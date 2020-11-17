Seagate Technology plc (STX) CEO Dave Mosley Presents at Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference Call November 16, 2020 1:30 PM ET

Mark Newman

Hello. Good morning and welcome to the ODC. And next up, we have a session with Seagate. And so just to let everyone know that doesn’t know me, this is Mark Newman. In Bernstein, I cover global memory as well as global in-storage and delighted to be welcoming our next guest, Dave Mosley. He is the CEO of Seagate. And we are going to start off with some brief introductory remarks from Dave and then we are going to go to Q&A. A reminder that there is – we are going through the usual protocol, so we have got the pigeonholing. I will be monitoring. And you can enter a question in there, you can also vote on questions and I will be using that to monitor the questions and try to ask any questions you put in.

And with that, Dave, over to you for a few introductory remarks on yourself and Seagate, how is Seagate doing and how is the year shaping up, the fiscal year shaping up so far?

Dave Mosley

Thanks Mark. It’s great to be here virtually with everyone. Wish we could catch up in different times, of course. As a reminder, I will be making some forward-looking statements and you can learn more about these statements in our SEC filings, which are on our website at www.seagate.com.

But to your point, let me just frame this to highlight a few key aspects of the business with the times that we are in right now. I think everyone knows Seagate. We are a mass capacity solution vendor, legacy of innovation that goes back 40 some years now making disk drives for all kinds of different applications. Though the last few years has really dealt with this kind of unabated growth in mass capacity storage, that’s for the big secular trend towards hyperscale and even edge scale out, which is kind of incredible and it’s now about two-thirds of our revenue and three-fourths of our exabyte shipments are actually pointed there. So, no longer is it laptops and mission-critical drives now, it’s more of this mass capacity stuff. So we pivoted over the last few years. We have done that with a strong technology roadmap, which we have been very thoughtful about and how do we stage the right component tree, whether it’s the recording heads or recording media or disk drives for that. All of our high-capacity HDDs now are based on a common platform approach that well, that allowed us to get to 16 terabytes early and it will get us to 18. and even 20 terabytes, I think provides us the ability to produce not only those drives, but also the midrange capacity points as well, 12, some 14s and things like that and we can do that so we get better synergies inside of our manufacturing operations, better cost synergies, cost efficiencies and we can go after the market a little bit more aggressively that way.

This quarter also, we are going to introduce a new technology, which is called HAMR. We have been talking about for a long, long time. It’s a critical milestone really for the industry, because this HAMR, heat-assisted magnetic recording technology, doesn’t just – it’s not a simple extension of our old S-curve, it’s actually a new S-curve itself and really allows capacity jumps of 10 terabytes or even more, so we should get to 30 and 40 and 50 terabytes some day, which is what the world needs to run data centers more and more efficiently. It also keeps the differentiation within the other technology solutions that are out there, and we can talk about that if you want to. This need to store more data is not only evident in the hyperscale, there’s also a lot of stuff happening on the edge right now, and we believe there’s a lot of edge applications for mass capacity storage, starting to break it down a little bit into micro edge and metro edge. And there is some natural use cases that are coming out, but it’s really about decentralized data. Again, not everything is going to be centralized in one cloud. So we have just recently been talking about this new Lyve storage platform which is meant to get at that. All the complexity of data management in a distributed enterprise world, that’s how we’re thinking about it. And we would – I would love to take questions about that. That’s – we believe that’s a good growth vector in the future.

Just to tie off to the current market environment, December quarter is off to a good start. The linearity is good. The end markets are tracking pretty well with our expectations and which is actually pretty different than the last couple of quarters that we have seen during COVID. But the COVID pandemic is by no means behind us from a supply chain perspective. There is still logistics issues that we have, so continuing to manage our business really carefully through these times and making sure we stay nimble in our supply chain. Our long-term outlook really hasn’t changed. I mean it’s all about this big growth in mass capacity storage. Data is going to explode because of IoT and AI and ML. All the things, smart cities, everything else people are talking about, all these trends are true in the public cloud, but they’re also true in the private cloud and on-prem kind of investments, and they really fuel some of these mass capacity trends that we talked about, things like Lyve and whatnot. So, all this long-term confidence in our business is illustrated by the fact that we just announced a dividend raise of 3% and a share buyback authorization at $3 billion additional. From my perspective, that’s a confidence factor in our long-term free cash flow that we can generate in this business. I am pretty excited about these times. I know they are tough for everyone, but we are reacting really well as a company. I am happy to take your questions.

