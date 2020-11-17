Allele-specific gene regulation is a more precise approach targeting only the mutant gene tied to diseases such as ALS and Huntington's.

Genomic medicines are poised to take center stage: slowly, and then all at once.

"When we began this project, we knew we wanted to screen for allele-specificity at the endogenous HTT locus, but there were no good methods available in the field for monitoring disease versus normal HTT transcript levels independently." Once the team developed these, and had the right assays in place, they could "rapidly screen for ZFP-TFs with the desired allele-selective property."



- Bryan Zeitler, Sangamo Therapeutics

This precise and personalized approach to medicine has the potential to cure diseases previously viewed as intractable. Approved medicines such as Spinraza - an antisense oligonucleotide RNA therapy developed by Ionis (IONS) and Biogen (BIIB) - and autologous cell therapies Yescarta from Gilead (GILD) and Kymriah from Novartis (NVS) are early validation efforts leading to gene therapy and allogeneic cell therapies from a slew of companies with programs in or about to enter human clinical trials.

After decades of research, this “slow” progress may be close to moving to “all at once”. Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX) validated their messenger RNA molecular engineering platforms, developing vaccines in unprecedented time out of necessity for the global coronavirus pandemic. These development efforts, based upon the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, represent an unprecedented acceleration in the development of vaccine candidates entering human clinical trials. They now appear to have achieved a safety profile and effectiveness superior to most previous vaccines.

There are going to be a lot of books written about Moderna. What is biggest lesson for me: PATIENCE. Medicines development with a new technology takes time.



- Sek Kathiresan, CEO, Verve Therapeutics

One of the emerging modalities is gene regulation - but what is it? Most diseases can be linked to genetics, which provide a road map to treating them. For readers unfamiliar with some of the terminology, this article will begin with an overview before moving to a review of gene regulation, featuring the Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) platform for the treatment of nervous system disorders.

DNA and RNA

DNA contains chemical bases: Adenine or A, Cytosine or C, Guanine or G, and Thymine or T. These bases store the information in DNA required to build and maintain an organism. There are about 3 billion bases in human DNA.

These bases pair with each other (base pairs) to form rungs of the DNA ladder attached to a double-helix sugar-phosphate backbone. DNA serves as the master copy of the body’s big data and is highly guarded by it.

RNA is the single-strand molecular intermediary of DNA which follows the central dogma of molecular biology: DNA makes RNA and RNA makes protein. An important aspect of this is directional: once information has got into a protein, it “can’t get out again”. The roles of some RNA strings include:

mRNA is messenger RNA representing a working copy of the blueprint needed to create protein.

tRNA is transfer RNA representing a ferry of sorts providing materials needed for production.

miRNA is micro RNA or tiny sections used to regulate or “brake” the production of proteins.

siRNA is small interfering RNA which can turn off protein production, in effect “silencing” the gene.

Genes and Alleles

Genes are sections of DNA which are inherited from parents. Different versions of the same gene are called alleles. Humans have at least two alleles (one from each parent). Sometimes genes mutate, and that mutation could occur in a single allele or both. When an allele is normal, it is considered wild-type. When an allele is abnormal, it is considered mutant. When alleles are identical, the individual is homozygous for that gene. If alleles are different, the individual is heterozygous for that gene.

Gene mutations can lead to positive, neutral, or negative health or development impacts. Genomic medicines are being developed to stop or mitigate the negative impact of gene mutations.

Gene Regulation

Gene expression is the transcription of a gene into mRNA and its subsequent translation into protein. Gene expression regulation, also called gene regulation, targets DNA or RNA to enhance (upregulate), suppress (downregulate), or halt (knockdown or silence) gene expression.

Central Nervous System, or CNS, diseases present numerous challenges, including delivery, specificity, and toxic pathology. The toxic driver of the pathology in some disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, is believed to be the abnormal build-up of proteins such as amyloid and tau, but the genetic origin is not known. Other CNS diseases have been traced to known mutant genes. In fact, over forty diseases, primarily affecting the CNS, called repeat expansion diseases, are linked to specific base sequence repeats. At least 10 diseases are specifically linked to a CAG repeat. Simply stated: the group of bases “CAG” are repeated in genes leading to abnormal protein production.

