The company has a "One Brand, Two Labels" strategy for its infant milk products, and there is significant growth potential for its super-premium Chinese label products in the medium term.

The appointment of new CEO David Bortolussi is in the spotlight, as his experience in China will be critical in helping The a2 Milk Company navigate geopolitical tensions between Australia and China.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on The a2 Milk Company (OTCPK:ACOPF) [A2M:ASE].

On the one hand, the potential negative impact of geopolitical tensions between Australia and China on its product sales is uncertain, and weak daigou sales in the short term have resulted in a disappointing 1H FY 2021 revenue guidance. On the other hand, the company's new CEO has significant experience in the Chinese market, and its infant milk products have significant room for growth in the Chinese Mother & Baby Stores or MBS sales channel in the long term.

The a2 Milk Company is trading at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE June) and FY 2020 P/E multiples of 28.6 times and 23.1 times, respectively.

Readers have the option of trading in The a2 Milk Company shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker ACOPF, or on the Australian Securities Exchange with the ticker A2M:ASE. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Australia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Australian Securities Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million, and market capitalization is above $7.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own The a2 Milk Company shares listed in Australia include J O Hambro Capital Management Limited, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Baillie Gifford & Co, and TD Greystone Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asia-Pacific stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Established in New Zealand in 2000, The a2 Milk Company is a seller of dairy products such as liquid milk and infant milk formula that contain only the A2 protein type and no A1. On the company's website, The a2 Milk Company refers to a2 Milk as "pure and natural dairy milk, permeate and additive free, that is rich in the A2 type of beta-casein protein" and highlights that "research shows that a2 Milk can help to reduce digestive discomfort in some people who have difficulty digesting ordinary cow’s milk."

The company derived 82%, 13% and 5% of its FY 2020 revenue from infant nutrition products, liquid milk products and others, respectively. Australia & New Zealand, China & other Asian markets, and the USA accounted for 56%, 40%, and 4% of The a2 Milk Company's top line, respectively, in the most recent fiscal year.

The a2 Milk Company is mainly focused on marketing and branding activities. It has a 19.8% stake in Synlait Milk Limited, which is the company's main supplier and contract manufacturer for its infant nutrition products sold in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The a2 Milk Company also established a new partnership with Fonterra Co-operative Group in 2018 to diversify its supply chain. In its recent October 2020 investor presentation, the company noted that Fonterra is "building capacity to support future growth with the development of milk pools in Australia and NZ (New Zealand)."

New CEO And Geopolitical Tensions

On August 11, 2020, The a2 Milk Company announced that David Bortolussi has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO, and he will start in his new role in early 2021.

Prior to David's appointment, Geoffrey Babidge was the interim CEO since December 2019, after former CEO Jayne Hrdlicka resigned abruptly after only serving the company for about one and a half years. In the company's December 9, 2019, press release, Jayne Hrdlicka explained that she decided to step down as CEO, because the job "required more travel than I had anticipated" and it will be challenging "managing the health and wellness priorities of my family and me." Jayne Hrdlicka lived in Melbourne, rather than Sydney, The a2 Milk Company's headquarters. An article titled "Behind Hrdlicka's ousting at a2 Milk" published in the Australian Financial Review on December 9, 2019, suggested that "Hrdlicka’s strategy to ramp up marketing spending to help build the brand on the ground in China" and "to sacrifice margin to get there" was not received well by the market and the board of directors.

Looking ahead, the new CEO David Bortolussi could help to spearhead The a2 Milk Company's growth ambitions in the company's key market, China. He has significant experience with running businesses in China as the current Group President, International Innerwear, of Hanesbrands (HBI), and the former CEO of apparel retailer Pacific Brands (OTCPK:PFBDY). The company's chairman David Hearn noted in a media briefing in August that "David (Bortolussi) took a business (Pacific Brands), with a manufacturing business base in Australia, and converted that to a Chinese manufacturing base," which "required the identification of partners, the building of relationships, setting up of contracts," as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald. David Hearn also added that "David (Bortolussi) understands the Chinese business culture" and "it's those qualities that transfer into our business."

