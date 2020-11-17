At 16x forward earnings, we believe investors are given the opportunity to invest in a company at its early innings of growth.

There is an interesting investment opportunity brewing with Clarus Corporation (CLAR). At 16x forward earnings, we believe investors are given the opportunity to invest in a company at its early growth innings.

The company’s growth strategy consists of acquiring and growing businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns. The acquisition of Sierra Bullets in 2017 is an example of a highly accretive acquisition. Clarus acquired Sierra Bullets at a multiple of 6.3x EBITDA. At the time of the acquisition, Sierra Bullets was making approximately $32 million in sales and EBITDA of approximately $12.5 million. Sierra’s free cash flow conversion stood at approximately 95% of EBITDA, showcasing a strong cash flow profile.

With the company’s recent purchase of Barnes Bullets, out of the bankruptcy from Remington Outdoor Company, Clarus has cemented a strong foothold on the bullets and ammunition market and have a platform to achieve economies of scale. The acquisition of Barnes Bullets is expected to be “immediately accretive to earnings”

Management is now looking at other accretive acquisitions outside the bullet and ammunition market. There are subtle hints found in the 2019 annual report compared to the 2018 filing, which introduces a new disclosure stating the following:

We are also seeking to develop skincare products, such as lotions, lip balm, and sunscreen, as well as sport-enhancing supplements, nutrition, and other products using natural, organic or alternative ingredients. – 2019 Annual report

The company entered the “natural” market with the purchase of SKINourishment in 2018 which in the press release, management noted the “high growth potential’ of the category. We can only speculate the next acquisition could be related to sport-enhancing products.

An investment in Clarus is really a bet on management and their ability to deploy capital at high rates of return. In that regard, odds are in our favor as Clarus’s executive chairman, Mr. Warren Kanders is a proven and successful capital allocator.

Management also has significant “skin in the game” as well, owning 28% of the outstanding common stock. Adding to the margin of safety is the forward earnings multiple, which at 16x, is not exuberant by any means. Just for easy comparisons, Columbia Sportswear trades at 20x forward earnings, while Sturm Ruger (RGR) trades at 15x. We feel bullish about Clarus.

Quick Business Overview

Clarus is a company focused on the outdoor and consumer industries targeting the outdoor-oriented consumer who enjoys an active lifestyle. The company’s strategy is clearly defined in the first sentence on its annual report: "seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns." Part of that strategy includes acquiring businesses with a “super-fan” following.

The firm operates under two operating segments: Black Diamond and Sierra.

Clarus bought Black Diamond in 2010. Black Diamond is an iconic brand with a 50-year legacy focused on climbing equipment, mountaineering equipment, ski equipment, and outdoor apparel. The brand has a niche following and is known for its superior quality. In 2019, Black Diamond received over 70 editorial product awards across its climbing, mountain, ski, and apparel categories. Included in the results of Black Diamond, is the operations of SKINourishment (its synthetic-free skincare products) and PIEPS, a leader in alpine sport and safety equipment in Europe.

Clarus’s Sierra segment includes Sierra Bullets and the recently acquired Barnes Bullets. Both brands also have a rich operating history dating back several decades ago.

The Big Picture

The company’s financials have been improving for the past 3 years after hitting a roadblock in 2015/2016. The company has grown sales from $148 million in 2016 to $229 million in 2019, for a compounded annual growth rate of 15%, which includes acquisitions as well as organic growth. The good news is that top-line growth has been met by an accelerating operating income line, meaning the company is scaling profitably. The company went from operating losses between 2012 and 2017 to achieving profitability in 2018 and growing operating income by 17% in 2019, compared to top-line growth of 8.2% in the same year. Operating leverage is working in favor of the company.

The company has made important progress with its Black Diamond brand, having grown sales from $160 million to $199 million between 2017 and 2019. Profitability has also improved within Black Diamond, with segment operating income growing from $4.2 million in 2017 to $15.5 million in 2019. This operating segment had a return on assets of 10.5% while generating FCF (EBITDA minus CAPEX) of $16.6 million in 2019.

Sierra’s results took a step back in 2019 after strong growth in 2017 and 2018. That said, profitability has improved, going from a loss on operating income of minus $344,000 to a profit of $4 million in 2019 while generating FCF of $6.9 million.

The strong third quarter was driven by Sierra

For its third quarter, the company reported sales of $64.5 million, up 7% compared to its prior-year period. By segment, Black Diamond sales were down 8% while Sierra sales were up 135%.

Clarus is still feeling the impact of COVID on its business, especially in its Black Diamond segment, as retailers are holding back on inventory purchases. The interesting aspect of Black Diamond is the nature of its product catalog, which consists primarily of items that do not possess fashion risk. Excluding the apparel side of Black Diamond, 90% of SKUs are not trend-sensitive, compared to other outdoor brands that have more exposure to the apparel market. This allows management to keep Black Diamond’s premium appeal and brand equity almost intact, avoiding using off-price tactics that could dilute the image of the brand.

Sales at Black Diamond are still tracking towards being down in the high single digits for Q4, with management expecting full-year sales to reach 2017/18 levels, which were $160 million and $177 million, respectively.

Clarus’s Sierra business experienced record sales of $15.1 million, up 135% on a year-over-year basis. Sales at Sierra doesn’t include the acquisition of Barnes Bullets, which was acquired in October. Strong sales were driven by the current social and civil uncertainties and unrest. Sierra’s Q4 sales are expected to benefit slightly from the acquisition of Barnes as the company continues with its integration efforts.

The Bottom Line

We believe the company still has lots of room for growth. Just in the Sierra segment alone, the company has a long-term goal of achieving $100 million in sales with EBITDA margins between 20% to 30%. It is also worth noting, that Sierra can convert EBITDA into FCF at high conversion rates due to the low maintenance CAPEX needed to run the business. With the acquisition of Barnes, the company also acquired extra production capacity which should put growth CAPEX in the backseat for years to come. Operational efficiencies were also low at Barnes, which is not surprising giving that the division was acquired out of a bankruptcy process. Now, management is focused on rebuilding the brand:

So for Barnes, we've highlighted that this is a business -- at the end of June 30, it was doing roughly $22 million in revenues. We anticipate that we'll be able to start to ramp that up, but we are still working through an integration process associated with that business. – Q3 call

There is also the opportunity to develop Clarus’s direct-to-consumer channel which today, represents approximately 10% of the business. Management believes DTC can represent around 25% to 30% of the total business. Increased penetration in the DTC can build the case for higher profit margins.

Within Black Diamond, the company’s venture into the footwear and apparel markets can become growth drivers in the near term. Management believes both categories represent a $200 million opportunity in incremental revenues.

At 16x forward earnings, we believe Clarus looks reasonably priced but with high growth potential. Management has so far, acquired businesses that have been highly accretive to shareholders. With a significant ownership stake, we believe management’s interest is aligned with shareholders.

That said, the investment is not without risk. Clarus’s retail partners are sill withholding orders due to the uncertainty of COVID. Now, with increasing cases of infections and governments implementing restrictions, uncertainty remains high. Black Diamond still represents the biggest revenue source for the company. Without a solution to the pandemic, Black Diamond would still be under pressure. Investors should position size accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.