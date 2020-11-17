Even the best managed companies with the requisite internal capabilities falter when faced with external challenges presented by either the competition, the market, or the larger operating environment.

I admire CEOs who are engaged, enthusiastic, and have a positive attitude. Lyft's (LYFT) co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Logan Green, is all of that. However, while Lyft’s management talent, corporate culture and employee commitment are essential to its ultimate business success, those are internal factors related to the resources and capabilities they possess. While important factors, they are only one part of the business equation for success. The other part includes the external environment and competitive conditions of the industry or markets in which the company operates. Any mismatch between the internal capabilities and the external challenges can result in failure. Consequently, insightful diagnosis is a prerequisite for managers as they move the company toward an evaluation of the most promising strategies that enable a good fit between the two environments.

While there is much that can be said – pros and cons – about Lyft’s internal capabilities, that is not the focus of this article. Rather, the article will look at certain key external factors that are converging to challenge and confound Lyft’s future. Although California’s Proposition 22 is a hurdle the company has seemingly cleared, it actually offers us the best place to begin.

Proposition 22

From a strategic perspective, the Proposition 22 decision by voters in California was critical to both Lyft and Uber (UBER) and the reason is simple. As the home of technology and trends, what happens in California does not seem to stay in California. So, it is not a stretch to suggest that, if Proposition 22 forced ride-hailing companies to classify drivers as employees, similar efforts would have soon been undertaken in numerous other states – supported by politicians and, likely, by unions.

The voters' decision in California was and is no small matter. Having acted in self-interest to fight Proposition 22, Lyft and Uber can rightfully chalk up a victory. Still, let’s be clear and call nonsense on the extremely generalized and self-serving claims by both Lyft and Uber that imply all their drivers benefit from the flexibility of deciding when to work and for how long.

The fact is, if the drivers were classified as employees, some as full-time and others as part-time, the companies would be on the hook for higher wages and, in some cases, full benefits. That classification and the resultant increased wages would be multiplied by the need to add administrative staff to plan and ensure proper staffing levels based on rider demand. This adds costs and complexity, no small or inexpensive matter.

Clearly, Lyft and Uber benefit financially from drivers as contractors. When the drivers turn on the app and drive around waiting for rides, they bear the cost of operating their own vehicles. It costs Lyft or Uber nothing. Moreover, as drivers may spend as much as 1/3 of their time without riders, a minimum wage in California of $13 per hour might look good when considering that drivers for Lyft or Uber average between $8.55 and $11.77 per hour.

This discussion segues nicely into the next point.

Pandemic Realities for Drivers

Yes, Lyft has COVID-19 protocols in place with drivers and their vehicles; plus they ask riders to comply with wearing face masks and to avoid taking rides if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Still, it does not take an HR research analyst to discover that, if given the chance to become employees, a notable majority of the drivers would snap up the opportunity; even if only part-time because, as the pandemic has made clear, some drivers have opted out of driving because of fear of catching the virus. This is a major reason that – despite the 48 percent reduction from peak – the current rider demand exceeds the number of drivers available. In the face of the U.S. unemployment created by the pandemic and recognizing that becoming a driver for either Lyft or Uber is fairly easy – providing one has no impaired driver history or criminal convictions – what factor other than the pandemic can explain the lack of sufficient drivers to meet rider demand?

In fact, as CEO Logan Green noted in the August call and reiterated in the recent quarterly call…

On our last call in August, we discussed an imbalance we were seeing in the marketplace as the rebound in rider demand was outpacing the supply of available drivers. Since then, this issue has become less pronounced, and we have been pleased with the improving balance in our marketplace.

The improving imbalance might be the result of drivers facing dire necessity, which I understand is a great motivator.

It remains that ride hailing drivers have not only become infected with the COVID-19 virus – there have been deaths.

Further, the drivers' exposure to the virus may well be exacerbated by Lyft’s direct marketing to healthcare workers who may be in need of transportation to and from work, as well as offering discounted rides to patients seeking transportation to and from healthcare facilities. Beyond that this may well be the riskiest passenger population, the exposure is contrary to the CDC recommendations of 6 feet social-distancing. Moreover, the CDC says as little as 15 continuous minutes of exposure increases the likelihood of infection substantially.