Q - Mark Newman

Thanks very much, Dave, for that. And I think I’ll start first on the demand side. So totally agree with those comments about this, the data explosion that’s happening right now and there is a huge demand for storage devices via hard disk drives and SSDs as well. And of course, so you gave – you are very well-positioned in that market. But there has been a bit of a weakness recently, partly perhaps due to a slight inventory buildup and part – on the cloud side and partly on the end – on on-premises status on the side because of the lockdowns and just the overall economic situation being a bit poorer there. So I would just like to get the latest view from you on that market, data center market, both cloud and on-prem. And as I recall, on the Q3 conference call, you seem to be mentioning a little bit of improvement in this December quarter. And did you want to see like – is that meaningful improvement or is the real improvement further out or when should we expect that from the data center recovery, that’s like or if you could talk about that demand picture, first of all, it would be great?

Dave Mosley

Yes, that’s really good. So just to explain the dynamics, I think it happened to a lot of people this way. We ended up in the April time frame with factory dislocations around our supply chain. And that created a situation where people didn’t know they were going to be able to get supply, so they probably took in too much. And then the July time frame, the true demand picture due to all the macro disruptions really came home to roost, and it really affected people on-prem. I mean our discussion at the time we couldn’t even get people on-prem in a lot of locations. So I don’t know what letter to assign the recovery, but I think it’s a gradual recovery. We are seeing signs of it. We were, at the end of last quarter, were seeing gradual recovery on-prem, even mission-critical and markets like that. I don’t think it’s profound, except for surveillance, which we talked about last quarter. We’re starting to see that some of the smart city and smart factory and smart everything investments are happening as people do come back on-prem.

Relative to the hyperscale and the, I’ll call it, on-prem enterprise, it’s actually interesting because the – I think there was a big push into cloud applications at the early days of COVID. And this is – I am speaking in generalities, of course, but it happened globally like this. There were a lot of people who said, okay, I will go to a cloud instance for an application so – because I just can’t get back on-prem or whatever migration I was going to do has just been accelerated. I think that creates all kinds of logistics issues for the cloud service providers. And also, it creates people who are doing any on-prem investments to really take a step back and question what they are doing. I think the world is settling out from some of those discussions. The cloud service providers are going to grow data big, I think, in the next few years, probably ahead of our plans pre-COVID. And then the data on-prem will go to some of the newer instances where there’s better TCO trade-off, frankly, than whatever they were planning to buy before, which was maybe what was qualified before. I think people are taking a pause on that and then coming back when the time comes, if that helps your context.

Mark Newman

Yes. But do you think the first half of calendar ‘21 will be similar to first half of calendar ‘20 or is it still going to be – is it going to still be lagging a little bit, or is it going to be back to that level, do you think?

Dave Mosley

Yes. Some parts of the market, right, some parts of the market are stronger already. And I think, generally speaking, the first half of ‘21 will be stronger than the first half of ‘20. It was in Chinese New Year where we started seeing the first disruptions in calendar ‘20, so I think in calendar ‘21 we are not really forecasting any of that. And talking to customers about what they are planning to install, they are giving us a lot better visibility to some of these trends that I just talked about being more solid.

Mark Newman

Right. And then any other comments on demand on the other markets, the client drive markets? You mentioned a bit about surveillance. Maybe just wrap up on the kind of like the overall demand picture for client drives right now and how that’s recovering?

Dave Mosley

Right. I think there is a lot of people who have talked about notebooks, there’s not too many hard drives in notebooks anymore, but the demand is, I say, predictable and steady for us. Same thing on desktops, there’s a movement afoot in some of the desktops where we are still present with hard drives to move to higher capacity points. So they are blended solutions. They might have an SSD and an HDD in them. So that’s a good trend. And then the distribution channels are a lot stronger than they were just a while ago. I think most of that goes into either NAS boxes or some of these smart city, smart factory, video applications, so I think the desktop markets that have stabilized nicely are growing in exabytes. Consumer has been great. Consumer demand is strong. I think that some of that is work-from-home, game-from-home, learn-from-home, those kinds of things that other people have talked about quite a bit. So on the client side, I think – we think it’s very predictable what’s going on, how much ramp-down there is in some markets and then how much stability there is in others.

