billion (that's about the size of the hole) stolen from it then there's still a business in that. There are customers for the money transfer and payment processing services. That customer book is, at the very least, worth something to someone. There's the possibility of reclaiming the money, or suing the accountants, or claiming on the insurance, something.

But if the money never existed then there isn't a business there. If there's no business that has a value to someone then there's no manner of reclaiming anything for the equity holders.

Robin Hood

This was fairly obvious - at least to me - right from the first whisperings of problems at the company. That stock is going only one way, down. And of course then the universe proved me wrong. Because the lads at Robin Hood - the customer base, not the company - decided that this would be a fun stock to have a gamble with. For people who got their timing right it was a fun gamble too. Hundreds of percent could be made with perfect timing in fact. Not because there was any value in the stock but because if enough people buy something then the price rises.

That activity has now passed on. And the only way that Wirecard is going to have any equity value is if something similar happens again. Sure, could be that the Robin Hood crowd have a go again. Or someone could, more nefariously, attempt a pump and dump. Attract a large enough crowd and that could work. But those left holding the stock at the end won't gain anything for there is going to be no payout to the equity.

Sure, the company's still there

Yes, Wirecard is still there. There is even activity within the company. Not much, but there is some turnover. There's the listing itself of course, which has lasted much longer than an equivalent American one would have done. The German Borse is only going to throw the company off the exchange, cancel the listing, if and when they stop filing accounts - and, obviously, paying the listing fee. They've not done either yet so there it still is. It's really just a shell, a husk.

We can prove this

Well, we can prove it as well as we can in any financial market short of a legal case. Here's the bond pricing:

So, yes, there's still some turnover within Wirecard. There's some small part of the original claimed customer base. There're whatever lawsuits that can be launched against whomever. All of these will have some value.

The way this works though is that the bondholders have to be paid off in full before the equity gets anything as a settlement. And if the bond's trading at 10% or so then that's not about to happen, is it? The issue size is €500 million, just for this bond and before any trade creditors, banks and all that inside the company. And that €500 million must be paid off in full before equity gets anything.

That's not going to happen.

My view

It's possible to have a certain sneaking admiration for the audacity of the set up. But we here are interested in investment. And there's just nothing worth buying at Wirecard.

Yes, it is possible that speculators pile in just because why not speculate, as before. Most unlikely that they'll do it again but it's possible. Other than that there just isn't any value to the equity. The money never existed and the bond price tells us that the rest of the market believes that too.

The investor view

If you have any Wirecard stock then - barring that miraculous mass punt on it - this is the best price you're going to get for it. There is no intrinsic value to this stock. If you want to speculate upon the recovery value - not that I think there is any - then the bond is where you have to go and play.

The Wirecard problem is that there never was the money claimed therefore it cannot be recovered. This means that is no value here at all.

