In this article, we will summarize recent Energy Transfer (ET) events, then check two key metrics I believe are key future indicators. We will then compare ET valuation metrics with several like-kind MLPs. We'll close out with a few remarks about ongoing issues involving DAPL and the ME2x pipeline project.

Overview

The year 2020 has seen Energy Transfer make material changes to its business direction. These revolve around implementing several key management decisions:

Reduce growth capital significantly, and seek positive free cash flow in 2021

Improve the balance sheet

Reduce opex

Further optimize and consolidate existing assets

Source: Energy Transfer 3Q 2020 earnings presentation

The headline maker is the first bullet point, with a follow-up found in the blue bar on the presentation slide.

For years, Energy Transfer management has spent enormous amounts of growth capital and related M&A activity. While it's built ET into one of the nation's largest pipeline / transportation companies in America, it also saddled the business with excessive debt and debt leverage. In addition, several of the project have drawn a great deal of attention from the Left-Greens, “pipeline opponents,” or whatever you wish to designate these groups as representing. The ET approach triggered a lot of litigation, protests, construction delays and incremental expense.

The Street communicated its desire for Energy Transfer to nix the appetite for more deals. Management plowed ahead anyway.

The $5 billion SemGroup acquisition, finalized in late 2019, was the last straw.

Thereafter, a combination of macro and micro factors (all negative) compounded the existing poor optics, resulting in ET unit prices falling to five-and-change from ~$13 at the beginning of 2020.

Energy Transfer reacted by taking a number of steps.

CEO Kelcy Warren stepped down and was replaced by co-CEOs Mackie McCrea and Tom Long. Previously, McCrea was the COO and Long was the CFO. Mr. Warren will stay on the board of directors.

Management redoubled its pledge to reduce leverage; however, the rating agencies upped the ante by hanging the Sword of Damocles over their head. The current BBB- investment grade rating remains intact, but the S&P outlook is “negative.” The agencies want action.

The cash distribution was halved.

Two Key Metrics Are Energy Transfer “Tells”

Rather than focusing upon Distributable Cash Flow and the DCF coverage ratio, I believe investors are better served by concentrating upon two key metrics: return on invested capital (RoIC) and the debt leverage ratio. In previous articles, I've highlighted these figures. When viewed as a function of Energy Transfer's peers, I submit these two ratios offer superior insight as to the company's future.

Background

The peer group selected includes companies with comparable business structures, profiles and market size. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MPLX LP (MPLX), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Plains All America Pipeline LP (PAA) fit the bill.

Data presented following was found on each company's investor web site and/or SEC filings. Using raw figures, the author calculated return on invested capital and debt leverage.

Return on invested capital is a measure of management effectiveness. The ratio seeks to determine the return achieved upon capital deployed (assets and long-term liabilities). It may be calculated several ways.

For this exercise, I used the following formula:

RoIC = ttm Adjusted EBITDA / Total Assets less Current Liabilities less Balance Sheet Cash

I recognize in a traditional RoIC computation, the numerator is EBIT. However, given the cash-and-capex intensity of the pipeline business, I prefer to focus upon the hybrid metric EBITDA.

In addition, for added color, I've run the numbers using Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) and GAAP Operating Cash Flow (OCF). In a chart that follows, you can view RoIC as a function of all three inputs.

Debt leverage evaluates net debt as a function of the business's ability to generate EBITDA. It may also be calculated using various methodologies. For ET and peer comps, I kept it simple:

Debt leverage = Net Debt / ttm Adjusted EBITDA

Though this may not be as accurate as a forensic leverage calculation, this methodology permits relatively easy comparisons with peers; and that's really the objective we're seeking.

Separately, I updated what I believe is the S&P debt leverage methodology as related to Energy Transfer. I will share that with you, too. That company-specific leverage ratio can be used to determine whether management is making headway versus its 4.0x-4.5x target. Perhaps more importantly, S&P expects leverage to get to ~5.0x in 2021; or at least show significant progress moving in that direction. In the meantime, S&P assigned a “negative outlook” to the company's credit rating.

RoIC Versus Peers

Here's a summary table:

As expressed in previous SA articles, Energy Transfer's return on invested capital is at the bottom of the pack. When the numerator is changed from adjusted EBITDA to DCF or OCF, the results don't change. ET retains its cellar-dweller position.

Furthermore, the ttm adjusted EBITDA used in the computation is higher than management's 2020 adjusted EBITDA forecast. Indeed, RoIC decreases slightly if management's 2020 figure is utilized.

Typically, the RoIC is compared with a company's weighted average cost of capital (WACC). If returns are better than the benchmark, it means there is value creation. Currently, Energy Transfer's WACC is about 7.5 percent.

Therefore, while today's cash-on-cash returns may not be destroying value as the company grows, there's just not much to celebrate; when compared to peers, the returns stink.

Debt Leverage Versus Peers

A summary table is found below:

Once again, Energy Transfer is bringing up the rear. Versus peers, the company remains overleveraged: too much capital has been employed, without enough corresponding EBITDA generation.

At least the company has maintained its investment-grade credit rating. Management recognizes this is paramount and is part of the reason I believe the cash distribution was cut.

