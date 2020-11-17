The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) CEO Richard Wright on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Sajid Daudi - Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Richard Wright - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Director

David Guarino - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer and Director

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us for The Alkaline Water Company's second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call. Shortly, you will hear from Ricky Wright, our President and CEO; and David Guarino, our Chief Financial Officer.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of U.S. Security Laws and we may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

For additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements, please consult the company's Form 10-Q, which is filed today and its other reports filed with the SEC on EDGAR and with Canadian Security Regulators on SEDAR.

In addition, such forward-looking statements and any projections as to the company's future performance represent management's estimates as of today, November 16, 2020. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or projections, except as required by applicable laws, including the United States and Canada's security laws.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, competitive factors, changes in business strategy or development plans, ability to attract or retain qualified professionals, as well as changes in legal and regulatory requirements.

The company issued a press release announcing its financial results and filed the Form 10-Q with SEC, so participants on this call, who may not have done so may wish to look at those documents as the company will provide a summary of the results discussed on today's call.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Ricky Wright, who'll give you an overview of the company's second quarter fiscal 2021 results. Following Ricky's comments, David Guarino, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the company's operating results. Ricky will follow David to provide closing remarks. We'll then open up the call for Q&A.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Ricky.

Richard Wright

Thank you, Sajid. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Alkaline Water Company's second quarter fiscal 2021 conference call. Our team is doing a great job of executing and challenging COVID environment. During our second quarter, we continue to outperform our competitors in the value-added water space and made substantial progress in growing our other A88 lifestyle brands. For the first half of fiscal 2021, our revenue grew by approximately 21% compared to the same period last year.

Our quarterly growth was impacted by various distributors reducing deliveries in July, and clearing excess inventory that they had built in the prior quarter. Delivery and inventory trends continue to improve throughout the quarter with a record month of sales for October. The pandemic has led to demand spikes and changing consumers supply and buying patterns, which we believe have finally begun to normalize. As said in my first quarter call, we implemented aggressive promotional spending over the summer, which resulted in us increasing our market share and the value-added water space.

We are clearly winning the marketplace and gaining share in the process. According to the total US all sales channels Nielsen's report dated October 3, our flagship brand has been the fastest growing non-flavored value-added water of the top 10 brands over the last 13, 26 and 52 week periods. Per Nielsen's over the last 26 weeks our brand has grown 17.7% compared to the category growth of a negative 0.3%. Over the previous 13 weeks, our retail sales have exceeded our quarterly average. And we're robust 23.2% more than double the category growth.

In the last 26 weeks we have also gained roughly 0.4% market share. This is equivalent to almost $8 million in annual retail sales. During the same period our top selling SKU has become one of the top 10 in the value-added water category in the entire country. We remain the only top 10 value-added water that has grown double digits in every four-week period since January. This is a testimony to our brand, and our strong partner network and the growing base of our loyal customers. As the Nielsen data clearly shows our store level sales have been increasing throughout the last 13 weeks.

However, our second quarter GAAP sales were negatively impacted as retailers worked through the excess inventory purchased during the pandemic period. I'm happy to report that as of last week inventory levels of our products at our retailers have now normalized driven by our aggressive summer marketing efforts. I was also pleased to see recently new orders from one of our largest customers in the all-natural channel. We believe this quarter's sales number is an outlier as excluding the COVID impact we saw the second-best quarter in terms of sales in the company's history.

In fact, the Nielsen data shows continued strength at the retail level in October as Alkaline88 outperformed all, but one brand in the top 10 growing 22% versus the category growth of 13.2%. We have committed to creating the premier alkaline water company in the country. According to the recent Beverage Marketing Corporation report, the US market is estimated to grow 11% to almost 900 million in retail in 2020. Our flagship brand Alkaline88 has consistently outperformed the category and both growth and is firmly entrenched as a 10th largest brand in the value-added category.

We're now probably the fastest growing alkaline water company in the country. I think our initiatives over the next 12 to 18 months we continue to hold that distinction. Two years ago to leverage off the access we have over 70,000 retail locations in the US to create a national lifestyle brand anchored around Alkaline88. We have now successfully launched and continued to expand our lifestyle 88 brands, including 88 infused flavored waters, our ecofriendly aluminum bottles and our innovative and growing line of 88CBD ingestible and topical products.

Each of these brand extensions was chosen because we believe that the category as pent up demand flavored waters, sustainable packaging and CBD are leading health, wellness and lifestyle trends. Each of these opportunities represents potential for multibillion-dollar consumer markets. Our proven ability to execute during the pandemic has actually increased our opportunities to accelerate this growth. With the apparent change in administration in the US, we believe that the FDA guidance on CBD will be forthcoming soon.