Whether they grasp that additional risk or not, drivers are taking the initiative to protect themselves and, in some cases, refusing to complete rides when they feel threatened by exposure to the virus. The grim reality is that the drivers often have insufficient health insurance to cover the ensuing medical costs associated with a COVID infection. More importantly, as contractors they cannot claim workers compensation. Consequently, if they get infected they will be unable to work – anywhere – and will struggle to pay the rent or put food on the table.

Sadly, as the demand on food banks show, many people are suffering from the inability to put food on the table. Among them are likely to be Lyft drivers – former and current.

Autonomous Vehicles

For Lyft and Uber, the proverbial 800 pound gorilla – or if you prefer, the elephant in the room – is the development of autonomous vehicles.

This is a complicated issue. Yes, Lyft is developing its own autonomous vehicles. But what that portends for its business in the future remains unclear. Here is why.

In 2016, Lyft announced a partnership with General Motors (GM) to innovate in ride sharing and autonomous cars. GM invested $500 million in Lyft, among the largest investments GM has made in an outside company. In truth, GM was playing catch up to Ford (F), Alphabet/Google (GOOG), Uber, Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and other companies that have a head start in the race for autonomy and taking on Lyft as its partner was a way to be engaged in what may prove to be a potential growth market.

In the effort to grow its partnership with General Motors, Lyft launched a rental program for GM vehicles called Express Drive – a business vertical that continues – which enables Lyft drivers to rent a car and use it to drive for Lyft. The two companies also announced a partnership to test-drive electric taxis. However, just two years after General Motors invested $500 million, GM president Dan Ammann left Lyft’s board amid increasing competition between the companies. Ammann later became CEO of GM’s self-driving arm, Cruise. In 2018, the GM-Lyft autonomous vehicle development deal collapsed and Lyft shifted to developing its own version; in no small part because it was what Uber was doing. Yes, mimetic isomorphism as its finest.

About eighteen months ago Uber’s self-driving car unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group, was valued at $7.25 billion following a $1 billion investment from Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF), DENSO and SoftBank’s Vision Fund. With more than 1,200 employees and operations in several locations, including Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto, Uber holds an 86.2% stake in Uber ATG, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Uber’s investors hold a combined stake of 13.8% in Uber ATG. Fast forward to November 13, 2020 and the unit is now up for sale to Aurora Innovation, a company founded by three autonomous vehicle veterans from Google, Tesla and Uber.

Uber’s strategic focus has moved from autonomous vehicle development, in no small part as the COVID-19 pandemic upended the economy and fundamentally changed how people live, but also as the company focuses on more related diversification efforts – like food delivery. Shedding Uber ATG follows a string of spin-offs and deals that enables it to accumulate a greater cash pile to invest. This is a move the market clearly likes.

When we look at the development of autonomous vehicles, even with Uber out of the way, it is folly to think Lyft can compete with GM, Tesla, Ford, Apple or Google in the effective design, development and manufacture of autonomous vehicles. This matters because Lyft’s operational strategy is not about differentiation, but about containing costs.

What remains is what always remained, that the only way Lyft will be able to compete in a ride hailing environment with autonomous vehicles is with a fleet of sufficient size to meet rider demand, which flies in the face of their cost containment strategy.

Let’s talk numbers…

Even absent the pandemic reduction in rides, looking at Lyft’s number of drivers – estimated to be about 1.5 million – with around a third on the streets at any one time – to put a fleet of autonomous vehicles that size on the streets in fairly continuous use would require a substantial financial commitment to establish an adequate value chain, which is about more than the vehicles.

Specifically, it would begin by setting up garages with a maintenance staff throughout the country to repair and maintain the vehicles on a routine and emergency basis. After all, no manufacturer has made vehicles free from routine maintenance and, even if we presume the autonomous vehicles will operate free from navigational error, since there will be humans beings driving other vehicles, we can assume accidents will occur and Lyft will need to repair or replace a number of vehicles. While the cost of highly engineered autonomous vehicles remains an unknown, we can offer some projections…

Given that the average cost of an American new car purchase is between $34k and $40k, we might expect the cost of a more highly engineered autonomous vehicle to be no less than the current average, even if purchased at a fleet price. So, for the purposes of this mathematical challenge, let’s assume a price at the mid-point - $37k per vehicle.

