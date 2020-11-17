Being more than just a hardware company, Razer is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in cloud gaming and digital banking in the medium term.

I assign a Bullish rating to Razer Inc. (OTCPK:RAZFF) [1337:HK], as I see multiple tailwinds for the company.

Razer is a beneficiary of increased gaming demand due to Covid-19, and gaming demand could be potentially sustained going forward due to an increase in the number of new gamers. Being more than just a hardware company, Razer is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in cloud gaming and digital banking in the medium term. Razer currently trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 2.1 times and 1.9 times.

Readers have the option of trading in Razer shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker RAZFF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1337:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $2.8 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Razer shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BNP Paribas Asset Management Asia Limited, Charles Schwab Investment Management, and Allianz Global Investors Asia Pacific Limited, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Started in 2005 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017, Razer is one of the leading companies in the global gaming peripherals market, and it refers to itself as "the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers" on its corporate website.

The company generated approximately 56.5%, 29.0% and 14.3% of its 1H 2020 revenue from its Peripherals (e.g. gaming mice and keyboards), Systems (laptops), and Software & Services (i.e. Razer Software Platform, virtual credits and payment related services) business segments, respectively. Other products and services still in the early stage of development contributed the remaining 0.2% of Razer's top line in the first half of the year.

Apart from its market leadership in the gaming peripherals and gaming laptop segments, Razer also operates the largest virtual credit services for gamers globally with Razer Gold, while its offline-to-online digital payment network Razer Fintech is among the biggest players in Southeast Asia.

A Beneficiary Of Increased Gaming Demand

Razer has the largest market share of gaming peripherals and premium gaming laptops in the US in terms of 1H 2020 sales, according to research by The NPD Group. The company is a beneficiary of increased gaming demand due to Covid-19 and associated lock-downs in various parts of the world.

The company reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 26, 2020, and its revenue grew +25% YoY to a record high of $447.5 million in the first half of this year. Specifically, revenue for Razer's Peripherals, Software & Services segments increased by +41% YoY and +79% YoY, respectively in 1H 2020.

Razer's core products in the Peripherals business segment such as gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets saw increased sales, as more people stayed at home and played games for a longer period of time during the coronavirus pandemic. The company's other products in the Peripherals segment relating to live streaming like streaming microphones and cameras also benefited from increased demand due to Covid-19. Similarly, Razer Gold, a virtual credit services for gamers, witnessed a +126% YoY growth in total payment volume in 1H 2020, as more people bought games and other media content online. Razer Fintech, the company's offline-to-online digital payment network, also more than doubled its total payment volume in the first half of the year, which the company attributed to "surges in online shopping and digital entertainment consumption activities" in its press release.

In the company's 1H 2020 results presentation published in late-August 2020, Razer quoted industry statistics from various sources, which noted that gaming traffic during peak hours and total hours streamed on Twitch grew by +75% and +80% during the pandemic, while 82% of gamers increased their spending on gaming activities during the pandemic. The key question for investors in Razer and other gaming-related companies is whether strong gaming demand during the Covid-19 period will be sustained going forward, especially when lock-down and social distancing measures start to ease.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 26, 2020, Razer expressed its optimism for sustained gaming demand in the next one year or so at the very least, noting that "we are definitely very cautiously optimistic about 2021." The company highlighted that "overall gaming activity still remains very high, even after certain countries have opened up" as "people are still cautious." More importantly, Razer emphasized that there has been "an acceleration of new gamers coming on-board" and noted that these new gamers are people "who probably in the past wouldn’t be traditional games in the first place" which implies a significant change in structural trends as a result of Covid-19.

Notably, Razer's positive guidance for full-year FY 2020 is supportive of the company's optimism on sustained gaming demand. As with most Hong Kong listed companies, Razer only reports financial results on a half-year basis. But the company posted a positive profit alert on November 9, 2020, guiding for a minimum +30% YoY revenue growth and a positive adjusted profit before income tax for full-year FY 2020. The company's +30% YoY top-line growth guidance is better than its 1H 2020 revenue growth of +25% YoY and market consensus' expectations of a +29% YoY growth in revenue this year.

