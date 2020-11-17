Mortgage REITs Rally Like It's June 8, 2020

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

This article will be heavy on charts because we like to communicate with images, rather than words, whenever possible. Likewise, we will use several tables to more efficiently structure the data. Enjoy!

Mortgage REITs and Preferred Shares

We’ve consistently incorporated a significant allocation to preferred shares in our portfolio. We could simply hold the positions for income, but we take advantage of trading opportunities as well. Our goal is to maximize total returns and this technique has worked wonderfully.

We also trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares. We find this sector is particularly attractive because it can be so inefficient. Long-term, share prices revolve around book value. In the short term, the price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Simply by understanding that, you can put yourself in a better position.

Our other major source of allocations is equity REITs. While an investor might occasionally choose to trade an equity REIT position, the sector is a great fit for buy-and-hold investors.

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBYW The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs Agency Hybrid Multipurpose ETFs AGNC $15.06 ANH $2.03 NYMT $3.15 REM $29.59 AAIC $2.94 CIM $10.43 NRZ $8.63 MORT $15.65 ARR $10.43 EFC $14.45 PMT $17.12 CHMI $9.25 IVR $3.30 CMO $5.79 MFA $3.47 DX $17.94 MITT $2.80 NLY $7.74 WMC $2.77 ORC $5.54 TWO $6.46

Highlighting

We’ve got several shares where we think investors should consider taking some profits. Some rallied all the way into the bearish territory and others simply reached the neutral range. A few in the neutral range are only in that range by a few cents (still pretty close to the target buy under price).

ORC

Price to book is very close to 1.0. That’s a bit too much when there are so many REITs trading at much lower valuations. AGNC’s price-to-book ratio is about .86 based on recent estimates of BV. Why pay a much higher ratio?

DX

DX barely even lands in the neutral range. It’s still pretty close to the target buy-under price. Among the REITs we’re posting index cards for today, this is the one remaining closest to the target buying range.

TWO

We expected TWO to outperform over the prior month as investors would see the announcement about a big boost to book value per share. However, I wouldn’t have predicted them to outperform by this much.

MFA

MFA Financial delivered a great performance. They were a great REIT that got punished too hard. They finally rallied back up to trade at a more reasonable price-to-book ratio when compared to peers. It was a long time coming.

Yes, they still trade at a large discount to book value, but it is no longer so much larger than peers.

We will close out the rest of the article with the charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

Let the images begin!

Price-to-Book Value - Using Q3 2020 Book Value

All the mortgage REITs within our batch have reported their Q3 2020 earnings, so we have trailing book values for all of them.

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed during Q4 2020.

Repeated Note: There are two mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q3 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value.” We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don’t mention it.

Book values will have changed some already during Q4 2020. We aren’t including that in our public articles (except for index cards). Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Dividend Yields

Dividend yields often come up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

Source: The REIT Forum

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Source: The REIT Forum

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Shares

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Quantum Online Link

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

For each metric we have 2 charts. Why use two charts? Because it is much more convenient for readers who want to enlarge the charts. We simply can’t fit 40+ shares into a single chart and still have it show up well on a mobile device.

Share Prices

We will start with the prices:

That chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Dividend Yield

Let’s move onto the stripped yield. This is the way dividend yields should be handled for preferred shares:

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices.” Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Floating Rate Dividend Yields

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price.” If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change:

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

