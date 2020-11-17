Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) CEO Reynaldo Passanezi Filho on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:43 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for waiting. Welcome to the Conference Call for Cemig's Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Antônio Carlos Vélez Braga

Good afternoon, everyone. I am Antônio Vélez, Superintendent of Investor Relations of Cemig. We now will start Cemig's third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and broadcast with the following executives; CEO, Reynaldo Passanezi Filho; our CFO and IR Officer, Leonardo George de Magalhães; and all the other officers in the company. You can also follow this transmission by the phones. In Brazil, (55) 11 3127 4971 or the number in the U.S. (1) 516 3001066 and also on the links available on our Web site, ri.cemig.com.br.

For the initial remarks, I would like to turn the floor to our CEO, Reynaldo Passanezi.

Reynaldo Passanezi Filho

Good afternoon, everyone. It is always a great pleasure to be here with you to bring the results of the company for this third quarter in the year and the year-to-date. Considering what we have been looking for and what the company has been able to deliver, we have results that are consistent and sound. And they do show the company's resilience in the pandemic and obviously also they show very positive perspectives in terms of the growth recovery.

So I would just comment on a few topics and then we'll go deeper. But first, sound and consistent results in the financial area. We have our adjusted EBITDA and consolidated EBITDA much higher than 2019, R$ 30.6 billion and EBITDA much higher for this year. Net income adjusted and consolidated also over 2019 almost 12%, R$ 1.7 billion. And gross debt is controlled our net debt over EBITDA operation is much lower ratio, it's 1.55 and that implies in a better rating and also allows us to have a very comfortable situation nowadays in terms of over R$ 5 billion in cash.

So we are able to celebrate here. We lower the regulatory levels as we have mentioned already, Cemig D. We have been working hard in PMSO to reduce expenses in PMSO even our EBITDA – regulatory EBITDA had very good results. This is a market that a very few times the company has been able to reach that number. But this is – now we have a very good year with investment and execution, and I am sure that we will be able to reach our goals.

On operating income, we also have sound results. A recovery of our load – I'm sorry to interrupt. We have seen in the national integrated system that recovering the national load, but it's no different here. We are 3% up over September fortunately and also we have growth in the free market and a higher growth since March of 2020 and the year-to-date because of the period of the pandemic, we had a different behavior. But now we see a gradual recovery of the load and that's very important in order to ensure that we have no contracting levels and that will allow us to roll as well.

The recovery also out of the leverage – and I'm sorry, of their levels, that's for an average that is in line with the target of 2020. That is much higher than what we had and mostly for the period, which were April and May. And finally, when we talk about DEC and FEC, the average outage duration, we have 9.3 hours and this is also very good result, because the regulatory DEC is lower than 10. So we are lower than the regulatory levels. So I believe these are the main messages here.

We have sound results and like I said, we do have a company that is very resilient and we are ready to recover our growth. Our CapEx is in line to what was planned and in spite of the crisis, we have made a few adjustments and the investment program is broad and is ongoing. We have a positive effect in partnerships. Light Taesa [ph] just published their results. They do have positive results. And therefore there was appreciation of their stocks and that also strengthened us.

So we are also having positive results in generation with the GSF approval. We will have a gain that is very significant in terms of extending the average term of the concessions. And something else that I would like to highlight that can be applied to Cemig GT, but also for all the other subsidiaries or other companies as well where we have interest that can be applied to North Energia, Taesa Light. We do have a very positive perspective of value gains and this is a subject that is very special for the electric sector.

We did have also a tender notice and we do have a whole series of projects in the wind farm generation over 2 gigawatts that before we had 1.7 gigawatts. We have to think about expansion and we have to work on the mix and on energy and bring down our source energy. And we can then strengthen our commercialization area. So these are the main highlights.

So just I would like to confirm what we have been saying. We do have an ongoing recovery process. The results are starting to show, but we have a private rationale for decision making, always aiming to generate value for our shareholders and provide consumers and the society a quality product at an affordable price. These were my initial remarks, and we are available to take your questions at the end of the presentation. But when we look at it, the consistency of the figures and the adjustments that we have been able to do, are really bringing us good results.