Mark Newman

Great. So if we could move over to the technology side, technology and product side. There’s actually a question from the audience that I was also been asked, which is about how HAMR. So if you could share the latest on the HAMR products, how is that, the 20-terabyte HAMR product that you talked about starting to ship within this calendar quarter, kind of Q4, like how is that – is that rollout on target? And also, any updates for the 24-terabyte for that ramp as well?

Dave Mosley

Yes. So we started talking about – gosh, we started talking about 20 terabytes in 2013, started talking about earlier this year, calendar year, we had enough confidence that we were going to be able to go into some markets with the 20-terabyte HAMR product. The way I think about it right now is the volumes are small but growing through calendar ‘21. We should be able to penetrate other applications in ‘21 as well to make sure we get that learning. And the capacity point, since HAMR is capable of higher areal densities, we may even dial that up a little bit through the course of the year. I think we’ll be watching that and working with our customers on exactly what they need. I am not going to announce the 24-terabyte product just yet, but that’s definitely the goal of HAMR, is to be able to go well beyond that. That’s what we can do with components that are in our labs right now. We just have to build the right solutions for the customers. And these are tough applications, so we have to make sure that we get it right. I think the other opportunity in HAMR is obviously to start taking components out of some other capacity points, say, the 16s or the 12s that we’re still shipping. And we’ll stay focused on that as well, making sure we optimize the portfolio and blend the cost. If we can remove components from inside these capacity points, we’re saving money. So, all that stuff is the blend. We’re going to be learning about real-time in ‘21.

Mark Newman

But you are going straight from 20 to 24 because up until now, it’s been every 2 terabytes, but is that – after 20, is the next one 24 or is there also a 22-terabyte?

Dave Mosley

Well, I mean, it will be wherever we can land the areal density capability and the reliability, the quality that we need for the market segments. I mean – but the goal is definitely, exactly to your point, is not to just incrementalize, it’s to get bigger jumps. And that’s why we’ve been investing in HAMR, and that’s what we believe the promise of the technology is.

Mark Newman

And then if you think about HAMR technology specifically, there’s a bit of extra cost related to the laser. There’s a little of extra cost to the HAMR products. So I think you’ve mentioned in the past, 20-terabyte is not really going to be that cost-competitive. I’m not sure if that’s the right wording, but I think, effectively, I think you’re saying that 20-terabyte, you’re not getting the full economic benefit yet from HAMR because of the extra cost from the laser diode and not really getting the big benefit of areal density yet. What point – at what point should we expect HAMR to really come into its own? Is that 24 or is it later?

Dave Mosley

Yes. Obviously, we don’t know the answer to that yet nor we are still calculating exactly how we’re going to go to the market and we’ll announce the products when we want to. But we are staying in touch with our customers about what technology opportunities that there are, and there will be people taking advantage of this throughout the course of the next year, not just on the learning front, but also, it will be a pretty good economics for them. I think when you get into the massive TCO shifts you do have to get up into the mid-20s, frankly. And it’s not only about the highest capacity point. Again, if we can save a disk and two heads in a 16, we will look at doing that as well. So it’s really across the whole portfolio, which is why we think that this platform play is so important. We can introduce HAMR into the same platform. The cost increases are really nominal. They’re more tooling and things like that, that have to be amortized, and that’s the direction we’re getting on. Once we see we can accelerate that, we’ll really step on the gas.

Mark Newman

So – okay. And then lastly, what portion – within nearline, roughly what portion is 14, 16 and 18-terabyte versus sub-14 today, roughly? Do you have any kind of estimate on that, just to get a sense of how much of your product is that kind of leading-edge 16 and 18 currently?

Dave Mosley

Yes, it’s really – it’s interesting. We haven’t really broken it out, and part of the reason that we don’t is because we don’t talk about individual customers. I think there are some customers who stayed on 12s and 14s much longer, even though we had 16s. And then we were able to use that 16-terabyte to qualify them as a 14 with fewer heads and disks, like we talked about. My sense is that the things that caused some trepidation in the market of old are now getting worked through such that, I think, globally, you’ll start to see a lot more people at 16, 18, 20 over the next few years. There is probably going to be less of – only a few customers are buying the highest capacity point. I think you will see a big broadening of that, and that’s opportunity for us as well.

Mark Newman

So there is no – in your mind, there is no risk to the 20-terabyte shipping, it’s just really a question of when that becomes a significant commercial portion of revenue, which I assume that’s the way into 2021?