Being the National Consumer Products goods company, we feel we are positioned very well to take advantage of any changes that would allow us to sell in all the states. Earlier this year we launched a comprehensive line of CBD infused ingestibles and topical products under the A88CBD brand name via direct-to-consumer ecommerce sites. Our creative digital and data driven strategies are helping monetize our traffic. Our cost of customer acquisition continues to decrease monthly and our reorders continue to grow.

Over this holiday season, we will launch an aggressive online marketing effort designed by our RO Agency Davis Elen and U-Tech. This will be the first traditional marketing effort in the company's history. These all-natural products resonate with our current A88 consumers and many of our existing customers should be A88CBD customers as well. We are particularly excited about our growing line of end demand A88CBD infused ingestibles. Our ingestibles now include tinctures, capsules, vegan gummies and our lemon lime flavored A88 Infused water.

Prior to the New Years, we also plan to bring to market sour gummies, powder packs and fruit chews. These products are incubated in our research labs leveraging data insights. We believe now we have a fantastic lineup made up with some of the most sought-after items in the CBD ingestible category. Our 88CBD topical portfolio now includes body lotion, hand and foot cream, lip balm, muscle salve, bath salts, essential oils, and our newly launched deep relief cream and bath bombs. Our deep relief cream became our number one selling item of topicals in the first week of online sales.

Early feedback on our entire line of A88CBD has been overwhelmingly positive. We believe our A88CBD products are some of the best in the industry and like all our products superior distribution, multi sales channel, and trusted products for buyer consumers will allow us to continue to gain market share. Our brick and mortar presence continues to grow, and our sales pipeline remains robust with strong interest from traditional retailers and convenience stores as well.

According to the Brightfield Group, CBD sales and convenience stores and gas stations are expected to increase 55% in 2021, with ingestibles accounting for 60% of those sales. Based on this report tinctures sales in the channel remains strong and currently 15% of CBD sales. Gummies, capsules and drinks alone are expected to drive $153 million in the category sales by 2021. Our gummies and CBD infused flavors are some of the best tasting on the market with no bitter aftertaste. Also by using a truly water-soluble CBD our soon to be launched powder packs are fully dissolvable. We believe these products will impact our CBD sales over the next two quarters and into fiscal 2022.

We are in active discussion with over 9000 retail locations to take our products in over the next 90 days. The CBD water gummies and our unique powder packs are opening doors both in our traditional channels and our C-Store channels. During the quarter we added two major DSD and leading national distributor partners and the all-natural channel to accelerate our growth. As a result, we're in your final negotiations with one of the fastest growing convenience store chains in the US. Their C-Store chain will cater CBD infused flavored gummies and powder packs in all 400 stores located primarily in the south and southwest.

This will be an exciting win for us and give us a significant pieces beachhead in the region. Our team and our partners are actively engaged in penetrating this space. And you can expect more announcements highlighting significant wins in the coming months. With access to some of the largest retail banners and with the CBD industry expected to grow to over 20 billion by 2025, we are excited about the potential for our growth and demand of our portfolio of A88CBD ingestibles and topical products.

Those closely following our stories know that we entered the market as a bulk water brand, which uniquely positioned us from the grocery and super market channel. Our flagship brand has done over $200 million in sales retail, and is available in more than 70,000 retail locations nationwide. These represent some of the largest chains and banners in the US including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix. We have introduced several single skew SKUs in recent years, which include our flavored water sustainable aluminum bottles and our newly launched CBD infused lemon lime flavored water.

We view the single-serve product line as key to our growth as it provides access to new trades and improves our attached rates with existing customers. We're actively pursuing various opportunities in convenience stores, drugstores, specialty retail channels, and have recently announced the hospitality and food service segment. These greenfields areas present tremendous opportunity for our brand, giving us access to multiple billion plus trade markets in these growing markets. Our single-serve continues to be significant part of our business and a key driver for our growth.

It's apparent to accelerate our growth in this category. We need to have a more sustainable presence in the convenience store channel. Our goal is to have a footprint between 20,000 and 25,000 locations out of the C-Store universe of 155 stores nationwide. We're currently talking to and are in negotiation with a number of major DSDs in some of the country's largest metropolitan areas. We expect to be able to announce this quarter several agreements that will significantly change our penetration in the C-Store markets. A single-serve offering which includes our core brand, our flavored waters and our ecofriendly aluminum bottles are key products in this category.

Our flagship brand already has a growing presence, and our sales and partner networks are aggressively pursuing these active pipelines. We receive firm commitments on our flavored line, but timing remains uncertain due to COVID pandemic's impact. We expect both our flavored and aluminum bottles to do well on this channel. As many C-Store customers are re-imagining their storefronts and reevaluating their merchandising needs to include healthier items to keep up with the overarching secular industry trends.