Antônio Carlos Vélez Braga

Thank you very much, CEO. So now let's turn to the presentation itself. I would like to ask you to turn to Slide 3. Our CEO already mentioned some of these highlights, but I would like to stress about operating efficiency that for the first time, Cemig distribution in the nine months of this year already has operating expenses lower than the regulatory limits, R$ 127 million vis-à-vis our leverage was 1.55x over EBITDA [indiscernible] specifically our cash generation.

The third quarter [indiscernible] 24% reaching R$ 1.3 billion in the third quarter. And because of our leverage and our debt profile and also thanks to our debt cost, the rating agencies also recognized our credit quality and how they improved our ratings in different ways, and I will go into the details on the next slide. We continue identifying actions to prevent our losses as well as delinquencies this year, specifically was because of the pandemic, so a very challenging year but we are still working hard to prevent our losses and delinquency.

And there’s very good piece of news is that thanks to all our sustainability initiatives that we care so much about, Cemig was for the 21st consecutive year chosen to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, which is one of the most -- one of the oldest recognitions of the financial industry about sustainability practices in the world. So we are very proud to say that we are in the 21st year again part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Now turning to Slide 4, we have here the ratings of the main rating agencies; Fitch, Standard & Poor's and Moody's. Fitch and Moody's just recently elevated our investment grade and you can see that on the screen both on the domestic scale as well as in the global one. And Standard & Poor's has revised our perspective for positive, and that means that maybe next year, we also can have an upgrade in our credit quality and our credit ratings.

Now turning to Slide 5, we have some collection indicators. We see how the collection over the year was affected, specifically in the month of the second quarter; April, May and June. But starting in July, specifically in August, we had a strong recovery of our collection and also improved our delinquency rates. You have to remember that during the pandemic, we had restrictions. We were not able to perform disconnections.

And in August, the disconnections started happening again. And from August through October, we had over 235,000 disconnections. And if you notice, the main initiative to fight the delinquency, we also should highlight that in the third quarter of this year, we had a reversal of R$ 231 million of ADA provision, thanks to a negotiation with the Minas Gerais State government. Therefore, the ADA in the year-to-date for 2020 is 46 million up to September.

And now turning to Slide 6, we have here the execution of our investment program. So far we have already invested R$ 1.2 billion that is consolidated. Out of those, 80% were directed to distribution, Cemig distribution; 6% were allocated to transmission – I'm sorry, 6% were allocated to generation; 7% transmission and 5% were capital contributions and acquisitions – small acquisitions that we had throughout the year. So that's the breakdown.

We have 76 million investments in generation and transmission 121 million in strengthening and upgrading, and that is translated in the APR, annual permitted revenue, and distribution up to September, 960 million. And about the capital contributions and acquisitions, we had R$ 20 million of capital contribution for Cemig SIM and we acquired part of Centroeste R$ 43 million.

Now turning to Slide 7, we have our quality indicators for Cemig distributions. DECi, FECi which have been improving year-after-year, specifically in the last few years, we are lower than the regulatory limits and we have higher margin between the realized and regulatory limit. In September of 2020, the accumulated DEC for the last 12 months was 9.32 hours, vis-à-vis 10.44 for the regulatory limit, and that shows that in 2020, probably we are going to be lower than 10 hours. That is the first time that our DEC average duration per customers in hours is lower. Our FEC has always been very comfortable, but we are still working to improve it anyway. And in September of 2020, in the last 12 months, that indicator was at 4.63%.

Turning to Slide 8, Cemig distribution, we have here the load for Cemig distribution and the load that does not necessarily translate into build the market in financial figures, but that is an indicator of what is to come in terms of revenue. And here we can clearly show the significant recovery that Cemig distribution market after the pandemic, and we can see that in April when we compared to April of last year, we had a drop in the load of over 10%. And in September, we already had an increase vis-à-vis September of last year of 3% and October even more. So this is a strong recovery, specifically because of the recovery of free clients in the concession area for Cemig distribution.