Dave Mosley

Yes. We work deeply with the customers on all technology trends that we see. We plan these transitions, I’ll say, 6 months to a year in advance with them, so they have pretty good visibility into what we are doing.

Mark Newman

But can you say are those 20-terabyte drives, have they started shipping yet or not yet?

Dave Mosley

So the HAMR drives, so we, like I said, we could do 20 terabytes with conventional as well if we want to. Yes. The HAMR drives, we said this quarter, and I’ll stick with what we said in the past, we’re going to ship them this quarter.

Mark Newman

Okay, right. That’s good enough. So on – you recently introduced the Lyve Rack and CORTX open-source software aimed at helping enterprises cost effectively store and manage mass data. Could you speak a bit about the strategy for the Lyve platform and how receptive are customers to that?

Dave Mosley

Yes. So I think people know that we make systems as well that are enterprise storage systems, call it a rack, if you want, that most of the mass capacity drives that live out in the world don’t live with one or two of their friends, they live with hundreds or even thousands of their brother and right next to them. So we believe that, over time, our ability to understand what’s going on with the drive and reduce cost the right way is a good trend. Now part of it is the hardware, and that gets a lot of attention, the rack itself, but part of it’s also the software, understanding how to treat each one of the drives, their specific nuances, especially when you go into qualifying new drives. So say, for example, the dual actuator drives that we have, they are called MACH.2, those – sometimes, the system may not handle those right, whereas if we can provide the software solution as well, we can garner even more value for the end customer. And that’s the way we think about it. It’s a good business extension. It largely shifts mass capacity for us, and we’re optimizing around mass capacity and all the different trends that we’re seeing there and love the partnerships that we have as well.

Mark Newman

Got it. Okay. And then actually, back on the demand question, I wanted to check what assumptions you’re currently making to achieve the flattish revenue, FY ‘21 versus 2020?

Dave Mosley

Yes. I think if I tick down through the markets, which we already talked about a little bit, the biggest thing is cloud, making sure that the on-prem comes back and then making sure that the hyperscale trends are the ones that we’ve been forecasting because there’s been so much disruption in the market to both of those things. We’re talking to the customers, trying to understand the trends globally as well, what investments are they going to make. We’re still fairly confident in all the numbers that we put together. And part of this is just to inform everyone of what we’re seeing out there. The July plunge, if you will, in the market, was really a temporary thing around the demand and supply situation with the early days of COVID. It had nothing to do with long-term secular growth of mass capacity, which we believe is still there and probably being accelerated because of some of these trends that we’ve seen during COVID.

Mark Newman

Right, right. So on NAND flash, I think this is a big topic, right, about NAND cannibalization, cannibalizing hard disk drives. And I spent a lot of time covering memory, and I used to work at Samsung, so I’m quite familiar with the memory industry. And clearly, NAND-based SSDs, as you alluded to earlier, have pretty rapidly cannibalized some portions of the hard disk drive market, such as laptops and mission-critical, and starting to a bit in desktops as well. But just what’s your view on NAND as a threat to hard disk drives in cloud data centers, considering overall like cost and energy efficiencies, NAND versus hard disk drives? Like what’s your view of NAND versus hard disk drive as a potential threat to the HDD industry?

Dave Mosley

Yes. The – I preface every comment by saying NAND is a great technology. It has a bright future. Actually, I think that if you architect the right solutions with NAND with DRAM, combinations of DRAM and NAND, you can do pretty amazing things. There may be even new memory technologies coming that find their own niches inside of the memory ecosystems. When it comes to the storage back end, I don’t – I really don’t view it as an either/or proposition, I view it as a both proposition. And I think that’s when – we’ve seen NAND come of age to service a certain tier. I think the hard drive tier is a different economics altogether. It’s a different problem set, actually. And if you were to invest in NAND to take over the exabytes of the hard drive, it’s probably not a good economic proposition for you. That said, maybe somebody is going to try it. I don’t really worry about it too much. I think there’s a lot of other noise in the system about total cost of ownership, that you have an intercept 0.5 years or 7 years. That kind of assumes that hard drives won’t stay still. They will stay still. They will get better in areal density capacity. They will get better in performance, and they will get better in power as well, significantly better. So from my perspective, there is a lot of great NAND investments out there in the world. We actually use a lot of NAND and move it with our brand to satisfy customer problems. I think that either/or proposition is not really well-informed.