More Than Just A Hardware Company And Growth Opportunities In Cloud Gaming

One key element that differentiates Razer from other hardware companies is that the company is growing its Software & Services business, instead of just being reliant on hardware sales. This has two key benefits.

Firstly, increasing sales contribution from Software & Services will help to improve the company's profitability over time. As a comparison, the gross profit margin of Razer's Software & Services business was 46% in 1H 2020, while the gross profit margins for the company's Peripherals and Systems segments were 25% and 6%, respectively, over the same period. Secondly, Razer is building an ecosystem for gamers with its complementary services such as Razer Gold and Razer Fintech, which will help to increase customer stickiness for the company's core Peripherals business. In the company's positive profit alert announcement on November 9, 2020, Razer disclosed that it is "taking significant market share from the competition" in the Peripherals business based on its internal estimates and external market research.

Also, Razer views its brand as its key competitive advantage, as compared to most hardware companies which are more focused on operating efficiencies or technological developments. The company emphasized at its 1H 2020 results briefing on August 26, 2020, that "we have this massive asset, which is a brand" which "allows us to enter into new categories" such as high-margin software & services. Razer currently boasts a user base in excess of 100 million for its software platform as of June 30, 2020.

Razer is also well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in cloud gaming. Newzoo published an article in September 2020, forecasting that global cloud gaming revenue will increase from $170 million in 2019 to $584.7 million and $4.8 billion in 2020 and 2023, respectively. For its core Peripherals business, Razer has recently introduced a new version of Razer Kishi, a cloud gaming-compatible universal gaming controller, which works with the Xbox and xCloud (cloud gaming service). Furthermore, Razer's Razer Gold and Razer Fintech are expected to grow in tandem with the increase in the number of payment transactions associated with cloud gaming services. As an indication of the reach of Razer Gold (virtual credit services for gamers), it boasts more than four million channel touchpoints in 130 countries around the world and a digital content library of over 33,000 titles.

Digital Banking Could Be The Next Major Area Of Growth For The Company

Razer announced on January 2, 2020, that "Razer Fintech has submitted its application for the Digital Full Bank License to be issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore" and it "will be focusing on the underserved youth and millennials segment for the bid." Razer Fintech has a 60% in the consortium applying for the digital banking license, and its strategic partners include Sheng Siong Holdings (private company owned by the founding family of one of Singapore's largest supermarket operators Sheng Siong), FWD (insurance arm of Hong Kong investment company Pacific Century Group founded by Richard Li who is the son of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing), LinkSure Global (private internet company) and Insignia Ventures Partners (Singapore venture capital firm).

In mid-June 2020, it was reported that the Razer Fintech consortium is one of the five digital full bank license applicants to be short-listed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and up to two digital full bank licenses could potentially be awarded. At the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call, Razer noted that "the decision (on the two digital full bank licenses) is now delayed to the second half of this year, probably later part of this year."

Notably, Razer also mentioned in its 1H 2020 results presentation slides that it is "currently exploring digital bank licenses in other jurisdictions." Recent research by the Singapore Fintech Association and Boston Consulting Group find that over 50%, 65% and 68% of the people in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are unbanked, respectively. This suggests significant untapped demand for digital banking in Southeast Asia, which Razer could potentially capitalize on.

In terms of funding for the digital banking business, the company added at the earnings call that the growth of Razer Fintech in the past few years has "really been driven by internally generated cash flow" and it has "consortium partners who are committed to invest." Furthermore, Razer is debt-free with net cash in excess of $500 million as of June 30, 2020.

Valuation And Profitability

Razer trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 2.1 times and 1.9 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$2.48 as of November 13, 2020. In comparison, its three-year average consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple was 1.8 times.

On November 9, 2020, Razer released an announcement highlighting that the company expects to achieve adjusted positive profit before tax (non-GAAP measure) for FY 2020. Looking ahead, sell-side analysts see Razer delivering positive GAAP after-tax net income for the first time since its listing in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Razer are a normalization of gaming demand post-Covid that leads to weaker-than-expected revenue growth, and investments in fintech and other new growth areas which are a drag on cash flow and earnings in the near term.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Razer shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