To buy a fleet of autonomous vehicles of a sufficient size to meet its daily operational needs – projecting potential growth and the occasional replacement needs – it is easy to estimate a capex cost in excess of $20 billion. While that might be staggered over a period of time, as fleet purchases typically are, it is still a sizable financial commitment that Lyft’s balance sheet might not be able to absorb. And, yes, like the airlines, it is possible to sell the vehicles to a third party and lease them back in order to avoid the fixed infrastructure costs, still repair and maintenance will be required. And if that is not enough for management to ponder when it comes to recurring costs, there is more.

There is the cost of insurance that Lyft will have to pick up – a cost that their drivers currently bear – although we can presume Lyft would negotiate a cheaper fleet price. Finally, there is licensing, registration, and taxes associated with owning and operating a vehicle that is currently born by their contract drivers.

Whatever the total costs might be, it is safe to agree that a fleet of autonomous vehicles, beyond their purchase, would present substantial recurring costs that Lyft would have to finance.

The Economy and the Workplace of the Future

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans were reversing the baby-boomer generation move to the suburbs, as younger people were attracted to the “vibe” of big city life. Even boomers who decided to downsize were gravitating to the cities, with their greater cultural attractions and events, as well as assortment of restaurants. In the face of this movement, companies like Lyft and Uber benefited from an increasing customer base. This included people going to work as well as people needing to just “get around,” unencumbered by finding a precious parking space for their personal vehicle. Consequently, city dwellers saw less need for the expense of a personal vehicle and this external factor gave rise to the further development of Lyft and Uber. These customer needs are what the COVID-19 pandemic has upended.

While I am not an economist nor have I stayed in a Holiday Inn Express recently, here is what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had to say about the economy.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the economy to a screeching halt, and while it has started its long road to recovery, the economy we knew is probably a thing of the past. We're recovering, but to a different economy.

Powell further said that the pandemic has accelerated existing trends in the economy and society, including the increasing use of technology, telework and automation, which will have lasting effects on how people live and work.

Moreover, the post-pandemic economy is at risk of being less productive, as women have been forced to quit their jobs due to childcare responsibilities during the crisis, and children aren't getting the education they deserve (yes, this paragraph offers an opportunity for social commentary; but with two daughters and a wife, not one this author will undertake).

We are also seeing a notable exodus of people from the cities – at least those with the wealth or jobs that afford them the ability to work from home.

Correspondingly and as an example, a fresh round of coronavirus restrictions is threatening the New York City rental market's budding recovery from a record surge in vacancies. The September vacancy rate of 6.14 percent was up from 2.03 percent a year ago, reflecting the toll exacted by months of business restrictions and social-distancing requirements in the most densely populated large U.S. city.

In truth, big cities across the country are seeing increased occupancies of multi-family and multi-use buildings that are driving rents lower, as landlords try to balance their capital costs with the retention of revenue channels.

This situation might well become further aggravated by a post-pandemic scenario that has more people working from home. Google, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Capital One, Zillow, Slack, Amazon, PayPal, and Salesforce are a few of the major companies that extended their work-from-home options; raising the question of whether this is more than a scenario, whether it is a tipping point into the “new normal.” Not to be lost amidst the discussion of what post-pandemic work looks like is the potential for businesses to reduce their office footprint and, thus, their operating costs.

Still, there will always be those who must go to the office. For them, the reconfigured open office will seat fewer people, as the space allocated to each employee has increased with larger workstations and higher partitions, in keeping with social distancing norms. Workspaces have been redefined and the formerly close collaborative and communal spaces have made way for spaces with fewer and staggered seats, as well as workstations connected through digital tools that allow multiple users to work simultaneously and attend video conferences from their own stations. This is creating dynamic working and meeting spaces for fewer people and that is why this relates to Lyft.

With fewer people in offices within urban areas, the question is whether the demand for rides from Lyft, Uber or even taxicabs might ever return to previous peak levels.

The Economic Reality of Lyft's Core Riders

In speaking about those most negatively affected by the pandemic’s impact on jobs, the Federal Reserve chairman – Jerome Powell – also said it's likely that lower-paid workers, as well as those in jobs requiring face-to-face interactions, such as retail or restaurant workers, will shoulder most of the burden of this shift. These groups, heavily skewed towards women and minorities, have already been among those most affected by pandemic layoffs and these groups are finding themselves unable to afford rent. Faced with eviction, many are moving out of the cities and even suburbs.