Sangamo uses zinc finger protein transcription factors, or ZFP-TF, to target gene regulation at the DNA source to regulate transcription of mRNA.

Allele-specific repression

"Huntington's and ALS programs include a common strategy for achieving highly selective repression of disease allele, namely, recognition of repression of repeat expansion that mediates disease. Our success in these two programs suggested this approach will prove generally effective for addressing conditions where repeat expansions are drivers of disease."



- Ed Rebar, Former Sangamo Chief Technology Officer

Allele-specific repression has the potential to become the future gold standard of gene regulation. Why?

Diseases such as Huntington’s disease, or HD, point to the importance of allele-specific gene regulation. Because HD is caused by a known mutation, it is being pursued by both DNA- and RNA-targeted gene regulation efforts. RNA therapeutics include antisense oligonucleotide, or ASO, and siRNA approaches. However, when a single allele is normal and another is mutant, regulation of both alleles is not ideal, as huntingtin protein is believed to be important in brain nerve cells.

"Unlike approaches that target the huntingtin RNA, cells treated with ZFPs never turn on their huntingtin gene in the first place."



- Dr. Jeff Carroll, HDBuzz

The answer as to why becomes apparent: the brain needs durable production of HTT protein. Sangamo has shown it can repress the mHTT allele and allow wild-type alleles to function normally.

"Ever since the mutation that causes Huntington's Disease was identified in 1993, the ultimate goal for HD research has been to develop a therapy that could directly target the mutant CAG repeat while avoiding the wild-type form given its important role in many cellular functions."



"It is allele-selective, targeting the mutant HTT gene only, and can potentially treat all patients with HD, unlike allele selective approaches relying on specific SNPs. It targets mutant HTT DNA and prevents transcription, and thereby targets all the potentially toxic downstream forms of the mutant HTT protein."



- Sarah Tabrizi, Professor of Neurology, UCL Institute of Neurology

DNA gene regulation is more durable than RNA approaches. A DNA-targeted approach can stop the gene's transcription of toxic mRNA. RNA-targeted approaches require ongoing intervention to regulate perpetually transcribed mRNA. ASOs currently require ongoing and life-long visits to a specialized clinic.

Sangamo Therapeutics’ drug may provide a long-term intervention from a single administration. ZFP-TFs are produced by an episome that binds to a cellular DNA sequence. The ongoing production of ZFP-TFs provides repression through the life of the cell. The median turnover rate of neurons is 1.75% per year.

"The potential of ZFPs is that they will be administered once directly to the brain via AAV and, provided the drug is sufficiently distributed to the affected brain structures, this one intervention may have profound long-term beneficial effects for patients,"



- Ignacia Munoz-Sanjuan, lead author, VP Translational Biology, CHDI

Summary

Sangamo has partnered with Biogen, Novartis, Pfizer (PFE), and Takeda (TAK) to pursue up to 17 diseases using its gene regulation platform. The first of these to reach human clinical trials is likely to be ST-501 for Alzheimer’s disease, followed by ST-502 for Parkinson’s disease, based on guidance from both partners that they expect to file INDs in 2021 and 2022.

Pfizer and Takeda are pursuing single allele repression for ALS and HD, respectively. Both have taken years to develop the necessary directed evolution capsids, screening tools, and assays. Last year, the publication Nature provided a fascinating glimpse into the challenges and progress to date. Though Takeda has yet to provide any timeline guidance, Pfizer paid a development milestone to Sangamo in the most recent quarter, which was triggered by lead compound selection and transfer of the program to the company. Both of these programs are included in Sangamo’s wave 2, along with other programs for which an IND is expected in the next 1-3 years.

The global pandemic has accelerated multiple technology trends, such as remote work, digital transformation, and e-commerce. RNA vaccine development was added in the past few weeks. We may not yet be in the all-at-once stage, but the end of slow is in sight.