Now turning to the next Slide, 9, we have here once again Cemig GT load. And that's what we are comparing here with the consumption over the years because of the seasonalization and also changes in the market year-on-year. The comparison sometimes is compromised, but we can also see this recovery coming in very strong similar to what we see to the total distributed energy for Cemig distribution. And here, the consumption and the load that we have coming in April, you see the recovery. October, it's over 22%. It’s 375 megawatts average. So this is a strong recovery. And we see that most of that recovery is thanks to our incentive-bearing clients that have increased to 28%, but the free conventional clients also has operated significantly and has grown at 19% in the quarter.

Now turning to the analysis of the results of the third quarter themselves. Here on Page 11, we have the main facts on the results of this quarter and we should highlight them to better understand the results that we’ll then bring to you. For Cemig Holding and consolidated results, we had the restatement at market value of Light. Remember that Light is an asset that is available for sale in our books. So every quarter we have mark-to-market the value for Light and the reference of the stock price in the stock exchange market -- on the stock market. So the stock price in September was R$ 14.50 and we had to bring down the amount posted for – that Light is posted for in our balance sheet. So the net income would be 90 million and then there was a reduction of 136 million in our balance sheet. But in September, the share – the stock price was at R$ 22.75. And if that holds, we will have a positive impact in the fourth quarter.

About Cemig distribution, we had a growth market. The total energy distributed is growing vis-à-vis last year. It has increased 1.4%. The captive market had a drop, vis-à-vis the third quarter of '19 of 3.6%. But transmission or transport for free clients in the concession area grew 7.8%. And as I said before, we had a reversal for ADA about 231 million. But in the last 12 months, it was a reversal of R$ 178 million.

About Cemig GT, we had a quarter that was much better. It was very good. But operation wise, it was very good. But in terms of our finance, we had the mark-to-market of Eurobonds and the hedged instruments in a way that we had a negative effect of R$ 244 million in our financial results compared to a negative effect that was very low in the third quarter of '19, which was only R$ 12 million.

Now turning to Page 12 of the presentation, we have here the impact itself of the Eurobond. This is the breakdown. And in our opinion, this was a temporary effect because of the effects of hedge – I’m sorry, effects of pressure and the volatility built into the domestic as well as international scenarios. Here we see on the chart that our hedged instruments have not varied in this third quarter and because of the real depreciation, the bond had an increase of R$ 247 million. And at the end, we had a financial -- negative financial effect of R$ 244 million.

Turning to Slide 13, we have here our EBITDA and net profit for the nine months. Our CEO mentioned the adjusted EBITDA had a growth of 2.7% in the nine months of the year, reaching R$ 3,688 million in the last nine months and the net profit had a growth even more significant of 12% reaching over R$ 1.7 billion on the bottom part of this slide, we have the adjustments made in 2019. Maybe the most relevant ones were the [indiscernible] in the second quarter of last year over ICMS. And also we had the provision for receivables at Renova of R$ 688 million.

We also last year had the provision, we have to remember that, of that profit sharing program that we held. And this year also we had Light’s restatement, a positive effect of the tariff review of the transmission company and the reversal of the provision I mentioned before. So just to – bear that in mind when you consider the recovery results of our company.

Now turning to Slide 14, we have the breakdown for distribution market or GT market. We had a growth of 1.4%. And as I said, the captive market was down 3.6% and transmission for free clients increased to 7.8%. If we break that down by the type of consumers, we should highlight our residential customers and that is still growing, 3.7% year-on-year. Industrial also grew 5.6%. And in the quarter still our commercial clients had a reduction of 16.8% because the stores were basically closed also in the third quarter.

