The hold was lifted in August 2020 with its first patient expected to be dosed in early 2021 in a Phase 1/2 trial.

Gene-editing concern LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has lost ~$90 million of market cap since an IND clinical hold was placed on its LB-001 candidate in February 2020.

Today, we take an in-depth look at an intriguing gene-editing concern that had significant new buying by a beneficial owner within a recent secondary offering. It also announced some management changes earlier this month. A full analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) is a Lexington, Massachusetts based clinical-stage (technically) gene-editing company with a focus on rare diseases of the liver. The company has one candidate that has cleared the IND application process and should enroll its first patient into the clinic in early 2021. LogicBio was founded in 2014 and went public in 2018, raising net proceeds of $72.3 million at $10 a share. The shares currently trade near $6.30 a share, translating to a market cap of ~$2000 million.

Platforms:

The company has two gene-editing technology platforms. The first is called GeneRide, which facilitates site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters. In other words, it harnesses the cell’s natural DNA repair process to place a corrective gene directly into the patient’s chromosomes, which management believes will lead to a durable therapeutic benefit from a single dose. This is accomplished by integrating the transgene immediately behind the gene coding for albumin, which then co-produces the desired therapeutic protein. As the most highly expressed gene in the liver, piggybacking albumin should allow for the production of enough therapeutic protein even if only 1% of liver cells uptake the transgene.

Through this mechanism, LogicBio expects to target a group of liver diseases known as inborn errors of metabolism, which are simply genetic disorders that disrupt the metabolic process. Management believes that its naturally occurring homologous recombination process is superior in terms of safety and efficacy versus existing gene-editing technologies (CRISPR/Cas9, TALEN, and zinc fingers). The GeneRide platform has spawned LogicBio’s first clinical asset – more on it shortly.

The company’s other platform employs capsids (protein shells surrounding a virus) that have been shown in humanized murine models to deliver highly efficient functional transduction of human hepatocytes. These capsids also exhibited improved manufacturability with low levels of pre-existing neutralizing antibodies, meaning they are a potential upgrade over adeno-associated viruses, the current standard for gene therapy delivery. Preclinical data generated from translational animal models employing these capsids are due in early 2021.

LB-001

LogicBio’s most advanced asset is LB-001, a gene therapy construct that leverages GeneRide technology to treat methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), an ultra-rare disease most commonly caused by a mutation in the MUT (methyl malonyl – CoA mutase) gene. MUT mutations result in a breakdown of that metabolic pathway, leading to life-threatening conditions shortly after birth. Infants present lethargy, dehydration, vomiting, acidosis, and elevated ammonia levels. Those that do survive infancy are plagued with poor prognosis and a life expectancy of 20 to 30 years. There are no approved therapies, only aggressive disease maintenance, which includes extreme dietary restrictions – avoiding amino acids normally processed by the MUT pathway.

MMA afflicts ~1 in 50,000 births with the current prevalence in the U.S. of 1,600 to 2,400, of which ~63% are caused by the MUT mutation. Management believes the global target market for its LB-001 therapy is 3,400 to 5,100 patients. The company garnered Fast Track designation for this indication earlier this month.

LogicBio expects to enroll its first patient into its Phase 1/2 trial (SUNRISE) in early 2021. SUNRISE is an open-label, 52-week study that will enroll a total of eight patients, initially between the ages of three and twelve years and then between six months and two years (infants). Patients will receive a single intravenous dose of LB-001. One cohort – low dose 3- to 12-year-old patients and infants – will receive the 5 x 1013 vg/kg dose (n=4) and the other cohort – high dose 3 to 12 years – will receive the 1 x 1014 vg/kg dose (n=2). There will be a six-week staggering interval between the dosing of each patient. Based on safety and the detection of the pharmacodynamic biomarker albumin-2A, infants will then receive the higher dose (n=2). Interim proof of concept data is anticipated in late 2021. Safety and tolerability will be the primary endpoints and biomarker presence will be a secondary endpoint, although all eyes will be on efficacy.

It should be noted that the FDA placed on clinical hold the IND submission back in February 2020, pending the resolution of certain clinical and nonclinical questions. That hold was lifted in August 2020.

The source of the enthusiasm surrounding LB-001 has to do with pre-clinical animal studies in which it demonstrated significant protection from protein challenge-induced metabolic crisis, as well as upticks in survival and body weight while decreasing circulating levels of methylmalonic acid.

Takeda Collaboration

This early promise of the GeneRide platform resulted in a January 2020 research collaboration agreement with Takeda (NYSE:TAK) to develop LB-301 to treat Crigler-Najjar Syndrome, an ultra-rare (1 in a million births) pediatric disease caused by a deficiency of the UGT1A1 gene, which can lead to permanent neurological damage and premature death. Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will fund LogicBio’s research and development efforts and has a non-binding option to negotiate an exclusive, worldwide license to the LB-301 program. In preclinical murine models, all five of those treated with LB-301 construct survived one year, whereas all six of the untreated mice died within 20 days.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

To further its research and development capacity, LogicBio executed a secondary offering on October 1, 2020, raising net proceeds of $45.2 million at $6 a share, increasing cash on its balance sheet to ~$77.5 million (retroactive to September 30, 2020), providing it with a cash runway through the end of 2022.

LogicBio enjoys a small but enthusiastic following with three analysts making commentary over the past twelve months. All three rate the company a buy with a median twelve-month price target of $20 a share. It should be noted that two of these firms (William Blair and Chardin) were managers on the recent secondary. William reiterated their Buy rating on LOGC last week.

Beneficial owner Orbimed Advisors used the secondary to add ~1.5 million shares to its position – now at ~4.1 million – while raising its ownership interest in the company from 11.1% to 13.0%.

Verdict

Shares of LOGC were enjoying a strong move in early 2020 on the back of the dual good news of the IND filing for LB-001 and the Takeda collaboration in January. The stock reached $11.60 before the dual bad news of the IND clinical hold and coronavirus fears tanked it to $3.05 (intraday) on March 12, 2020. However, with the hold lifted and a trial timeline submitted, LogicBio’s stock has not fully recovered. Yes, there was recently a dilutive secondary offering but even accounting for that, LogicBio has significant market cap from its secondary-adjusted February highs.

With 31.7 million shares now outstanding and ~$77 million in cash, an investor is purchasing an option on LogicBio’s GeneRide and capsid platforms for less than $4. Granted, investors will have to wait approximately 12 months to receive clinical confirmation as to whether the company’s GeneRide platform and its nuclease-free gene-editing approach has merit. The bet here is that it does. Short of a clinical hold due to adverse events, expect shares of LOGC to grind higher into the interim data readout in late 2021.

If there was 20 of these companies, I would purchase them all with the expectation that my net return would be significant. Unfortunately, a single bet in the area this early-stage is too uncertain for a large stake. I have purchased a very small amount of LOGC within my own portfolio, so I am forced to keep an 'eye' on this name and its early stage pipeline. If it advances and sees further insider buying we may revisit LogicBio at some point in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.