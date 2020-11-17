Despite the original warning from management, American Well (Amwell) (AMWL) surged to nearly $42. The telehealth platform provider has been clear that business would struggle to repeat the elevated levels during COVID-19. My investment thesis remains very negative on the stock due to the elevated valuation and tough comps in 2021.

Platform Provider

Amwell describes itself as a leading telehealth platform that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality healthcare. The company is focused on delivering a telehealth platform or even being a network access provider rather than a clinical service provider. Amwell doesn't have leading healthcare technology that cures cancer as suggested by the stock trading at such a premium valuation. The Amwell platform is needed to transform digital care, but some questions exist on whether health providers are willing to pay up for the platform or if the innovative technology will just be used to lower healthcare costs.

The main business is the Platform subscriptions that only grew by 17% YoY in the last quarter. The big revenue surge came from much higher visits where those related revenues were up 300%. Q3 revenues were very consistent with the prior quarter's average of $61.1 million.

The company has a big disconnect with surging provider and patient demand and actual revenue benefits. In the quarter, total visits were up an incredible 450% to 1.4 million visits. The big surge was due to active providers growing 10 fold to ~62,000.

The Amwell platform averaged less than 500K visits per month during Q3 after peaking at 912K visits back during April. The Q2/Q3 visit comps will be tough to replicate next year with readily available vaccines.

Revenues were down from $68.6 million in the prior quarter while the amount only grew 80% from last year. Guidance is even worse as the company projects total 2020 revenues of $237 million or only $52.7 million in Q4.

The company was conservative on COVID-19 related visit demand, but the numbers provide a good indication of where the business surge of the last year isn't sustainable in the near term. One day, the platform will support far more than 500,000 visits per month, but not in the next year with two vaccines showing more than 90% efficacy.

Amwell should see a subscription revenue boost from COVID-related demand pull forward but the flip side is lower visit revenue next year. At the least, one just can't expect visit revenue to grow from the elevated levels in Q2/Q3, which will dampen revenue growth next year.

CFO Keith Anderson was clear on the Q3 earnings call that growth will be a difficult hurdle to clear next year:

...the substantial visit growth we experienced in 2020, while supporting our members during the pandemic has set an artificial heightened comparable revenue base upon, which to measure us on a year-over-year basis next year.

No Leverage

As a healthcare technology platform along with peers such as Teladoc Health (TDOC), investors need to watch the leverage in the business model such as the bottom-line metrics. A very notable aspect of the Q3 results was the lack of progress toward profits despite the best environment for virtual healthcare in the history of these companies.

The Amwell Platform provided significantly higher services in the quarter, but the company wasn't rewarded for the additional work while costs soared. On a GAAP basis, revenues were up 80% while costs of revenues and operating expenses all at least doubled.

When stripping out the excessive $34.4 million in stock-based compensation due to the IPO and direct IPO expenses, Amwell still had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $26.2 million. The numbers were worse than the $20.2 million loss last year.

From an initial outside view, investors need to worry that the economies of the telehealth platform aren't rewarding the company. The gross margins were down to 32.7% as costs of revenues more than doubled to $42.1 million.

Analysts are only forecasting revenues growing slightly above 10% next year to $263 million. The stock already trades at 21x these sales estimates despite what amounts to limited growth in 2021. Not only was the stock outrageously expensive at the peak, Amwell is still expensive after falling nearly 50% to $22.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that while the telehealth sector is an attractive growth story, investors need to question the valuation of Amwell. The company offers a platform that doesn't completely benefit from the surge in demand for patient visits. The stock is just too expensive for the actual growth story as a connectivity provider for telehealth as opposed to a business offering clinical services virtually.

