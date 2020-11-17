Were I to dip my toe in the Brazilian airline space, however, I would probably start with AZUL rather than GOL.

It seems pretty clear to me that the Brazilian airline space has seen the worst of the COVID-19 crisis, and the upside opportunity is sizable.

In the past few weeks, I started to look a bit closer at the airline sector once again, after writing off the segment for most of 2020 as nearly uninvestable. Once I analyzed third quarter results, I reinforced my preference for higher quality in the US market.

Outside the US, I recently revisited an old bullish call in the Brazilian market: Azul S.A. (AZUL). It is nearly impossible, however, to talk about the airline space in the South American country without also looking at Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). I will do the analysis today, using as reference the company's most recent earnings results and operational performance in October.

Credit: voegol.com.br

Third quarter and December projections

To understand the operating results of airlines in this highly atypical year, I have found it useful to compare a few key metrics across peers. Below is how Gol performed in the third quarter vs. Azul's numbers in the same period.

The story that can be told from the numbers below is that both Brazilian airlines struggled to stay busy in the third quarter, although Gol fell a step behind its peer in capacity and traffic. Both carriers packed their planes full, at a load factor of 78% to 79% that was about ten percentage points higher than the most aggressive player in the US, Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

On the other hand, and probably in exchange for more aggressive capacity reduction, Gol seems to have done a better job at keeping passenger yield (a measure of revenues per passenger) afloat. This makes some sense to me, as Gol has a less diversified fleet of larger 737 aircraft, compared to Azul's wider range of small to intercontinental planes that require higher occupancy and more resilient pricing to produce the best financial results.

The better news is that, assuming Gol's management team is correct, third quarter might have marked the last period of depressed activity. For the month of October, the company reported an improvement in several key metrics compared to the YTD figures: departures, capacity, and passengers on board. For the upcoming quarter, Gol projects the doubling of capacity from third quarter levels, with around 75% of the fleet back in operation by December.

Gol or Azul?

It seems pretty clear to me that the Brazilian airline space has seen the worst of the COVID-19 crisis. Operating metrics have already started to improve, and they are projected to continue moving quickly in the right direction through the end of 2020. The recent news on the coronavirus vaccine only reinforces the more optimistic narrative as we roll into the new year.

For this reason, I can see a good argument in favor of buying small quantities of Brazilian airline stocks at current levels (see chart below). Sure, a return to pre-pandemic share prices will likely take a while. But even so, riding the updraft to all-time highs implies about 130% upside opportunity, which does not need to materialize any time soon to still be a compelling bet.

Data by YCharts

That said, the question then becomes: Gol or Azul? Both carriers seem to be benefiting from the same macro-level trends. However, I have a preference for the latter, for a couple of key reasons.

First, I continue to appreciate Azul's network reach outside the largest Brazilian airports. Due to the company's more diversified fleet, Azul is well positioned to maintain its undisputed leadership position in many of the destinations that it serves - Azul is the only carrier in 76% of the markets in which it operates.

Second, I am a bit less comfortable with Gol's balance sheet. The chart below shows that the airline's net debt (includes aircraft leases and rent, cash and equivalents, short and long-term investments, excludes restricted cash and receivables) is quite a bit larger than Azul's, relative to their respective total assets. As a side note, the figures below are higher than 1.0 due to accumulated net losses resulting in large negative equity balances.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

In the end, I believe that both GOL and AZUL are in a good position to produce substantial returns to risk-seeking investors who (1) do not mind enduring quite a bit of volatility in the short term and (2) are willing to buy and hold shares for a multi-year period. However, were I to dip my toe in the Brazilian airline space, I would probably start with AZUL rather than GOL.

Beating the market by a mile I do not own GOL because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.