Another significant growth area that we have identified and are actively pursuing is the hospitality and food service segment. According to a recent Beverage Marketing Corporation report, the US and premise beverage market is over $14 billion in water alone, and presents a compelling opportunity for single-service and CBD portfolios. They define the challenge include first food service venues, vending machines, schools, airports, stadiums, golf courses, et cetera. While we identified these trades as growth segments last year, we only recently started to actively pursue opportunities in this channel. This was severely hampered by the impact of COVID.

Today we have added two major partners to help us gain share in this large segment. We are excited to be working with Dot Foods, the largest distributor in the US. Dot will offer our entire A88 line including our A88 Infused and aluminum bottles to their 4300 customers nationwide. A88 Infused we'll be replacing a leading privately held flavor brand that does exceptionally well in their system. LHP [ph] the competitive brand did over a million cases within the hospitality channel, and help propel its growth in a relatively short timeframe. We hope to mirror that success.

We also added IBA Food Services, a national food service broker that will help us accelerate our growth in this large channel. It has many relationships across this channel, and has a stellar reputation throughout the country. It is the National Alliance of food brokers, similar to how we began Alkaline88 with the National Alliance of water brokers. We will provide more details on this partnership in the coming weeks. Finally, with the apparent change in administration, we've begun to prepare for another foray into the international markets. During the last quarter we received FDA approval for exports into a number of different countries from three of our strategically located co-packers.

We believe there's a significant opportunity for us to expand our lifestyle brand overseas in the next six months. We've begun the task of identifying and re up previous partnerships and relationships into various markets. Our most logical export opportunities currently are Mexico, China and Canada. This adds another catalyst for growth and we hope to realize the benefits over fiscal 2022. We will begin strictly exporting our current product based on market demand and demographics. But we would also consider licensing arrangements with respect to our brand and our technology.

From Beverage Marketing Corp, over 58 billion gallons of water are sold each year in these three countries creating tremendous opportunity for potential sales for our growing water brands. Our revenue mix remains concentrated in the grocery store channel, and we continue to pursue large banners in this segment. I'm thrilled to announce that our sustainable aluminum bottle one and a half liter and gallons will be available at one of the premier supermarket chains in the Midwest, and a top 20 chain in North America starting the New Year. I'm proud to say that our flagship brand Alkaline88 is available at 48 of the top 75 retailers according to supermarket news top retailers and wholesalers in the United States and Canada.

After adding Family Dollar and HomeGoods in the specialty retail channel earlier this year, this is a major win for our core brand and validates that our products are winning channels we serve. This should we have taken aggressive actions and our confident our investments will generate strong returns as we continue to position ourselves as the trusted national brand. We believe that we are well positioned to succeed and expected to accelerate our growth in the fourth quarter and into all of fiscal 2022. For the forthcoming year we are continuing in discussions with chains representing over 46,000 retail locations, some of which are already doing tests. And with others we have firm commitments.

As a reminder our third quarter is traditionally soft due to the holiday season and specialty items bring being brought in to take away shelf space in the grocery channel. Despite continued COVID related uncertainties, we are seeing improved business trends that are accelerating into this quarter. As such, we now expect the full year revenue of 48 million to 52 million, representing growth of 17% to 27%. Taking the midpoint range of the guidance, our estimated five year compounded annual growth rate through 2020 will be approximately 48%. This year, strategic actions effectively position us to return to pre pandemic growth rates in our fiscal 2022 and beyond.

Now with that I now would like to turn the call over to David Guarino, our Chief Financial Officer who will take you through the second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. David?

David Guarino

Thank you, Ricky. Before I begin, I'd like to encourage listeners to review the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC for more detailed explanation on some of the quarter results I will be highlighting today. As Ricky mentioned, our growth during the quarter was mainly impacted by the reduced orders at a large distributor driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, we reported revenue of approximately $10.8 million, which increased 3% year-over-year. For the first six months of our fiscal year we delivered growth over 21% compared to the same period last year. Our end market demand remains healthy and we saw improving demand throughout the quarter.

Our gross profit from sales in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $4.43 million versus gross profit of $4.49 million in the quarter ended September 30 2019. Our gross margin percentage of 41% declined compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher cost of goods sold driven by raw material costs.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was approximately $8.7 million, compared to approximately $7.3 million in the prior year quarter. This increase in total operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Specifically for the three months ended September 30, 2020, sales and marketing expenses were approximately $5 million, comparatively approximately $4.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in sales and marketing expenses resulted from higher freight and promotional expenses due to the increased sales.

