Markets Are Definitely In Risk-On Mode: Harrison

Markets are definitely in risk-on mode and there’s a slight bet toward value over growth in terms of the rotation that we’ve seen today, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) outlook was very positive and now markets are pricing how quickly it can get done and how much of the old normal can we resume. He said that while news flow is affecting sentiment, there’s also more to it from a macro lens.

When you look at the wall of money waiting to hit given the savings rate in the U.S. and the ability of people to consume going forward, there’s pent up demand both for asset prices and for consumption that will buoy the economy, he said.

Harrison thinks we may be on the cusp of a value over growth outperformance and that people are pricing in the ability for cyclical stocks to turn.

While we’re all bullish on the vaccine, Harrison did note that investors need to think about the damage the virus will do to the economy before the medical bailout is achieved. With shut downs and lockdowns increasing, it’s definitely going to have an affect at the margin, he said. Growth could roll over and may even go negative into a double dip the way we are expecting it to in Europe.

