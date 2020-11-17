The market does not seem to appreciate LXP's transformation, and I see the shares to be undervalued.

Industrial REITs have weathered the current economic environment fairly well. While the bigger names such as Prologis (PLD) get a lot of attention, I see opportunities in smaller names that fly under the radar for many investors. In this article, I’m focused on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), which I believe represents one such stock. Since the start of the year, Lexington’s share price has improved by just 3.8%. I evaluate what makes LXP worth owning at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Lexington Realty

Lexington Realty Trust is a self-administered REIT that focuses on primarily owning single-tenant industrial properties. It has nearly $4B in gross assets, comprised of 136 properties across 29 states. Those familiar with this REIT may recall that it has undergone a major transformation over the years. Since 2018, LXP has transformed itself from 71% Industrial / 29% Office to 89% Industrial / 11% office (based on gross assets), today.

(Source: Q3’20 Investor Presentation)

While this transition may have been painful for income-oriented investors, due to the dividend cut in early 2019, I see that as being a necessary move in properly positioning the company for an e-commerce future. E-commerce has been a big winner this year, due to the pandemic. According to Supply Chain Quarterly, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) expects 20% U.S. e-commerce growth this year, and an 18% CAGR between 2021 and 2023. As such, I see LXP as being in a strong position to benefit through its transition to an industrial-oriented focus.

LXP’s properties are located in a mix of Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets, in the Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southern regions of the United States. While many investors tend to think of Tier-1-only focused REITs as being the most desirable, there are drawbacks to that strategy in the form of higher cap rates. According to CBRE’s (CBRE) 2020 Cap Rate Survey, industrial properties in the top markets such as New York/New Jersey and San Francisco have cap rates that range from 3.75 to 4.25. By comparison, LXP enjoys higher cap rates, with 2020 acquisitions coming in at an average 5.0% cap rate.

(Source: Q3’20 Investor Presentation)

LXP recently posted decent Q3 results, with a 99.9% rent collection rate. FFO/share held steady on QoQ basis, at $0.19 per share. It should be noted that FFO/share declined by $0.01 on a YoY basis, from $0.20 in Q3’19. However, I’m not concerned, as LXP is still in transition mode, as it disposes of higher cap rate office properties (riskier) and acquires lower cap rate industrial properties (less risk). This is supported by a disposal of 3 properties during Q3 for an aggregate gross disposition price of $66.5M, and the acquisition of two industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $70.1M.

In addition, management is taking advantage of low interest rates. During Q3, it repurchased over $100M worth of senior notes with interest rates ranging from 4.25% - 4.40%, while $400M worth of senior notes, due 2030, with a low 2.7% interest rate. As such, I see this and future refinancing activity (while rates remain low) as being accretive to the bottom line, through savings on the interest rate spread. Meanwhile, I see LXP as having a strong balance sheet, with a debt/gross assets ratio of 33.6% and a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.1x (5.5x including preferred stock), which sits below the 6.0x level that I generally consider to be safe for REITs.

Looking forward, I’m encouraged by the active build to suit pipeline, and expect continued progress on LXP’s transition to an industrial focus, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Subsequent to quarter end, we closed on and began funding a build-to-suit located in the Phoenix logistics submarket, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2021. We have two properties under contract with an aggregate value of $106 million that are expected to close later this month, and we currently anticipate an additional $44 million of acquisitions could close before the end of the year.”

One risk to consider is the 11% of LXP’s gross assets that are related to Office, representing 19% of annual base rent, given the decreased office space utilization during the current pandemic. This risk is mitigated by the fact that this segment is currently 90% leased, with 59% investment grade rated tenancy.

Turning to valuation, I view LXP as being undervalued, at the current price of $11.01, and a forward P/FFO of 14.5. This compares favorably to peer, Duke Realty (DRE), which is currently trading at a forward P/FFO of 26.7. It should be noted that Duke Realty is a pure-play industrial REIT, with a slightly better credit rating of BBB versus BBB- for LXP. However, the valuation gap between the two REITs is rather large, and, in my opinion, unwarranted.

Meanwhile, the dividend payout ratio remains safe, at 56.5% (based on Q3’20 FFO), and management expressed confidence in the dividend with the recent 2.4% increase. The ample retained cash flow after the dividend allows for management to continue to grow its asset base.

Investor Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust has, and continues, to undergo its transformation into an industrial-focused REIT, and I see it as being underappreciated by the market. I see the transition to industrial as being the right strategy, as this enables the company to ride the secular growth trend of e-commerce. LXP’s focus on both Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets enables it to pursue opportunistic growth at attractive cap rates. Q3 operating metrics were solid, and I expect the portfolio mix transition to continue.

Plus, LXP benefits from currently low interest rates, as it refinanced its debt at attractive rates in the latest quarter. I expect this to continue, as the Fed Chairman expect rates to remain at zero through at least 2023. I view LXP as being undervalued at the current price of $11.01 and forward P/FFO of 14.5. Buy for income and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LXP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.