I break down Osisko's third quarter and give an update on the company's valuation.

The company has been among the most active in the sector in acquiring new royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties Q3 Earnings Analysis

This is an update on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), a mid-tier royalty company that recently reported its Q3 2020 financial results.

Osisko's big news came in October when it announced the spin-out of its Cariboo gold mine and various other assets into a new company, to be called Osisko Development Group, to simplify Osisko into a pure-play royalty company. It followed up that news with a very strong earnings report.

Here are the highlights of Osisko's Q3 2020 earnings:

- Earned 16,739 gold equivalent ounces and revenue of $41.2 million;

- Record cash flows from operations of $36.1 million, and net earnings of $12.5 million, or $0.08 per share (compared to a net less in Q3 2019);

(Credit: Osisko Gold Royalties Q3 2020 presentation)

- Adjusted earnings of $17.5 million, or $0.11 per share;

- Higher gold prices led to record cash margins of 96.4%, up from 90.8% in Q3 2019;

- The company ended the quarter with $160.7 million cash on hand and over $400 million available under its revolving credit facility. It also has $317.7 million in investments (this does not include equity in the Osisko spin-off), compared to $421.6 million outstanding debt. Its retained ownership stake in Osisko Development Corp. is estimated to be worth $748 million (88% of the company).

- Announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on Jan. 15, 2021, for shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2020.

(Credit: Osisko Gold Royalties Q3 2020 presentation)

The company gets the majority of its production from the massive Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, operated by Yamana Gold (AUY) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) in a 50/50 joint venture.

It also received strong production via its 5% NSR royalty on the Eagle gold mine, operated by Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF), and from its 100% silver stream on the Mantos copper mine in Chile (silver bulls will be happy to hear that Osisko received a nice mix of gold and silver in its production.)

Other notable items:

- Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines reported positive exploration results from drilling at East Gouldie at the Canadian Malartic mine, where Osisko owns a 5% NSR royalty.

According to Yamana, assays indicate gold grades over 3.0 g/t and drilling have defined intercepts that extend from 700 meters below surface to 1,900 meters below surface. Intercepts include 6.90 g/t gold over 39.30 meters. The East Gouldie deposit has a significant resource upside.

(Credit: Osisko GR via Yamana Gold)

- Osisko acquired the San Antonio gold project in Mexico for $42 million, which it will spin out to Osisko Development and retain a 15% stream on the project, which is estimated to produce more than 50,000ozAu annually.

- The company entered into a strategic partnership with Regulus Resources (OTCQX:RGLSF), buying a royalty on its AntaKori project, which has an in-situ resource with 2.6 billion pounds of copper, 2.3 million ounces of gold and 61 million ounces of silver in the indicated category, and 2.4 billion pounds of copper, 2.2 million ounces of gold and 67 million ounces of silver in the inferred category.

Notably, Osisko was also issued 5.5 million warrants to purchase Regulus stock at a price of C$2.25 per share with a 3-year term, giving Osisko long-term upside to Regulus' stock.

Excellent Growth Profile

(Credit: Osisko Gold Royalties)

Osisko Gold Royalties has a clear pathway to 140,000 gold equivalent ounces in 3-5 years from assets it already owns in the portfolio. When you combine the potential production from various assets held by Osisko Development, that production could rise to 160,000oz and potentially much higher, representing production growth of more than 100%.

This also assumes Osisko completes no new acquisitions over the next few years, which is highly unlikely. Just a few acquisitions on producing assets or near-term development assets could easily bump the production figures to the 170K-180K mark.

This is a much more favorable production profile when compared to Osisko's most similar peer by market cap, Sandstorm Gold (SAND), which has estimated annual production to grow to 125,000oz by 2024, of which a single asset (Hod Maden in Turkey) makes up that growth.

Osisko's Updated Valuation

Osisko is a good growth stock, but its shares also carry good value here.

On an annualized basis and using spot gold prices, Osisko should be producing $130+ million in operating cash flow and net earnings per share between $0.30 and $0.32. With an enterprise value of $2.06 billion, that means the stock is trading at P/CF (FWD) of 16X.

Here's how Osisko compares to its peers:

Stock P/CF (FWD) P/E (FWD) OR 16X 37X SAND 22X 38X RGLD 17X 32X WPM 25X 38X

(Source: Author estimates, Seeking Alpha)

At just over 15X, Osisko also carries the lowest current EV/EBITDA ratio of the group, according to Sandstorm Gold's corporate presentation (slide 11).

(Source: Sandstorm Gold presentation)

Osisko Gold Royalties: The Bottom Line

Osisko Gold Royalties is my largest portfolio holding for a reason. I view this as an excellent growth and value stock, and feel there is significant potential for a re-rating.

For growth, the company has a clear pathway to 100% production growth in just 3-5 years (65KAuEq to 140KAuEq) from assets in its current portfolio (not counting Osisko Development assets, which would drive growth further to 160KAuEq), and for value, the stock still carries the lowest valuation metrics in the royalty and streaming sector.

For some reason, the market is still punishing Osisko for its past mistakes (overpaying a bit for the Orion royalty portfolio) but appears to place little value on Osisko's wins (such as its excellent deal on the Eagle gold mine royalty.)

In addition, Osisko has top tier assets that are located in very favorable mining jurisdictions, such as its 5% NSR on the Canadian Malartic mine, and the underground potential of the mine could support an additional mine life of 20+ years. This is a cornerstone, company-making type of asset that will drive cash flow for decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.