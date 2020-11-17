Source: Barron's

Macy's (M) reports quarterly earnings November 19th. Analysts expect revenue of $3.85 billion and EPS of -$0.79. The revenue estimate implies a decline of over 25% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Will Digital Sales Deliver Again?

The pandemic has led to shelter-in-place policies that have left millions of Americans stuck at home. Most shopping has been done online. Unlike Target (TGT) or Walmart (WMT), Macy's is not necessarily known for its digital prowess. After closing stores in March, Macy's reopened substantially all of its stores in August. The company reduced store hours, introduced social distancing policies and added curbside pickup. Its revenue of $3.6 billion fell 36% Y/Y. The bright spot was that the digital operations grew revenue by over 50%:

"However, in many of those areas, where the resurgence slowed the stores recovery, the digital business helped to partially offset the pressure. And overall, our digital business accelerated its strong performance coming out of the end of the first quarter and grew by 53% in the second quarter. Digital penetration across the company increased to 54%, up approximately 10 percentage points versus the first quarter. However, with stores improving as the quarter progressed, digital stress moderated at the end of the quarter with July penetration coming in at 42% on digital growth of 25%. We expect this moderation to continue into the fall season as we discussed on our last call."

The company was forced to lean on its digital platform and it delivered. With more stores fully operational, digital sales will likely fall this quarter. However, Macy's may have proven the ability to serve customers who would rather shop online.

From a product perspective, home, fine jewelry, fragrances, activewear and sleepwear turned in strong performances. Men's tailored clothing and dresses were laggards; they may continue to underperform while millions of Americans work from home. A vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) could be distributed within months, which bodes well for the economy and certain retailers. Macy's was struggling with comparable sales and profit margins prior to the pandemic. In the short term, off-price retailers and retailers that focus on essential items could benefit at the expense of Macy's.

Margins Faltered

The sharp decline in scale crimped margins. Macy's reported a gross margin of 23.6%, down from 38.8% in the year-earlier period. Markdowns and rising delivery costs related to digital sales weighed. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $1.0 billion, down 57% Y/Y. SG&A expense was $1.4 billion, down 36%; the decrease reflected shrinking sales and cost containment efforts. Cost cuts were not enough to offset the decline in scale. Macy's reported an EBITDA loss of $153 million. On a dollar basis, EBITDA fell Y/Y by $539 million.

Another EBITDA loss this quarter could hurt sentiment for the stock. EBITDA will likely remain depressed as long as revenue continues to slide. The company was struggling prior to the pandemic. The window of opportunity to cull stores with subpar sales and transform itself into a bigger digital player could be closing. It could be another six months of dismal financial results for Macy's, and its investor base could eventually move on to other stocks with better business prospects.

Deteriorating Credit Metrics

Maintaining liquidity is important for retailers in a shrinking sales environment. This is particularly true for Macy's. The company has $1.4 billion in cash; like many retailers it had to turn to the credit markets to shore up liquidity. Working capital was $777 million, down from $2.1 billion in the year-earlier period. The company pared inventory to $3.6 billion from $5.0 billion in the year-earlier period. Its inventory level could be a key metric this quarter. Management must sell down even more inventory in order to drive cash flow.

Free cash flow ("FCF") for the first 26 weeks of the year was -$235 million, down from -$28 million in the year-earlier period. Another EBITDA loss could amplify cash burn. Macy's has a debt load of $5.4 billion, up from $4.2 billion in February. The company needed to raise debt to fund cash burn and its credit metrics have been slowly deteriorating. Rising debt and falling EBITDA will do that. Debt-to-last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA is around 3.4x.

The company's business prospects will likely improve after the economy reopens. However, management is faced with the challenge of (1) competing with retailers with much larger digital platforms and (2) competing against off-price retailers in an environment where the consumer could be weak and the economy uncertain. Servicing its debt load in this environment could be a challenge.

Conclusion

An uncertain economy could remain unkind. Sell M.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.