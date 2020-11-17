The stock is trading at multi-year lows, and has collapsed 20% the past year.

Altria (MO) offers investors a great 8.7% dividend yield, and the potential for even greater capital gains and total shareholder returns if valuations normalize, as they generally have when yields are at these levels. It is a strong investment opportunity, and recent price weakness presents a compelling entry point for new investors.

Investment Thesis - Strong Dividends and Potential Returns

In my opinion, investors should aim for strong total shareholder returns, not just high dividends - but these usually go together.

Investing in a company when yields are high usually leads to strong total shareholder returns, due to a combination of strong dividends and capital gains from rising valuations.

Investing in a company when yields are low usually leads to lackluster total shareholder returns, and very likely to significant losses, due to a combination of low dividends and capital losses from declining valuations.

The above makes sense in theory, and has been the case with Altria for more than a decade.

The company's dividend yield was quite high at the beginning of 2009, declined until about 2017, and has risen ever since:

Data by YCharts

Investing in Altria when yields were high, from 2009 to 2017, would have led to outstanding and market-beating total shareholder returns:



Data by YCharts

Investing in the company when yields were low, from 2017 onwards, would have led to significant capital losses and severe underperformance:

Data by YCharts

Long-term investors, those that held the stock during the entire time period in question, would have achieved returns similar to those of the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

Selecting different starting and ending points, or different time periods, changes the numbers a bit, but the overall results are the same. Altria generally outperforms when yields are high and underperforms when low.

From an income investor's perspective, the company's long-term performance is even stronger. Investing in Altria when yields were at their highest and holding until today would have led to a yield on cost of more than 22%:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Combined with strong, double-digit capital appreciation, albeit lower than that of the broader market:

Data by YCharts

Altria's current situation is quite similar to that of 2009.

In both cases, the company is/was trading at a highly distressed price and valuation, due to weak economic conditions and bearish market sentiment. Investors who had the foresight, or the luck, to invest during 2009 were able to lock in high yields, and benefitted from strong capital gains in the following years. The economic recovery following the financial crisis also played a role, but the company's unique circumstances were instrumental in its outperformance.

As Altria is in a broadly similar situation to that of 2009, I believe that it will also outperform in the coming years.

As the above analysis focuses on only a couple of time periods, I decided to extend my analysis. I calculated annualized total shareholder returns for Altria for the past two decades or so, and compared these to the fund's yield at the time of investment and to the performance of the S&P 500. These figures present a more thorough view of the company's dividend and performance throughout the years, and could tell us if high yields have actually lead to strong returns in the past.

Results are as follows:

(Data Source: DQYDJ - Chart by author)

The results above are broadly consistent with my investment thesis.

Altria's total shareholder returns are strongest when yields are highest - see 2000 and 2009 in bold.

The company's total shareholder returns have been quite low since 2014, which coincides with a significant reduction in its yield. Returns turned negative once yields crashed to 3.73%, a historical low.

Returns were also particularly weak these past two or three years, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Returns were also much stronger during the 2000s, as the company experienced greater revenue, revenue, and dividend growth in the past, when smoking rates were higher. Yields are not everything, but they are strongly correlated with total shareholder returns.

Altria currently yields 8.70%. Yields this high have led to outstanding total shareholder returns for the company's investors in the past and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future.

Dividend Sustainability Analysis

Altria's dividend is paid for, and fully covered, by its underlying earnings and cash flows. The company's investment thesis rests on its dividends, so this is a must, and welcome news for shareholders.

Its $3.36 annual payout has a 75% earnings payout ratio. This means that the company generates enough earnings in the first three quarters of the year to pay for its dividends, and can use the remaining quarterly earnings to grow its asset base, pay down debt, pursue acquisitions and the like.

(Source: Altria Investor Presentation)

Altria also boasts a 77% cash payout ratio, quite similar to its earnings payout ratio, meaning that the company is able to easily generate the necessary cash to fund its dividends. Some companies have issues converting accounting income into cash, but that is not the case for Altria.

Data by YCharts

Altria also boasts adequate revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth, all of which serve to underpin the company's dividends (disregard the EPS bump in 2018, almost certainly a data collection issue and inconsistent with management data):

Data by YCharts

Further dividend growth is likely, as payout ratios are below management's 80% long-term target, and owing to the company's revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth.

Some companies engage in destructive actions or strategies to sustain their dividends, but that doesn't seem to be the case for Altria. The company doesn't engage in destructive asset sales to fund its dividend, with its asset base growing by quite a bit these past few years:

Data by YCharts

Asset growth should lead to further revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth for the company, which should serve to sustain and increase its dividend.

Altria's dividend payments and asset growth base have also not resulted in dilutative share issuance, which might jeopardize the sustainability of its dividend or share price. The opposite is true, with the company's shares outstanding steadily decreasing year after year:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, Altria's dividend is safe, which underpins the company's investment thesis.

Risks

Altria offers investors strong dividends and the potential for even stronger capital gains, but the company is not without risks. I've identified two key risks that investors need to consider.

First is the fact that tobacco use is decreasing across the globe, which means fewer customers, sales, and revenues for the company. Although this is a significant negative for the company and its shareholders, Altria's management has implemented a strategy meant to counteract said trend by developing and marketing healthier alternatives to more traditional cigarettes. The strategy is working, as evidenced by the company's revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth rates. Nevertheless, the situation could worsen, and investors need to be aware of this possibility.

Second is the fact that Altria's investment thesis is partly predicated on rising valuations, which are simply not certain. As Keynes said, the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. Even if the company's dividend continues to be paid, and even if its financial performance remains adequate, there is no guarantee that Wall Street will reward Altria with a higher share price.

In my opinion, Altria's positives outweigh the risks above, but these are still very real, and important for investors to consider.

Conclusion - Strong Buy

Altria's strong 8.7% dividend yield and potential for even stronger capital gains make the stock a buy.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.