During the same period of general administrative expenses were approximately $3.5 million compared to the approximately $2.2 million in the prior year quarter. G&A expense of approximately $3.5 million in this fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 consisted primarily of three items, approximately $1.6 million of professional media and legal fees, approximately $800,000 of non-cash stock option expense, and approximately $700,000 of wage and wage related expenses.

Net loss per share on the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was approximately $0.06 per share, improving approximately 14% from the quarter ended September 30 2019. The net loss per share was negatively impacted by roughly $3.8 million in non-cash items, including 1.86 million in prepaid expenses. This resulted in a negative three tenths impact on our bottom line.

Cash used by operations during the three months ended September 30, 2020, was approximately $8.1 million as compared to approximately $2.7 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in inventory related our A88CBD line, an increase in net loss and an increase in accounts payable.

Importantly, our cash position as a September 30, 2020, was approximately $3.7 million. Specifically, we believe the cash on hand as of September 30, 2020 are expected conversion of outstanding warrants and availability for our credit line. We will have sufficient cash to sustain operations at least through September 30, 2021.

Next, I'll quickly cover guidance for the remainder of our fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, before turning it back to Ricky. As noted in Ricky's prepared remarks, we're introducing full year guidance for fiscal year 2021. We now expect to deliver revenue of approximately $48 million to $52 million, with an estimated gross profit of approximately $19 million to $21 million. This represents growth of approximately 17% to 27% for the full year. We expect all of our lifestyle brands to help drive the top line with strong contributions from our A88CBD line in the fourth quarter.

And with that I'll turn it back to Ricky. Thank you.

Richard Wright

Thanks David. Once again, I would like to thank you all for participating in our call today. We've done an excellent job navigating through an uncertain and unpredictable macro environment. Despite the challenges, we have made significant progress towards our strategic goals and our shareholder value creation actions positions us for long-term success. We remain focused on execution with our sights into some large growth opportunities and access to the various sales channels. I'm very proud of our performance during the fiscal year. Our team has received multiple accolades, and we have been awarded for our ability to deliver during this unprecedented time. The goodwill created bodes well for our brand extensions, and we believe will pay significant dividends in the years to come. We're excited about our future and our track record. And the consistency of our delivery of our best in class products has made us a favorite amongst both retailers and the consumers. We continue to scale all the elements for successful presence. We have sufficient capital, a great management team, a great business model, superior products with all-natural ingredients, great channels to distribute to, great taste profiles, and an increasing market driven consumer demands for each of our respected lifestyle products. Our fully executed ecommerce platforms, our channel expansion to hospitality, convenience, specialty retail combined with organic new and new store growth and total US Food channel should result in substantial growth over the foreseeable future. I would like to thank our shareholders and our board for their continued support. We are making great strides and making A88, A88-Infused and A88 CBD the most trusted lifestyle brand in America.

Question-and-Answer Session

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session.

Luke Hannan

Yeah, thanks. Good afternoon, guys. First question I had just on the cash position at the end of quarter. You guys talked about between - and the expected warrant exercise you expect to be able to operate over the course the year and I'm just curious on the warrant exercises, are those callable at any - are they callable? Or is it solely at the warrant holder discretion whether those words get exercised?

Richard Wright

At this time, they're not legally callable. But we've had had discussions with the warrant holders and we believe that they will be exercised if not in this quarter by the end of this fiscal year.

Luke Hannan

Okay. The second question I had is on the guidance, specifically the gross margin guidance. I know, Ricky, I think correct me if I'm wrong, but when you've spoken in the past about the CBD opportunity, I believe CBD products in general are higher margin than the gross margins associated with your traditional alkaline water products. So included in that guidance, what should we be factoring in as far as revenue mix? I guess, is it - the guidance would imply that it will be less CBD than expected? Is that the right way to think about it?

Richard Wright

The guidance includes some CBD, but probably about two thirds of what was the expectation level. The resets are a little slow. But the good news is candidly that two weeks ago, as you talked to me about who is going to take in ingestibles this year, I would have told you probably primarily the CBD specialty stores. But as of two weeks ago, we began to get tremendous activity from more standard retail locations. And they seem to be going state-by-state following our pattern of using a dietary supplement and selling in states in which they're allowed to sell, so pretty exciting in terms of our sales group relative to the ingestibles for the remainder of the year.

Luke Hannan

Okay, that's it for me. Thanks.

Richard Wright

Thank you.

Richard Wright

Thank you. Thank you all for attending today's conference. Again, I can't stress enough how proud I am of the company and the way that we performed during the COVID environment. It is literally the toughest business environment I've been through in 43 years. And yet, somehow we've been managed - we have managed to expand not only in our current customer base, but also in our lifestyle brands, which is very tough to do when you don't know who's going to be open and who's not and we've done a really, really great job in getting it done and getting after it, and I see nothing but blue skies in the future. I want to thank you all for your patience today.