S&P Leverage Calculation: All Hands On Deck

For those following my work, I've offered readers my best shot about how S&P calculates Energy Transfer debt leverage as relates to the credit rating. It's not the same formula I highlighted when creating the table above.

Within the S&P process, Energy Transfer's management has been advised to get debt leverage between under 5x in 2021, or show clear and demonstrable progress. ET management targets 4.0x-4.5x leverage.

By my computations, which I believe are very close to those of S&P's, as of September 30, 2020, Energy Transfer has a 5.3x leverage ratio. That is too high.

However, on a more constructive note, the leverage ratio does appear to be coming down - though somewhat glacially. At the end of 1Q, it was 5.5x, and at the end of 2Q, it eased to 5.4x. Now it's down another tenth of a point. That's an achievement considering 2020 energy prices tanked after the Russia-KSA price war, then COVID-19 created enormous demand destruction.

I believe the cash distribution cut was management's attempt add another tool in the leverage reduction toolbox. I also believe S&P did not remove the Energy Transfer “negative outlook” because the ratio remains too high and the rate of decrease is too slow. S&P is in a “show me, don't tell me” mode.

For those looking for optimism: the leverage ratio is trending lower, the cash distribution cut adds about $1.65 billion a year financial flexibility, and cutting the 2021 growth capex estimate by $2 billion versus 2020 provides even more room to maneuver.

Want to see the leverage ratio come down fast?

Each one percent additional return on invested capital yields nearly $1 billion EBITDA. Pay down $3 billion debt, and improve RoIC by 2 percent, and the S&P leverage ratio can fall from 5.3x to 4.3x. That would be beyond all expectations.

Yes, there is a path forward. This is not an exercise in futility.

Valuation: ET Sucks Wind; Or Maybe Not?

Like other indicators, Energy Transfer stock valuation appears to lag peers.

Here's a scorecard:

As a function of DCF, OCF and Book Value, the differentials are often quite stark. I'll hazard an educated guess and suggest the low multiples are due to the weak balance sheet and compounded by other business uncertainties. Bottom line: ET units are perceived as more risky than peers, and investors are discounting unit prices because of the risk. That's reasonable.

Nonetheless, I highlighted the last column, Enterprise Value/EBITDA, because I suspect this valuation measure adds color to the aforementioned. While Energy Transfer units trade at much lower valuations than peers on price-and-multiple metrics, it's reasonably within the pack on EV/EBITDA.

Why? Well, EV represents the total business enterprise value, not just the equity price; and given Energy Transfer's high net debt, the numerator becomes inflated, thereby raising the EV/EBITDA ratio. When viewed this way, ET units are not so undervalued versus peers.

Want to see unit prices improve? One sure-fire way is to knock back the enterprise value: at the time that this article was composed, Energy Transfer's EV was $87.5 billion. The market cap is only $14.5 billion. Effectively, reducing debt can provide the headroom for equity prices to rise. The enterprise value-to-market cap leverage is nearly 6x.

I think the Street is telling management, “Get the debt and leverage down, and juice the EBITDA. Until this happens, your stock is in the doghouse."

What do you think?

DAPL and ME2x

I suppose an Energy Transfer recap wouldn't be complete without acknowledging the events surrounding the Dakota Access and Mariner East pipelines. While I won't go into much detail here (these situations aren't ripe yet), I'll offer a few observations and data points.

Regarding DAPL, a District court ruling requiring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform an EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) instead of an EA (Environmental Assessment) is winding its way through the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. In addition, the lower court ruled the existing USACE easement was to be vacated, and the pipeline was to be shut down and the oil evacuated until such EIS is completed. The Appeals court stayed the shutdown order for now.

An audio of the November 4, 2020 proceedings can be found here. The entire court proceeding lasts about two hours. For those interested, you may find the audio discussion around the shutdown order at the 1:35 mark to be noteworthy.

The Court of Appeals is expected to render a verdict by the end of the year. While we wait for the court to opine, I'll simply point out that this case is fairly complex. I've seen a few articles written about this litigation: these range from being well-presented to some agenda-driven butcher jobs. Indeed, the case isn't settled, and the final decision is unknown. However, getting the basics correct isn't too difficult if one understands the litigation and the pipeline business. If you have questions or comments, I encourage readers to open these up in the comment section below.

On another major front, a short section of the ME2x pipeline under construction was ordered to be rerouted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Multiple releases of drilling mud into a nearby lake triggered the new requirements.

While the endgame remains unresolved, it's important to note that the existing Mariner East pipeline franchise continues to operate. No current operations were shut down. In addition, it's worth mentioning that the pipeline drilling mud releases were a resultant of performing HDDs (horizontal directional drilling). Energy Transfer requested permission to perform open-cut trenching to install much of the pipeline. In certain areas, PA state regulators instead required HDD. A by-product of HDD borings are incidental drilling mud releases; depending upon geology, these may find their way the surface. If the local geology doesn't support the directional drilling utilization, the frequency and quantity of such releases may be magnified. Effectively, the drilling mud itself is bentonite and water. Under normal conditions, it is a non-toxic industrial waste.