On the next Slide 15, we have our adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net profit consolidated just for the third quarter of 2020, which improved. Our adjusted EBITDA grew over 24% reaching R$ 1,329 million, a level that is very sound for recurring EBITDA, as we already mentioned. And just the net profit also we had a growth of 77% strong growth and with the quarterly net profit of R$ 644 million, so very strong results. On the bottom, we see the adjustment chart, I already mentioned.

On Slide 16, we have adjusted EBITDA and net profit for Cemig GT which also have increases. It was up 61% on top of the third quarter of '19 with adjusted EBITDA of 539 million and adjusted net profit also we had a strong growth of over 200% for Cemig GT, reaching R$ 164 million.

On Slide 17, we have adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit for Cemig distribution. Cemig distribution had a slight reduction of 7.6% and the adjusted EBITDA reaching R$ 572 million and adjusted net profit was up 22.4%, reaching R$ 306 million. Turning to Slide 18 in terms of cost and operating expenses, we also had a very positive performance, but I'm going to ask to our CFO and IR Officer, Leonardo George de Magalhães to talk about it.

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for participating in another video conference of Cemig, where we have the opportunity to explain our results. As Dr. Reynaldo mentioned, these were sound and good results that show the resilience of the company during the pandemic. And Vélez has already commented on the main results on the quarter, and here we are going to concentrate on operating costs and expenses.

We see that the company has maintained the efforts to have operating efficiency. We're able to reduce our manageable costs or PMSO costs basically for materials, outsourced services and headcount in 4.7% vis-à-vis the prior year without any inflation adjustment here. So if we adjust it by the inflation, we are able to see the company's efficiency of almost 7% in cost reduction when compared to the prior year.

And we think that these are relevant results of the company and we continue working to bring down costs. Therefore, it's important to highlight that there was an increase in profit sharing program in the quarter, to be specific, but in the year-to-date there was a reduction from 160 million to 109 million in the quarter. And also another highlight here, it has to do with the provisions for ADA and we're able to sign an agreement with the state. And therefore, we ensure that that overdue payment from the state will be paid by the settlements, and we are going to offset those and discount from the ICMS credits.

And also last year, remember that there was a large provision, over R$ 1 billion based on our also profit sharing program and these were tax contingency provisions. And that affected our results. Now, on the next slide, we have our OpEx – our realized OpEx and the OpEx with regulatory targets. This was a landmark for us because all our OpEx was covered by our tariffs. This is the first time this happens. And this is the company’s commitment.

We committed ourselves on the Cemig D that by the end of the year, we would be able to have our OpEx within the regulatory limits and we anticipated the profit. So on the third quarter, we already bring to you this good news. We are 127 million lower than the regulatory target even if we consider the cost that we knew that would be difficult to cover for with the tariffs, such as post retirement.

But even then the company was allowed – or we were able to have that still for 2020. About the EBITDA, we are lower than the regulatory target, 73 million. And here we have on the company’s additional and relevant efforts related to non-technical losses that caused us to have losses in almost 200 million up to the third quarter as the company is taking several actions. These actions are already being implemented so that by the end of 2021, we are able to reduce these non-technical losses to close to zero.

So once again, we were able to reach our coverage of 100% of what the regulation guarantees. Remember that there is a small chart here on the bottom. In 2018, we only have 78% of our OpEx covered by our tariffs in 2018. And in 2020, there's -- because of our efforts in the first two years, specifically efforts in 2020, we were able to reach the regulatory coverage. So we believe this is an important effort and important landmark for Cemig distribution.

On the next Slide, 20, we have our consolidated debt profile. We see here our indebtedness profile. This is a gap [ph] for the next year that can be managed. With the cash generation that we have plus the cash of the company that we have so far, we’re able to go through…

We have a hedge for the interest rates and up to $5, so this bond is hedged. Therefore, this gap of 9 billion would be at a lower amount. And the important management message is that we are paying attention to the topic. We understand that in the first quarter of next year under a more stable scenario, and we expect it to be a scenario with vaccines and the markets will have less uncertainties and interest rate will be at normal rate or with less uncertainties and with a better risk level and the company will start a process of a liability management for these months.

