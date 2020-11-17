As a result, you should keep direct exposure to software in your portfolio. Just make sure you're exposed to the right companies.

I'm not sure I buy the rotation thesis just yet given a pandemic that is raging out of control heading into the Fall/Winter flu/holiday season.

However, valuations are high and there is a concern that the market is due to rotate out of tech/software and into cyclicals/value.

The software sector has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year as well as most other sectors.

The combination of having the U.S. presidential election in the rear-view mirror and news that Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine is more than 90% effective has the market revaluing various sectors this week. The heretofore and very successful stay-at-home, work-from-home, shop-from-home investment thesis has reversed this week as the DJIA and S&P 500 have outperformed the high tech sector - including the NASDAQ-100 as measured by the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). That being the case, is now a good time to catch a bargain and invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)? This article will examine that question.

Data by YCharts

As the graphic above shows, while the tide of the "relief rally" this week has lifted all boats since election day, we've seen a change of leadership from the high-tech indexes like the triple Qs to the stodgy old DJIA and S&P 500. That's a big shift in investment sentiment as compared to when the market rallied off the COVID-19 low set in March.

However, and despite the very promising vaccine announcement by Pfizer, the virus is still raging across the country with significantly over 100,000 new cases per day, 1,000+ deaths per day, and hospitalizations up 39% over the past two weeks; the trends are higher on all of these measures:

Source: NY Times

It's going to take months to produce the vaccine(s), distribute them, and inoculate enough Americans to change the current dynamics of the pandemic, and the public and current leadership does not appear to be willing and/or able to make the changes necessary to mitigate the transmission of the disease.

The point is this: the rotation we have seen lately may be both premature and overdone. As a result, the software sector should continue to post strong earnings growth significantly above the market as defined by the S&P 500.

Index Tracking

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF is designed to generally deliver investment returns that track the S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index. This index:

"Seeks to provide exposure to the software and services segment of the S&P TMI, which comprises the following sub-industries: Application Software, Data Processing & Outsourced Services, Interactive Home Entertainment, IT Consulting & Other Services, and Systems Software."

Source: State Street (Investors can learn more about the index here.)

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings of XSW ETF are shown below:

Source: State Street

It's surprising that the list doesn't have any of the companies that come to most investors' minds when they think of "software". No Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), ANSYS (ANSS), or Activsion Blizzard (ATVI). After all, one could argue these companies - while generally lumped into the "Information Technology" sector are functionally "Application Software", "System Software", and/or "Interactive Home Entertainment" - all of which are included in XSW's sub-sector allocation:

Source: State Street

Yet, the leading software and typically SaaS-based companies that are leading the market are not in XSW's tracking index and therefore not held in the fund, or at least not in the top-10 holdings. As a result, the fund is lagging other software oriented ETFs like the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) and the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ):

Data by YCharts

And this is likely one reason that despite a lower expense ratio, XSW hasn't attracted near the capital of these two peers:

Source: ETF.com

Going Forward

While I am very bullish on the prospects on the Software sector going forward (and particularly those with high-margin SaaS-based models), it's difficult to find bargains in the sector given current valuation levels. That's because technology - and specifically software - has massively outperformed the market this year due to the pandemic's impacts, super-low interest rates, and investors' resulting search for growth. Some of the smaller companies held in the XSW fund are wildly overvalued in my opinion - just take a look at the forward P/E ratios and market caps of the top-5 holdings:

Name Symbol Fwd P/E Mkt Cap Cloudfare NET N/A (no earnings) $19.7 billion The Trade Desk TTD 151.6 $34.8 billion Appian APPN N/A/ (no earnings) $6.6 billion Xperi XPER 6.3 $1.9 billion Digital Turbine APPS 59.4 $3.2 billion

Source: Seeking Alpha

It should be a warning to investors that two of the ETF's top-5 holdings have no earnings while simultaneously rewarded with extremely high market caps. Of the top-5, only Xperi looks appealing to me (and I will take a look at that company soon). While some believe tech and software stocks are in a "bubble", given the fundamental and very bullish long-term tailwinds driven by the cloud, 5G, IoT, networking, and communications that term doesn't necessarily apply, generally, across the sector. However, given the top-10 stocks held in this ETF, the term "bubble" may indeed be a proper description.

For investors interesting in allocating capital to the software sector, IGV is a superior alternative given its allocation to larger companies that have strong positive earnings and are growing them at a rapid rate (see IGV: Software For The 21st Century).

Summary & Conclusion

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has done well over the past year (+31%) and certainly much better than the S&P 500 (+18%). However, the fund appears to hold some risky and highly valued stock in my opinion, and while I think the current market move was a premature head-fake, a coming rotation away from tech/growth toward industrial/value could hit this fund hard, and investors could suffer. Given the relatively small amount of assets under management (~$286 million), a rotational move out of the sector could snowball on XSW's holdings given the general lack of earnings combined with high valuation levels. In my opinion, the IGV ETF is a much better option for investors looking for exposure to the software sector. Not only has IGV performed significantly better than the XSW (+45% over the past year), but its top holdings are larger and more well known companies with better earnings and lower valuation levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGV QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.