Mark Newman

And if you talk about more on that Seagate strategy in NAND flash and SSDs, like what is your strategy with regards to NAND supply? And where are you getting the supply from? How are you locking in those contracts? And maybe talk a bit more about your SSD product strategy a bit more.

Dave Mosley

Yes. We don’t run the fabs. I mean like a lot of people that do run fabs, I mean, they have their own challenges because that’s a huge scale business. It’s such an interesting operational challenge to run a memory fab, as you know. So I look at that and say, I’m not sure I want that challenge. I mean the way we look at it is, how can we work with partners, design our own controllers or use merchant controllers, be as flexible as we possibly can, use our brand, use our channels to go out there and make money in the market. And the market’s been really challenged over the last couple of years, especially for people who didn’t control the NAND, but even for some people who did control the NAND. So we have to tread very carefully through that technology landscape, but I like the way we’ve improved our plan over the last few years and just stay small, nimble, make sure that we service what the customers need and take advantage of the fact that we’re not necessarily tied down to be nimble.

Mark Newman

So your NAND contracts are they very long-term, sell it at a certain price, or is it all variable based on the current market dynamics?

Dave Mosley

Well, we have to negotiate all the time. So yes, they’re – we have different contractual agreements with different vendors, but we’re always in negotiations based on what’s going on in the market.

Mark Newman

Because presumably, it’s going to be something market-related and so in a period of oversupply, with weak prices, actually Seagate is quite well-positioned because you get cheap NAND. But then vice versa, right, when there’s tightness, then you’re going to get high prices, and that’s going to be a slight disadvantage for you versus, say, Western Digital. Western Digital is going to be getting it at cost, but when the price is below cost or pretty close to cost, then you are effectively better positioned than them, but when price goes up, obviously, that helps them, so it can go both ways.

Dave Mosley

It can, yes. And I don’t presume to understand anyone else’s challenges other than their big challenges. The problem I see is when you have to move a lot, that’s a problem, right? When there’s probably too much inventory out in the channels, that’s a big problem. So to your point, we just try to stay out of that.

Mark Newman

Right, right. And then maybe talk a bit more about the shareholder returns. You recently bumped up dividend, 3%. How are you thinking about shareholder returns going forward? And then can we be looking at any more potential changes in the near future?

Dave Mosley

Well, we do this pretty thoughtfully. Every year, we have our Board meeting to discuss what our – what the trend is, and we don’t make a decision every year, although we’ve been fairly consistent of late with what we want to do on dividend raises. But as far as share buybacks, we look at it for much for the long-term. And if you go back over 10 years and look at Seagate’s performance, we’ve been very consistent on shareholder return as a priority. That’s the way I look at it, is the same kinds of decisions for shareholders that we make for our own investments in ourselves, whether it’s CapEx or OpEx, we’re making these investments for the long-term, long-term payback, long-term cash stability. And some of it is – I look at where we are and say, I have a lot of confidence in the free cash flow generation of our business. I have over many, many years. There is other levers that we have to pull, but I really like our kind of current standing, and so therefore, we just announced what we did in October as a commitment to that.

Mark Newman

So I’ve got a question then on the e-mail asking what are your comments on the hynix-Intel deal in NAND flash? And could Seagate play a role in future industry consolidation? But I think that’s referring, in general, in NAND, referring to overall, not just NAND. But considering the overall memory storage technologies industry, there’s a bit of consolidation going on right now on the NAND side with hynix and Intel. And any comments about that? How does it impact you? And could Seagate play a role in any kind of the future consolidation down the road?

Dave Mosley

Well, I would probably say no, other than, like I said, our brand does move NAND in the enterprise and in the consumer space. I know those companies well. I respect those companies, and they probably made the right decisions for both of them. I haven’t looked at it in enough detail to know. But I would say it’s still a pretty crowded space out in the world, and that’s why we see some of the dynamics that you referred to earlier. So from our perspective, we’ll buy from anyone. We’ll – if they’re technology partnerships, we’ve had a number of them over the years. I think we’re learning how to do that even better. And that’s really how we focus, is to make sure that we can use either our brand, our engineering, partner with other people to bring the best products to market and make sure that we don’t get into a situation where we’ve kind of overextended ourselves, so to speak.