This group also represents the core ridership for Lyft, as this filing states:

Economic: Increase quality of life and reduce transportation inequality. Equal transportation access and freedom to get around are directly tied to economic well-being. Lyft is committed to making transportation inclusive and accessible for all riders. According to our internal data, 44% of all rides on our platform start or end in low-income areas. With Lyft, riders who are unable to afford a car, cannot drive or do not have access to public transportation, now have a reliable option to enable their economic mobility.

As noted in this research, lower income households have lower vehicle ownership rates, directly leading to an increased need for alternative modes of cheaper transportation. Limited availability and fewer affordable transportation options afflict this cost-sensitive group, which tends to be located in more urban areas; many the very markets Lyft has entered. While those markets also contain the more affluent, the more affluent have access to alternative modes of transportation including higher levels of car ownership. As such, the customers most likely to need rides daily are those in lower income areas and who are very price sensitive. As many in this population segment work in lower paying customer service jobs that have been curtailed or eliminated by business closures or bankruptcies due to COVID, this situation will only be made more problematic by any extended pandemic driven economic downturn.

The Aspirational Goal of Replacing Public Transit

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, transit systems around the nation and the globe had been losing riders to ride hailing businesses and to their own neglect; some suggesting public transportation might never recover.

In the U.S., if you drill down, Lyft and Uber primarily operate in areas that are best served by public transit. For example, in Seattle about half the rides taken in Lyft or Uber originate in just four neighborhoods: downtown, Belltown, South Lake Union and Capitol Hill, according to an article in the Seattle Times. These are some of the city’s most walkable and transit-friendly areas. At peak, Lyft and Uber were providing 90,000 rides a day in Seattle; more than those carried daily by the city’s light rail system. Moreover, about 70 percent of Lyft and Uber trips take place in just nine American cities: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

The business and political reality is that Lyft and Uber are crushing transit service in the U.S. A different study estimated that collectively they had reduced bus ridership in San Francisco by 12 percent since 2010. And each year ride-hailing services are offered, the impact grows. It also means that every person lured from a bus or a train into a Lyft or Uber adds congestion to the streets and emissions to the air.

As an added kick in the shins, Lyft and Uber degrade political support for transit. If anyone can hop in a Lyft or Uber every time the bus or train is late, the political pressure to address the problem with public transit is reduced – well, that is, until someone counts the reduction in fares and the increasing costs of transit operations. On that point - as has been said by many, never let a good crisis go to waste - this may be the time when an effort is made to provide greater support to public transit.

Separately, the promise by Lyft and Uber to reduce private car ownership by city dwellers is an empty one, as the data shows. Lyft and Uber mostly “free” people from walking or using public transit. In fact, a survey of 944 Lyft and Uber riders by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council in Boston in 2019, found that 42 percent of riders would have taken transit if the services had not been available. Another 12 percent (like those U.C.L.A students and their remarkable 11,000 on-campus rides per week) said they would have biked or walked their journey, and 5 percent would have just avoided the trip altogether. About 17 percent — about one in six — said they would have made the journey in a private car, with the remainder reporting they would have used a traditional taxi.

Then there is the reality that Lyft and Uber increase car miles on urban streets. For each mile of private driving removed, the ride hailing businesses add about 2.6 miles. One study estimated that, in cities with the highest Uber and Lyft use rates, driving has increased about 3 percent compared to the cities with the lowest rates of usage. That’s an enormous amount of miles and contradictory to the claims that ride haling would result in a net reduction in traffic and air pollution.

Relatedly, a University of Chicago study estimated, Lyft and Uber actually increased traffic fatalities and, surprisingly, they have no effect on drunk driving. Lyft and Uber also do not require basic driver safety training. In fact, the presence of these companies has motivated cities like Toronto to eliminate safety training requirements the city previous required for taxi drivers, in order to level the competitive playing field.

Other Challenges in the External Environment

With its partnership with Grubhub (GRUB), Lyft has only recently engaged in food delivery as a related diversification effort. Uber's UberEats platform has helped offset the pandemic downturn in ride hailing and it is this business vertical that is likely to gain from the infusion of capital once it sells the autonomous vehicle business.

