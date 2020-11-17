Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 12,068 ounces, compared with 17,289 ounces for the comparable period in 2019.

Sandstorm Gold posted revenues of $23.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $25.8 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Image: Houndé Process Plant, 2017. Source: >Endeavor mining

Investment thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its third quarter of 2020 results on October 29, 2020. It was a mixed bag with low gold equivalent production and a record gold price, which boosted revenues.

Gold equivalent production was low again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mining disruptions that the virus has created worldwide, which has affected Sandstorm's recent quarters and may still affect the industry in 2021.

We can see quickly that a few mines again have delivered a lower production this quarter, notably Yamana Gold (AUY). Despite a higher gold price realized, it produced lower revenues compared to the same quarter a year ago. However, it is a temporary situation and will be resolved in Q4'20.

CEO Nolan Watson said in the conference call:

The main issue relates to how we recognize revenue for our stream because we do not recognize the sales until we've actually received the gold from our counterparties and have actually sold it. In most cases, we've delivered gold in the month following the actual production. However, in the case of streams like Cerro Moro, we've delivered silver once per quarter only, meaning that our Q3 ounces from Cerro Moro reflects what was actually produced in Q2 and if Cerro Moro operated at a reduced rate in Q2, that resulted in fewer ounces being received and sold by Sandstorm during the third quarter. The good news is that we expect to be back to record revenue and record cash flow in this fourth quarter.

Hence, Sandstorm Gold has not fared wonderfully while gold price explodes to the upside in 2020. The stock is up less than 3% year-to-date, well below my two main long-term streamers, Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM).

The investment thesis has not improved for many years. SAND is an excellent trading tool but is not stable enough financially to be considered a long-term streamer like Franco-Nevada, Royal Gold (RGLD), or Wheaton Precious Metals.

Production for the third quarter is a reminder of this weak business model. One important project is called the Hod Maden. CEO Nolan Watson said in the conference call:

Last quarter, on our future earnings calls, I provided a brief status update on Hod Maden and stated that it was likely that the start date would get pushed back into 2023. And shortly thereafter, we put out a press release updating our official guidance for 2023 startup dates. The primary reason for these timeline changes are due to various delays that have been occurring because of COVID combined with various longer lead time items that have been identified during the completion of the feasibility study, which we're hoping will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021 or Q2 at the latest.

Trading SAND is highly recommended right now, while the gold price has entered a necessary period of consolidation that I see continuing until gold reach around $1,750 per ounce.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial results snapshot 3Q'20 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Revenues in $million 25.78 24.00 21.33 18.73 23.27 Net Income to shareholders in $million 6.15 5.32 -10.34 7.14 6.52 EBITDA in $ million 19.54 16.62 -1.26 17.70 18.69 EPS Diluted 0.03 0.03 -0.06 0.04 0.03 Cash From Operating Activities in $ million 14.26 15.67 15.37 12.35 18.09 CAPEX in $million 10.11 16.42 0.075 0.162 0.10 FCF in $million 4.14 -0.75 15.30 12.19 17.98 Total Cash in $ million 19.4 17.77 16.17 44.23 75.33 Total Debt in $ million 48.0 48.4 53.2 0.0 0.0 Shares outstanding diluted in million 190.0 190.2 190.5 196.2 198.7 Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 In K Au Eq. 17.29 16.11 13.39 10.9 12.1 Gold price 1,491 1,489 1,593 1,715 1928

Source: Company report analysis by Fun Trading (data are available since 2015 only for subscribers)

Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Quarterly Revenues and trend. Revenues were $23.3 million in Q3'20

Sandstorm Gold posted revenues of $23.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $25.8 million for the comparable period in 2019. The net income was $6.52 million in 3Q'20, compared to $6.15 million the same quarter a year ago.

The cash costs per attributable ounce are still reasonable at $258, resulting in record cash operating margins of $1,670 per ounce for the third quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $17.98 million in Q3'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow was a profit of $17.98 million in the third quarter of 2020, and yearly free cash flow was a profit of $44.72 million.

3 - Total shares outstanding diluted

This topic is an important one for Sandstorm Gold because of the number of warrants and options "in the money" the company has used a while back. The total outstanding shares diluted is now 198.721 million.

(Source: Sandstorm Gold)

3 - Gold production details - Production was weak this quarter

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 12,068 ounces, compared with 17,289 ounces for the comparable period in 2019 and 10,920 ounces the preceding quarter.

Twelve mines and other royalties were contributing to production this quarter, as stated below:

Gold price shot up considerably quarter to quarter and reached a record of $1,928 per ounce in Q3'20.

4 - No debt at the end of 3Q'20 and cash of $75.3 million

Undrawn Credit Facility (press release):

In December 2019, the Company amended its revolving credit agreement, allowing the Company to borrow up to $225 million with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $75 million, for a total facility of up to $300 million (the “Revolving Facility”).





As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $74.5 million (December 31, 2019 - $7.0 million) and working capital of $78.5 million (December 31, 2019 - $24.3 million). As of the date of the MD&A, the Company currently has no bank debt and the entire $225 million revolving credit facility as well as an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $75 million remains available for future acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Per the press release.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Sandstorm Gold's performance in 2020 is clearly disappointing, especially since the high in July.

Production disruptions have been the main cause of this steep drop in price. The market did not see it coming and first reacted to the gold price momentum. However, reality set in when Q2 and Q3 production were announced.

I expect more of the same in the fourth quarter, and I recommend trading SAND frequently to fully profit from the gold volatility.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

SAND forms a descending channel pattern with resistance 1 at the 50-MA around $8.25 and resistance 2 at $8.00. The line support is between $7.25 and $6.80.

The trading strategy is to sell about 40% of your position between resistance 1 and resistance 2 and wait for a $7.25 or lower retracement.

SAND is highly correlated to the gold price and may continue to weaken until the gold price consolidation has run its course around $1,750 or a little lower. However, with the new second wave of the COVID-19 ongoing, gold could get a boost. Conversely, production may also be affected again.

