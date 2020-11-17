The China consumer discretionary ETF CHIQ's performance may reverse soon as the PBOC looks to stop the Yuan's rise and the U.S. flirts with delisting Chinese firms.

China's consumption has grown at a fast pace over the past decade, but growth has decreased substantially over the past few years as its housing market becomes unstable.

China's consumer discretionary sector has seen extreme gains over the past few months as investors pile into the only major area of global economic growth.

China has been a long-term favorite among many emerging market investors who are looking to gain exposure to the world's dominant growth market. The nation has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years, though there has been a slight slowdown recently. Additionally, its equities are relatively cheap with "P/E" valuations usually half or lower than is seen in the United States. While the country was the source of COVID-19, it is one of the few that is actually expected to grow its GDP this year.

Most companies in China have not had stellar performance over the past decade, but this situation has caused a breakout. Recent returns have been particularly strong for the country's consumer discretionary sector as we can see through the MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ) by Global X. As you can see below, CHIQ is outperforming the more-popular China ETF (FXI) by a significant extent:

The breakout in CHIQ is not dissimilar to the breakout in technology and growth stocks over the past few months in the U.S. The ETF is currently up a staggering 75% this year and is gaining investor interest as it continues higher. That said, after taking a closer look at the fund we can see that it is not without risk, particularly given the exuberance surrounding its holdings.

Can China's Middle-Class Continue to Grow?

CHIQ invests in large and mid-cap segments of the MSCI China Index that are classified as consumer discretionary. This includes companies like the EV producer NIO (NIO) (8.7% of assets), JD.Com (JD) (8.3% of assets, E-Commerce), and Alibaba (BABA) (6.4% of assets, E-Commerce). Other significant holdings (in the top ten) include the education companies New Oriental (EDU) and TAL Education Group (TAL), Pinduoduo (PDD) (E-commerce), and Yum China Holdings (YUMC) (fast food).

CHIQ's core alpha thesis is that it allows investors to gain exposure to China's supposedly rapidly growing middle-class. Indeed, China's consumer spending level has skyrocketed since 2010 and, despite a small decline this year, its consumer confidence level is very high by historical standards:

Of course, China is a bit of an economic enigma. As one example, it was the source of COVID but has arguably been the least impacted by it and has officially seen no case growth since April while essentially all others have. The country has also been in an epic and ever-growing housing bubble for over a decade but prices continue to climb despite small apartment units selling for $1-$2M (in USD) and extreme vacancy rates.

Indeed, investors should be a bit careful about trusting financial and economic data from China and Chinese companies. Recently, a supposedly AAA-rated state-owned coal miner Yongcheng Coal & Electricity defaulted on a $156M debt issue. Further, a large triple-A rated state-owned carmaker Brilliance Auto recently failed to make debt payments. This has caused many to fear that there are potentially huge unknown credit risks in many of China's SOEs and has caused the country's corporate bond to become turbulent. It seems credit ratings may not match up to credit reality and the promise of government support may not be as strong as previously believed.

Of course, the companies in CHIQ are not state-owned and are publicly traded so they are likely more-transparent than the SOEs. Still, if there is indeed a partially-hidden mountain of corporate debt in China that is beginning to pop, it would likely lead to shocks in China's middle-class.

Further, the country's retail sales and industrial production growth have been trending lower over the past decade. See below:

As you can see, the country's annual retail sales growth was over 15% a decade ago and is only 4.3% today. Similar levels and declines have been seen in the country's industrial production. These growth figures are still high compared to that of western nations, but they are far lower than they were in the past. Adding on the possibility that there are risks that cannot be seen in the official data (as witnessed by the surprise default of AAA-rated companies), it may be smart to discount the high growth expectations of China's consumption sector.

A Look At CHIQ's Portfolio

Most stocks in China are cheap based on FXI's (Essentially China's SPY) weighted-average "P/E" ratio of 12.1X. That said, FXI has high exposure to the country's banking and real estate sectors, which are heavily discounted due to high-risk perception. CHIQ's weighted-average "P/E" valuation is far higher at 32X which is nearly equal to that of the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. CHIQ's holdings also have a low weighted average return on equity of 6.1%.

The valuation of most of these companies has risen dramatically over the past two years. This can be seen in the price-to-sales ratio growth of the major ADRs within CHIQ:

Importantly, I excluded the electric vehicle producers Nio (CHIQ's #1 holding) and XPeng Inc. (XPEV) since they have seen such extreme valuation growth that they do not appropriately fit on the chart. In my personal opinion, nearly all electric vehicle companies are substantially overvalued and will likely decline by 50% or more over the coming years (see: "These 6 Electric Vehicle Stocks Could Crash Soon").

Truly, there is no major catalyst that has increased the growth expectations of China's consumer discretionary companies. The country is among the least impacted by COVID, but it has still harmed its long-term growth expectations. Of course, there have also been calls to delist Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges which would likely lead to catastrophic declines for many ADRs. In my opinion, based on the rising valuations of these companies, speculative fervor from U.S. investors is one of the major factors that have boosted CHIQ.

A secondary factor is the Yuan's strength this year as you can see below:

The CNY/USD exchange rate has a significant impact on the performance of CHIQ. One reason is that the exchange rate directly impacts the value of CHIQ in U.S. dollars. The second is that a stronger currency usually boosted consumer strength which may result in greater revenue growth for companies in CHIQ. Still, the Yuan has been range-bound for years and if it continues to rise it will harm China's export economy, so I suspect the PBOC may take efforts to partially reverse this year's currency gains.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I would avoid CHIQ and believe that investors would be wise to take profits on the ETF and its constituents. Yes, China's middle-class is growing, but not enough to justify the sky-high valuations in most of CHIQ's holdings. This is particularly true when we consider the growing number of high-profile corporate debt defaults in China which may lead to issues across its economy.

While China's fundamentals appear stronger than North America's and Europe's, they appear to be weaker when we look below the surface. Valuations have risen substantially this year despite this weakness, which I believe will soon lead to a performance reversal. One catalyst other than growing defaults could be PBOC efforts to arrest and reverse gains in the Yuan, which would directly lower the value of CHIQ.

I am not currently short CHIQ, but I may short the fund or a different China ETF like FXI if its performance trend breaks.