Lyft’s newly announced partnership with Grubhub comes with its own set of concerns of profit sharing, not to mention costs. Lyft's food delivery service is part of a subscription service that it provides to “Lyft Pink” members. For $19.99 a month, Lyft Pink participants can tap into Grubhub for free delivery (on orders of $12 or more) and it includes exclusive perks from nearly 200,000 restaurants across the U.S. that offers the option of customer pickup at the restaurant location.

While a worthy effort, as a partnership it appears to be merely an accretive revenue opportunity that begs the question of sustainable volume with the inevitable return to a “new normal” marked by the desire of all-too-long isolated people wishing to return to restaurant dining. As before, delivering food will remain a choice of convenience; but it may not be elevated to anything more than just another “pizza occasion.”

A Brief Commentary on Financials

Admittedly this is cherry-picking but, according to Lyft’s Q3 2020 filing, it expects EBITDA profitability by Q4 2021 as it reduces marketing and fixed costs – with driver incentives near historic lows, which remains an interesting point in the face of the need for more drivers.

Revenues per active rider are down 11.3 percent Q1 to Q3 2020, likely reflecting fewer rides to and from airports, which tend to be longer and offer higher revenue generation. Moreover, the number of active riders in that time frame is down by 59 percent. This is important because it raises the question of the longer term. So, for Lyft to say that 2020 Q2 v. Q3 rides are up 44 percent is accurate but misleading. The better comparison will be quarter to quarter revenue during the pandemic.

On the positive side, Lyft’s cost of revenue – due to cost cutting – are now back in line with those pre-pandemic. However, in looking at net losses the numbers may not have plateaued – as the Q3 net loss is 5.4% higher than that of Q2.

Still, from a liquidity perspective, their current ratio is a solid 2.84 and, longer term, their debt-to-asset ratio is an impressive 0.28. So, the company will have no problem paying its bills in the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, one analyst believes Lyft’s fundamentals remain "weak" and its recovery is happening at a "glacial pace." Another says that Lyft remains a "vaccine stock" that won't see meaningful fundamental improvements until mobility levels recover, including trips to work, social events, and airports.

As to the promise of a vaccine, the question is the rollout and who gets vaccinated first. My vote is the frontline workers and the elderly. Are Lyft drivers frontline workers? That is a viable question.

Still, a nationwide rollout is not expected to hit the greater population until the summer 2021. As to that, there are concerns about the vaccine – whether the result of politicians playing mind games with voters or not - the surveys suggest that many Americans are reluctant to get the vaccine when made available and the gap between those who say will and those who expressed a lack of certainty is rooted in racial issues and will remain a national debate.

I am a strategist not a scientist, but the obvious question is – should riders have to show proof of vaccination to get a ride? A viable question, but that answer is above my pay grade.

Concluding Thoughts

The confluence of circumstances argue that Lyft may well be in that moment Joseph Schumpeter called creative destruction.

We have seen it before and, perhaps, the best example is Apple (AAPL), formerly a struggling computer company with a single digit market share when it unleashed the revolutionary iPhone on the world.

This is not to suggest Lyft or even Uber will make an Apple like impact on the business environment. After all, they merely provide rides not a lifestyle product. Rather, the point raised infers how Lyft’s management reacts to the competitive challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic and may well determine how or if they continue as a business in the future.

As I have long cited in presentations and in articles – and is apt in this circumstance – of the Fortune 25 Companies that existed in the year 2000, by 2010 only 12 remained in the top 25 and, with another decade nearly done, only 8 remain in the top 25 as of this writing.

Why is that?

As a consequence of having lost revenues because they were beaten by competitors, unable to accommodate changing consumer needs, or failed to meet the competitive market dynamics, the former top companies either moved down the list, were acquired, filed for bankruptcy, or went out of business.

That such things happen to longstanding industry leading companies with talented people argues that it is not a stretch to imagine the same thing could happen to Lyft amidst the current external challenges. But just to be clear, that does not mean ride hailing will go the way of the horse and buggy. On the contrary, ride hailing is here to stay. But it is not hard to believe the “new normal” for ride hailing will look different. Given the external pressures, how could it not? Which, of course, raises the obvious question – Does Lyft have the ability to adapt and overcome these or any other external challenges that could derail its future? Stand-by...it is TBD.