Mark Newman

Right, right. So what do you think the biggest opportunities are for Seagate that maybe we or investors generally are not really seeing? I think one other thing that comes up a lot for Seagate, when investors go to the stock, is the dividends. It’s quite a nice dividend that you’ve got, even before the 3% raise and that’s really attractive. And compared to, say, other memory stocks your free cash flow is far less volatile. So I think that kind of – that value, that dividend yield is attractive and the more stability is attractive. And I think most people get that, but I mean, what do you think people might not be seeing or missing in Seagate right now?

Dave Mosley

It’s a great question, and I think you have to put your mind in kind of understanding what – the trends, what we’ve just all been through. Client server was an enormous peak, and Seagate answered that call with new factories and building notebook drives, like you said, and desktop drives and things like that. We have pivoted most of that capacity now over to the cloud to mission – or sorry, to business-critical mass capacity drives, been able to see some other mass capacity segments grow over time, smart cities and the like. I think that data growth is going to continue, and our brand and our service and our customer relationships is all really well-positioned globally to go after that. And I think what people probably don’t understand is how big data is yet going to grow, and probably a lot of it is at the edge. And there’s a lot of white space, I think, for truly composable solutions where it’s just the best-value mass capacity storage to protect it, do it simply, securely, very efficiently, cost efficiently. I think there are a lot of opportunities in the future world. It’s not all going to be a hyperscale solution. It’s not all going to be a hyper-converged solution that people buy, that will buy just storage out at the edge, whether it’s metro edge or micro edge and I think there is a lot of opportunities for us. We also believe, and you can see this in our Lyve family of products, that some of that data we’ll have to move physically, and so the more our products play – we’re talking about in IT, like lift and shift or forklift upgrades or something like that, and we kind of giggle about it, but it truly is a forklift sometimes. And the way we think about it is that the physical motion of data, physical security of data, is going to be an important trend in the edge for the next 10 years, and that’s where our brand opportunity really is. So the good news is we get to leverage all of our other mass capacity learnings into products that will go there as well.

Mark Newman

And then the big topic of the year, obviously, is the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been not just a bit of a hit to demand in a few areas for various reasons we’ve already discussed, but it’s also been a bit of a logistical challenge for everyone. And I think you have talked about some of the kind of costs associated with that. So when do you see that – how is that playing out currently? And when do – when should we see things back to normal with regards to the logistical issues you have had in the past?

Dave Mosley

Yes. We said on the last earnings call that it’s still going to be a couple of quarters, and I still believe that there are – borders are not as open to trade because of logistics problems as they used to be just because – actually, because of people moving around, airplanes are not flying as much as they used to be. There are all kinds of logistics problems in the world, and I think these translate into costs that are going to affect our supply chains. There is also a – the logical question is can you pass some of those costs along, and the answer is, generally, yes. Our customers have been fairly amenable to that, and we talked about it a couple of quarters ago. But I also think that it’s not going to change for the next two quarters at least. I think it’s going to be with us for some time. Once it does open up, we have lots of different avenues that we can mitigate, but it’s – the world is still fairly locked down for a lot of logistical movement. Relative to the factories themselves, I think we can get parts and people. And if all the communities manage themselves smartly, we – and we can manage with inventory positions and things like that to make sure we don’t run out at any time. I think we are kind of through that part of the pandemic, obviously, still trying to be very safe with all the people inside of our supply chain.

Mark Newman

So specifically, like what are the actual costs? Is that like expedition like it’s – expedition costs, is it like having to put stuff in a plane rather than a train or a truck, maybe you can explain a little bit more about what those – what are those additional costs and why?

Dave Mosley

Yes, that’s right. So that’s right. So freight lanes everywhere are disrupted tremendously disrupted, and reprioritization is happening all the time. And some of it’s because airplane – there’s not as many airplanes in the air, yes. So, if you do need to expedite – and we ship tens of millions of hard drives around the world, right, if you do need to expedite it, it can be very costly in these times without any airplanes in the air. We can mitigate some of that with ocean freight and with trains and things like that. But even those routes sometimes are disrupted, and there is obviously demand for all kinds of other products to go there as well. So it’s a very dynamic world for anybody shipping large quantities of product around the world.

Mark Newman

Right, right. I would like to go back a little bit to the technology angle on the HAMR product road map because I think this is a bit of a hot topic because it’s the future, right, it’s – HAMR should go out, I think, what is it, 80 terabytes or 100 terabytes or thereabouts, I think? It looks like it...

