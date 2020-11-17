Investors need to consider semi caps on their exposure to memory, capex plans, and customers in playing the memory space.

The memory market is anxiously waiting for DRAM and NAND ASPs to rise. The cyclical nature of the memory industry is directly related to supply-demand dynamics, which influences revenue.

Memory chip revenues are currently on a four-year cycle, meaning that a maximum in revenues occurs every four years. For example, in the past 15 years, DRAM revenues peaked in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. Likewise, NAND revenues peaked in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2018, and the reason for the NAND cycle prematurely ending in 2018 instead of 2019 was a dramatic drop in revenues in 2018.

Following that argument, we should see a peak in memory revenues in 2022, but investing now, when they are at a low and stocks have been underperforming, will maximize stock profits until they peak.

By the same token, equipment suppliers are in the same situation. If their customers, the memory companies, are not making purchases, they are not making sales and generating revenues. This article points not only to the timing of the turnaround in the memory market but also to what semi cap companies stand to generate the greatest revenues from these customers.

One way to play the memory market is to invest in semiconductor equipment stocks with a high percentage of sales to memory companies. According to our report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," the two keys are:

Planned capex spend by the chip company

Equipment optimized by the semi cap company for specific memory type

Equipment Spend

Overall

Chart 1 shows that the WFE equipment NAND:DRAM ratio has been about 60%:40%. The ratio was higher in 2020 because of the large capex spend by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in 2020, but it will moderate in 2021.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows WFE equipment spend for memory as a percentage of total WFE revenues. Memory companies cut back on equipment spend in 2019 as revenues and ASPs plummeted due to excessive capex spend that I noted above. For 2021, I forecast an increase in memory spend to 15% and 23% of total WFE for DRAM and NAND, respectively.

Chart 2

By Equipment Company

Chart 3 shows DRAM revenues between 2015 and 2020E for the top three equipment suppliers - Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY). AMAT took over at the top position in 2018 while Lam's share plummeted in 2019 and further in 2020.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows NAND equipment revenues for LRCX, AMAT, and TOELY. LRCX dominates the sector, but its share has moderated in 2019 and 2020.

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

As the memory market recovers in 2021, DRAM and NAND companies will increase capex spend as they move to newer DRAM nodes and a greater number of NAND layers.

Unfortunately, Wall Street tends to lump companies into a category. For example, if one company announces positive news in the semi cap space, all semi cap stocks go up, even though, in reality, they are competitors.

I have written numerous Seeking Alpha articles to point out to readers that positive news about one company could, in fact, be negative for another company in the same sector. One example is ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), and its EUV lithography systems are a strong tailwind for the company. But, for every EUV system sold, $500 million in WFE equipment sales to AMAT, LRCX, and others are eliminated.

What I attempted to do in this article is to provide a different approach to investing in stocks in the memory space. Investors need to look at semi cap companies and their exposure to the memory space. They also need to look at capex plans. In addition, they need to look at customers:

For LRCX, customers accounting for greater than 10% of total revenues in fiscal year 2020 included Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), and TSMC (TSM).

AMAT's top two customers are TSMC and Intel (INTC). Sales to Samsung represented less than 10% in FY 2019 but registered 13% in FY2018 and 23% in FY2017. Samsung dropped below 10% because, in CY2018, its NAND capex dropped 36%, followed by a 33% drop in CY2019. However, in CY2020, I estimate Samsung's NAND capex spend to increase 55%. This is a strong indicator that AMAT will gain share in 2020 in NAND revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.