Separately, it is noteworthy that the company's service agreement with David Bortolussi states that he cannot sell shares in The a2 Milk Company until he has owned shares in the company amounting to one year of his salary. Former CEO Jayne Hrdlicka divested all her shares in The a2 Milk Company two months into the job in late-2018, and that hurt the market's confidence in the company's shares.

Going forward, new CEO David Bortolussi's experience in China will be put to the test, as The a2 Milk Company tries to navigate geopolitical tensions between Australia and China.

Chairman David Hearn emphasized in the media briefing on the new CEO announcement that "as the geopolitical situation (between China and Australia) worsens we need to be more nuanced and more clever" and stress that "all the products in China are New Zealand-sourced." He added that "David (Bortolussi) is smart and we think he is subtle as well." It is worth noting that the government officials in Canberra, Australia's capital, have "advised Australian businesses to seek new export markets and reduce their reliance on China," according to a recent November 6, 2020, Financial Times article.

1H FY 2021 Outlook Disappoints Due To Daigou Weakness

The a2 Milk Company issued an update on its FY 2021 outlook on September 28, 2020, and it guided that the company's sales in Australia and New Zealand are expected to "be materially below plan for the first half (of FY 2021)."

Specifically, the company noted that it is "witnessing a contraction in the daigou channel beyond our previous expectations" in 1Q FY 2021 as a result of "reduced tourism from China and international student numbers" and "the Stage 4 lockdown in Victoria." In FY 2020, daigou or cross border e-commerce contributed 24% of The a2 Milk Company's infant milk formula revenue or 20% of the company's total revenue. The Sydney Morning Herald defines daigou as "a network of shopping agents who buy things for residents on mainland China that are unavailable or hard to find there."

The negative impact of the weakness in the daigou sales channel is expected to be significant, based on The a2 Milk Company's guidance. The mid-point of the company's 1H FY 2021 revenue guidance at NZ$750 million represents HoH and YoY declines of -19% and -7%, respectively.

"One Brand, Two Labels" Strategy To Determine Future Growth Prospects

The a2 Milk Company has a "One Brand, Two Labels" strategy for its infant milk formula products, where the premium English label products focus on reseller and online channels and the super-premium Chinese label products are sold in first-tier and second-tier Chinese cities via the Mother & Baby Stores or MBS sales channel.

As highlighted above, the company's over-reliance on the daigou sales channel is a key risk factor. The short-term pain from the weakness in the daigou sales channel is likely to motivate the company to pursue growth more aggressively in other sales channels in the medium to long term. The a2 Milk Company's strong sales growth for its super-premium Chinese label products sold via the MBS sales channel will help to partially offset daigou weakness in the near term. In August 2020, The a2 Milk Company witnessed a +77% YoY increase in sales from the Chinese MBS sales channel, which was driven mainly by same-store sales growth rather than an increase in the number of point-of-sales.

In the medium to long term, there is strong growth potential for The a2 Milk Company's super-premium Chinese label products in the MBS sales channel. The company currently only has a 2.2% market share of the Chinese MBS sales channel, while its market share in the daigou sales channel is above 20%. This is mainly due to the company's narrow distribution footprint in the MBS sales channel with only 19,000 point-of-sales as of June 30, 2020. It is not difficult for The a2 Milk Company to increase its market share in the Chinese MBS sales channel over time, by simply expanding its distribution footprint.

Valuation

The a2 Milk Company is trading at 28.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 (YE June) P/E and 23.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, based on its share price of A$14.45 as of November 13, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 32.9 times and 31.2 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for The a2 Milk Company include a change in strategic direction under the new CEO which does not create value for the company, product sales being negatively impacted by geopolitical tensions between Australia and China, weaker-than-expected daigou sales going forward, a failure to capitalize on growth opportunities in the Chinese offline market segment, new regulations and policies that have a negative impact on its business and products.

Note that readers who choose to trade in The a2 Milk Company shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Australia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.