Dave Mosley

Yes. We have said we see visibility for that, yes.

Mark Newman

Yes. Now the alternative approaches are – is MAMR and what we think Western Digital is doing, which is what they’re calling ePMR. I think the very clear advantage of HAMR is that it has a much, much longer road map, right? I think even Western Digital would admit that, that it can go much, much further, much, much higher areal density. However, they will say that it’s much more expensive and it has reliability issues as well versus ePMR, which is cheaper. Of course, it won’t last – it won’t go to 40 terabytes and beyond, and they are admitting that. Maybe it can go to 30-something. Maybe it will go on a few years, but it won’t go to certainly 50 and beyond. But it doesn’t have an expensive component. It doesn’t have the laser diode. They are claiming it doesn’t have reliability issues. So what is your response to that when investors ask about this because you have got this kind of cost trade-off versus the long-term road map. Western Digital, they are saying that they are going to do ePMR now, and then that is going to run out of room and then they are going to go to either MAMR or HAMR, which is more expensive but has a longer road map. I mean does – how do you respond to – I found a lot of things at you there, but how do you respond to that?

Dave Mosley

Yes, there is an acronym soup coming at me here. So first of all, with ePMR, I don’t think we need ePMR to go hit 20 terabytes or – to extend PMR, but it’s a proposition where you are not really adding too much more, and so are you really getting the return on that, right? So if you turn a recording head, it may take you six months. If you are using the same disk, which is presumably why do you need energy assist if you are using the same disk in – you’re not really going to be able to hit smaller grain size and get higher areal density. You really need to get to some of the bigger assist technologies. MAMR, we have looked at it for years and years. And I have said many times, we were pretty excited about it in 2007. So we know MAMR really well. It’s a viable technology, but it’s, again, a small turn of the crank. What we believe is that HAMR, largely because of the media technology, the ability to store in much, much smaller grain sizes with better signal noise, with much more permanence, we believe that HAMR is the right path. As far as the reliability, I would never underestimate what my competition is able to do, and I don’t think they should underestimate what we are able to do either. I mean to say you can’t solve the problem is – we’ve been solving problems like this for a long, long time. As a matter of fact, I look at all the problems the hard drive business has solved over the years. The ones we have yet to go on HAMR are solvable. And I have seen a lot of tough technology challenges over the years, and we can get there. It just takes time and diligence and we will get there. That’s why we are so confident. I think, for whatever reason in the last couple of years people have gotten into this kind of acronym more versus actually shipping parts. And we feel very comfortable with where we are in our 16 and 18 technologies. We could extend that a little bit if we wanted to, but we also feel very comfortable that getting some HAMR drives into the market and getting that learning and getting up that curve is the right thing to do right now, and we will learn and we will mature and we will go make the right products for the customers.

Mark Newman

So do you think it’s – I mean does Seagate have a goal to release 20, 22 or 24, possibly, terabyte using PMR or is 18 going to be the last product with – on PMR technology?

Dave Mosley

I think we can and depending on what one customer wants or two customers want, we can tweak PMR a little bit more. I wouldn’t say to up to 24. I don’t think that’s possible. It’s just we know this S-curve very well. We know the parts and we know how long it takes to mature parts at the next node. Whereas HAMR, the parts exist in the world to already get to 30. The question is can we make them reliable enough and make the whole system reliable enough. And don’t forget, it’s not just the parts themselves, but it’s also the entire subsystem has to be good enough to take you to 30 terabytes or thereabouts, right. So – and that is the way we think about it, it’s – our platforming strategy is going to pay off because we can mix and match any of these different technologies into that same platform. So we are going to be able to learn a lot without having to change the drive very much. We are ready to go, and we are going to start that learning. We will start that with customers. Customers will know exactly where we are, and we will ramp it when it makes sense.

Mark Newman

And so far, on your work, there’s not been any, to your knowledge, any significant concerns on reliability from customers for the HAMR drive in the qualification done so far?

Dave Mosley

No. If we ship a product to the customers, we are going to think very carefully about their use case, how many writes per day, if you want to say it that way. And some of the other technologies would be HAMR-specific, so we will measure that really carefully, be very honest with the customers about what they are doing. There are ways to mitigate some of those things at the system level, and we will work on the technologies that are required for that as well. Some of the leading customers are very excited about that because they see a better TCO proposition for themselves, so they will work on those technologies as well.