So we are in a very comfortable position and that translates into the company's leverage, which today is at 1.55 of our total net debt over EBITDA, very comfortable and that also has affected our ratings, as Vélez has mentioned, that the ratings are continuously improving and we understand this is the trend for the future. And we expect it to continue on that improvement scenario, improvement of our liquidity as well as reduction of our investment.

On the next Slide, 21, we have our liquidity, our cash flow generation that is amazing for the quarter. In the first nine months of the year, we were able to generate around 4 billion in cash. This is significant in addition to other factors that have helped us to maintain the liquidity level and the cash close to 5 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2020. We understand that this is very important and that balance allows the company to tackle the challenges still in this year-end with no vaccine and the market still suffering because of the economic deceleration. But that will ensure the company a comfortable situation for the next few months.

And our next slide before we turn to our Q&A session, these are the company's expectations which are very positive, starting by solutions for GSF. The regulations are still ongoing with the regulating agency and we have a favorable expectation to extend for two or three years our planned concessions, not only in Cemig plants but also our investees, Aliança and other ones where we have a stake. And thanks to this major GSF agreement, we probably will have the expansion of these concessions translating into more value to our company.

We have an important digital transformation project. We plan to change our relationship to turn it to a more modern approach, updating our platforms, virtual assistants and also we are having robotic processes to change the level of our relationship with our customers. In terms of our new investments, specifically in generation and wind projects and in also photovoltaic plants, we have a portfolio to be analyzed of over 2 gigawatts and also for solar plants, we have also a portfolio close to 2 gigawatts.

Both are profitable projects that will generate value for the company and in a very safe conservative fashion, always thinking in terms of adding value in a responsible fashion. The company will analyze these projects in the short and then the medium and long term. So this is -- also we have a revision process for strategic planning in order to analyze opportunities and challenges for Cemig considering renewable energy in an environment of the electric sector in Brazil and in the world for the next few years, and how the company has to prepare itself for this competitive environment.

There is a project called New Energies and the aim here is to boost our organizational culture. This is a company with over 60 years of age and it has a lot of strengths that needs to be valued, but also we need to improve our processes and behaviors that can contribute to a culture that is directed to results. And we believe this is important and it has everything to do with this administration's targets to turn this company into a more efficient one.

And finally, divestments. We maintain the commitment to rightly allocate our capital and the company is still interested in maintaining its remaining stake in Light. This is one of our priorities when we talk about our divestment portfolio. These were the slides that we had to bring to you. These are very good results showing resilience in the company. And we're very optimistic about the future and all the projects that are being developed in the company in order to develop value to our shareholders.

We will now start the Q&A session.

[Operator Instructions]. There is a question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

The question is when are you going to be paying dividend and what about the dividend’s policy?

Reynaldo Passanezi Filho

Thank you very much for your question. The company in the last meeting with investors, the company stated that our purpose right now is to maintain our policy of 50% of dividend payments. We believe this is balanced and this allows our shareholders to have the right remuneration and also it allows the company to have the liquidity position which is important right now considering that in the midterm, we will have the maturity of plants, Nova Ponte and Emborcação, and we are going to have grant payments to maintain those concessions. And also we have a large investment program in the distributing companies. So right now we believe that this policy is adequate. But of course, we are always reviewing and trying to create value to shareholders. And if we have a better liquidity situation and if we have a comfortable leverage situation, we might think about paying additional dividends. But right now, we want to maintain our policy of 50% dividend payment.

Antônio Carlos Vélez Braga

Very well. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for this teleconference and video conference actually. Teleconference is something from the past already. Really, these are consistent and sound results showing that the path that we have chosen is the right one and we do have favorable perspectives. And I should highlight two last subjects that Reynaldo mentioned. It’s important that we are working on our strategic planning. We wanted to have a future – future scenario, and along with planning always associated to an organizational culture, understanding the rationale of results of the – part of the decision making process, which will help us and will prepare the company for future challenges. Thank you very much and have a nice afternoon.

