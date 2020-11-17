Following the Covid-19 outbreak, Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) share price had lost ≈70% of its value (before its rebound initiated at the beginning of October). The already existing and spread-out retail apocalypse narrative has been strengthened by the surge in online transactions as well as the temporary closure of several malls and retailers during the lockdown. As a result, Klepierre and all other mall operators have been considered as non-investable.

However, as we previously reported, Klepierre is a strong operator that owns high-quality assets in the most attractive geographies; therefore we believe that the company can withstand the pandemic. Besides, even if the current pandemic justifies a lower share price, we definitely think that a 70% decline was too much. Indeed, our previous blog post suggests that every year of FCF is worth roughly 4%/5% of a company intrinsic value; therefore Klepierre would need to see many years of negative FCF or a collapse in its real estate portfolio valuation to justify current valuation.

Since the beginning of October, the share price has soared by 85% as many investors, especially on the short-side, realized that a potential vaccine could change the situation. Even though administrating a vaccine to the global population is a real challenge, our view has not changed since we initiated the company with a buy rating because we consider that the pandemic is an exceptional event that will have meaningless impacts on the economy in a 2/3-year time horizon (because of vaccines, treatments, collective immunity… make your pick). As of today (11/15/2020), the share price is still down approximately 45% YTD, suggesting that there is still some upside potential for patient investors.

Q3 numbers suggest that the situation is far less worrisome that many still believe. Over the first nine months of 2020, gross rental was down only 7%, equivalent to a € 65M decline. The fall in rental income is the result of 1) negative FX and disposals (€ 33M), 2) a fall in variable revenue such as sales-based rents and car park revenues (€ 25M) and 3) the impact of renegotiation (€ 7M resulting from € 25M rent abatements related to the second quarter which are amortized over the remaining lease term).

Klepierre signs multi-year contracts with tenants, which bring revenue stability if the tenant portfolio is solid. The 10 largest tenants account for only 11.8% of rents, which is a proof a sound diversification. Besides, the tenant list seems healthy because most companies do not face significant bankruptcy risks (excluding Fnac).

(Source: Company description)

Rent collection is very important as revenues are worth nothing if rents cannot be collected. Revenues are bills invoiced to tenants while rent collection is linked to payments from tenants. During the first quarter, which was not impacted by the lockout, Klepierre had collected 96.4% of invoiced rents. The rent collection rate has deteriorated during the second quarter, reaching 56.6%. However, following its negotiations with tenants, the company estimates that the collection rate of Q2 rents should reach 60%/65% by year-end. In Q3, collection rate has improved to 90.3% and is expected to keep improving as tenants face theirs obligations. Over the first nine months of 2020, the collection rate reached 81.7%.

In a very simplistic way, revenues are down 7% and cash collection rate decreased to 82% which implies a fall in cash generation of approximately 21%. While we agree that such result is not good, it needs to be put into the context as one of the most important economic shocks of the century. In order to preserve cash flow, the company has also implemented a strict control of capex and suspended all share buyback programs. For instance, Klepierre needs only to spend € 162M for extension/refurbishment projects already launched by end-2022, which is roughly what the company spends in general in six months.

Activity data are also very encouraging. Footfall has continued to improve all over the third quarter and stand at 82% of prior-year level. On top of that, total retailer sales at Klepierre’s malls are back to 90% of prior-year level. All in all, retailers sales are recovering faster than traffic suggesting that consumers have less frequent visits (lower footfall) but spend more money per trip (higher average ticket), which somehow reduce the threat of e-commerce. Don’t get it wrong, e-commerce will keep gaining market share over brick-and-mortar shops, but high quality shopping centers providing a large and attractive range of retail shops (including click and collect options for online purchase) as well as a good customer experience should continue to do well.

Besides, the group has also signed 300 renewal/releasing agreements during the quarter (400 in Q3 2019) with a 3.7% positive reversion rate, which show that retailers still consider that shopping centers bring values.

Finally, some investors are worried about the liquidity and the balance-sheet. At the end of September, the net debt totaled € 9.18B while it was € 9,13B at the end of June. Given the asset portfolio valuation of € 22.84B (end-June), the LTV ratio was 40%. Appraisal valuations are carried out on a semi-annual basis; therefore we cannot compute the LTV ratio at the end of Q3. However, some investors are concerned that Klepierre could breach its LTV covenant of 60%, once appraisers present their new valuations at the end of the year. Based on the current level of net debt, portfolio valuation would decrease by more than 33% in order to reach that 60% covenant limit. Obviously, that a 33% valuation adjustment is unlikely given that, as previously explained, recent performance is not that bad. Besides, appraisers tend to smooth the impact of the different variables impacting theirs valuations. For instance, asset yields have declined much slower than the yield of government bonds or Klepierre's cost of debt. For that reason, even if appraisers consider that recent changes are structural (which we don’t), they will take several years to adjust their valuations downward, which will offer time and flexibility to Klepierre for avoiding a very dilutive capital increase.

Even if a capital increase is unlikely, some people may still argue that appraisal value is excessive. We believe appraisal valuation is fair unless malls will close every year for a couple of months because of lockdown measures. The following table shows the assumptions used by appraisers.

Based on the current 40% LTV ratio and 1.2% cost of debt , the current 6.6% discount rate implies a cost of equity of 10.2%. Besides, appraisers are assuming a 2.4% growth in net rental income over the next 10 years which does not seem aggressive, especially given recent numbers (ex-Covid).

(Source: Supplemental information to the earning release)

The group has € 2.8B liquidity at the end of September (comprised of a revolving credit facility of € 2.3B, a bank overdraft of € 0.4B and € 0.1B of cash). According to the management, the group has enough liquidity to cover all refinancing needs through June 2022. In any case, we believe that many fixed income investors are ready to lend money to Klepierre as the company has recently been able to issue a € 600M 0.90%-yielding 2031 bond which has been oversubscribed, which is not surprising given that Klepierre is still A-rated by S&P.

In conclusion, we consider that the share price has still some upside potential for patient investors, which are ready to wait that the current situation normalizes. Swing in the share prices are likely and could offer opportunities to buy additional shares. 2020 yearly results will be an important catalyst as we will get appraisal valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLPEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.