Mark Newman

But could it have a – possibly negative impacts on your costs, both gigabyte or cost per terabyte or gross margin trend in the next, I don’t know, couple of years as the first products of HAMR get adopted as like a slight in – of the cost structure?

Dave Mosley

Yes. I really don’t think so, and here is why. As we have gone to – when we had notebook drives, we had 1 disk and 2 heads. As we have gone to our 18-terabyte drive, we have 9 discs and 18 heads. The costs inside the box are largely a function of whether you can yield your heads and disks. Are you preparing your factories right? Do you have your scrap cost right? And being through the transition on this new product family, we are very confident that we have good control of the cost levers. As we start to introduce HAMR, even if there is a small incremental cost to the heads, to your point about lasers, we will be able to offset that with areal density, and so I am not really too worried about it that way.

Mark Newman

Got it. And then – and what is the trend in terms of the multiple read heads for speed? Maybe you could just touch – maybe we can talk about that. Maybe you could just touch on that...

Dave Mosley

Yes. That’s another acronym soup that’s been thrown at the market, and I apologize. People – some people will call it TDMR, MSMR. We have basically been shipping it for three years now, I think. I mean we can get to the right number, two or three years. So it’s a technology that we are very, very comfortable with. And shipping it in mission-critical drives that have now – we have not – we are not making investments anymore in that mission-critical drive. We have been shipping it into some of our 14-terabyte, 12-terabyte platforms for quite some time, a number of years. So it’s not really a risky transition at this point. Other people are just now beginning to ship in more volume, so they are talking about it, but we have not really made a big deal about it. Reader technology is very, very critical in being able to read the higher areal density. It’s not just about being able to write it, the track width, since, the track widths are getting down around 30 to 35 nanometers. The downtrack linear density, if you will, is 10-nanometer transitions. I mean you need your readers to be very narrow to be able to not have a whole lot of sidetrack noise. These are tough devices to make.

Mark Newman

And multiple actuators as well, right, dual actuator, and I think even triple actuator, I have heard, been mentioned.

Dave Mosley

Yes. So we pushed dual actuator very hard, but largely with our customers, because they think about it as a 1-lane bridge versus a 2-lane bridge. If you have traffic going both ways on a 1-lane bridge, you end up in rush hour, a lot of people are getting jammed up. Whereas if you have a 2-lane bridge, you have a lot less of those kinds of traffic jams. And that’s exactly what’s happening in some hyperscale applications. And so to the extent that we can help with – work with customers to break some of those log jams, it makes the drives way more efficient. And I would say that there are some customers who say, I just want a single actuator up at 40 terabytes or something, but there are other customers who say, by the time we get to 30, we have to have dual actuators, maybe even more, to your point. So we have to work on the right solution, not an easy solution, by the way. Some people say, well, you have been talking about that for 20 years or somebody shipped them, 25 years ago. I used to have a drive in my office that was a dual actuator drive. The current problems set with power, especially in the slots that go into the hyperscale is not – it’s not easy to do dual actuator, you have to be very thoughtful about power of your electronics and so on. And so we are pretty proud of the solutions that we have there, and we will be working on continuing that vector of improvement as well.

Mark Newman

Well, I think the problem as I understand it is that hard disk drives, as you go to the large and larger capacities, the IOPS for terabyte goes down, right? So you have to offset that with multiple actuators and multiple read heads. I believe that’s the kind of basic reason that...

Dave Mosley

So you have a bunch of writes that are stuck behind 1 write that is actually getting done or a bunch of – or even read calls that are stuck behind 1 write getting done. The more actuators you have, the less of those calls are getting stuck, and so you start to break free the traffic inside the drive, which is an IOPS benefit. I mean IOPS gets called a lot of – there is a lot of different definition of IOPS, so we have to be a little bit careful there, but the way I think about it is you are opening up another avenue to go service the request coming from the host.

Mark Newman

Alright. Well, Dave, we are about out of time. I would just like to thank you very much for joining us today. Is there any kind of final wrap up comment you would like to make?

Dave Mosley

Mark, I just appreciate the time with everyone and want everyone to stay safe, thank the whole Seagate team and thank our investors as well. An interesting time and we are happy to answer questions if anyone wants to reach out.

Mark Newman

Thanks so much, Dave. Thanks for joining and have a great day everyone.

Dave Mosley

Thank you.