It’s been three months since I last visited Flowers Foods (FLO), and at that time, I felt the shares were somewhat overvalued. Since then, the shares have fallen by 10.5%, with most of the drop occurring since the news of Pfizer’s (PFE) successful vaccine trial came out on November 9th. As such, it appears that the market thinks the end of the pandemic is a negative for Flowers Foods. In this article, I show why the drop in Flowers Foods presents a good buying opportunity, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods may not be a household name, but it produces well-recognized brands that many people consume on a daily basis. As one of America’s leading producers of packaged bakery foods, it is home to the best-selling Nature’s Own bread, the number one organic bread - Dave’s Killer Bread, and the iconic Wonder Bread. The company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, and operates 46 bakeries around the country. Its products are accessible to more than 85% of the U.S. population, and last year, it had revenues of over $4 billion.

Flowers Foods recently posted strong Q3 results, with revenue increasing YoY by 2.4% YoY. Adjusted EPS increased by $0.07 YoY, to $0.29 per share, and adjusted EBITDA grew by 22.4% YoY. As management noted in the earnings release, the company is capitalizing on increased frequency of in-home eating, which has “elevated trial of our market-leading products.” For the full year 2020, management has guided for adjusted EPS ranging from $1.23 to $1.28, which represents an impressive 28.1% to 33.3% YoY growth.

Meanwhile, I don’t see management simply sitting on their hands. The company aims to deliver at least $20 million in cost savings this year, as it continues to look for ways to drive operating efficiencies. This is supported by the following example, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Also I would say as Ryals alluded to on the labor side and being more efficient, I think we've gotten more efficient from a production standpoint. And our runs, we have better transportation run efficiency as well, because we're sending fuller trucks to these DCs versus sending half loads. So that's impacted us as well.”

Plus, since bread is often viewed as a commoditized product, management aims to pivot more towards its higher end and higher margin brands, such as Dave’s Killer Bread, in becoming a more brand-focused company. This is supported by the components of the revenue growth, which, as seen below, was driven by the higher margin, branded retail segment, partially offset by declines in FLO’s store brands and non-retail. Long term, management is targeting 1-2% sales growth, and 7% to 9% adjusted EPS growth.

I see these initiatives as bearing fruit so far. As seen below, revenue has grown by 8.4% since 2018, and operating margin (as calculated by operating income divided by revenue) has grown by an impressive 140 basis points, from 6.7% in 2019 to 8.1% for the trailing 12 months. As such, I see Flowers Foods as making the most of its increased sales and productivity to strengthen both its brand awareness and long-term profitability.

Looking forward, one of the risks for Flowers Foods could stem from an easing of the pandemic and a return to normalcy. This could result in lower at-home consumption of its branded products, and higher consumption of its lower-margin foodservice products. I don’t see this as being a risk in the near-term, since COVID infection rates have spiked again since the end of October. This risk is also mitigated by the aforementioned increased brand awareness of its products during the current pandemic and operating efficiencies that the company is driving for long-term profitability.

Valuation

Meanwhile, as seen below, the shares are now trading at about the same level as where they were before the start of the pandemic. I see this as being unwarranted, especially given the essential nature of the products, and the increased brand awareness for the company’s products over the past 9 months.

At the current price of $22.06, FLO is trading at a forward P/E of 17.5 (based on midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance of $1.26). Given the recession-resistant nature of FLO’s consumer staples products, its well-regarded brands, and growth expectations, I would target a P/E in the 19 to 20 range as my measure for fair value. Meanwhile, I find the 3.6% dividend yield to be attractive, with a 63% payout ratio, and a 9.1% 5-year CAGR.

Investor Takeaway

Flowers Foods posted another strong quarter, with YoY increases in both revenue and adjusted EPS. Management is pivoting the company towards its branded business and is driving operating efficiencies, which has translated into margin improvements thus far. Looking forward, I see Flowers Foods as having durable competitive advantages, even after the pandemic ends, as it has taken the opportunity to grow its branded business and thereby raise consumer awareness of its products.

The shares are currently trading at the same level as where they were before the pandemic started, and I see this as being unwarranted due to the aforementioned catalysts. As noted in the valuation section, I see upside for the share price, since the current valuation sits below what I would expect for a growing and well-regarded consumer staples company. Buy for both income and growth.

