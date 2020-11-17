The FDA wants more data on dosing for the proposed Phase II study of NBI-921352 in pediatric SCN8A-DEE, pushing the trial start into Phase II.

If COVID-19 is the true source of Ingrezza headwinds, quarterly sales growth could be under pressure through at least mid-2021.

I never expected 2020 to be a strong year for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), but the nearly 10% year-to-date decline is worse than expected, and it seems like the cursed year that is 2020 is starting to hit Neurocrine as well, with weaker than expected Ingrezza sales and some modest near-term setbacks in the pipeline.

The prospect of minimal Ingrezza growth through the second or third quarter of 2021 is definitely a headwind for the shares, as is the lack of strong near-term pipeline catalysts. I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again – the company’s lack of internal pipeline productivity is an issue, though one that has had an intermittent impact on valuation (it’s a handy go-to bear argument). Only about one-quarter of my valuation comes from the pipeline, though, and I still believe there’s more value here than the Street recognizes.

Unless Neurocine becomes a “vaccine stock” (a stock where sentiment is driven more by Street optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will quickly improve the situation in 2021), these shares could remain out of favor for a little while longer. Though I’m bullish on crinecerfont, that’s not a 2021 catalyst, and likewise with much of the pipeline. Still, with fair value in the $140s and Ingrezza issues that I believe are temporary, not fundamental, I believe these share are well worth consideration from patient investors.

Ingrezza Smacked By COVID-19

After a better than expected second quarter, analysts and investors may have been lulled into a false sense of security regarding Ingrezza and the impact of COVID-19. As I mentioned in my August update, I’d expected some pressure in the second half, but the 5% sequential decline in revenue (-3%, ex-inventory) nevertheless hit the Street by surprise (8% below expectation).

Although new prescriptions were up slightly, overall prescriptions were down about 3% as the company saw weaker refills and overall compliance.

With about 40% of psychiatry practice visits still being conducted virtually, this remains one of the more COVID-19-impacted areas of practice. That’s problematic from both a new prescription and patient compliance perspective. Doctors really don’t like diagnosing tardive dyskinesia through virtual visits, and that has slowed growth in patient identification (TD remains a significantly under-diagnosed and under-treated condition).

Moreover, given that TD is typically a side-effect of antipsychotic medication, where patient compliance is a well-known issue, it’s not so surprising that the shift away from in-person visits has had an impact on patient compliance with Ingrezza, including requests for prescription renewals.

Unfortunately, there’s no apparent reason to expect a quick turnaround. The increasing COVID-19 case numbers across the U.S. are likely well-known to most readers, and seem unlikely to reverse any time soon. While renewed lockdown efforts probably won’t change the landscape too much for Ingrezza, it certainly won’t help efforts to get back to in-person visits.

Likewise, while vaccine data from Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), and Moderna (MRNA) have been encouraging, there are significant logistical challenges to national vaccination (not to mention anti-vax nonsense). Given all that, it may well be the summer of 2021 before there’s a significant impact on national case numbers from vaccination, and that likewise won’t do any favors for Neurocrine’s Ingrezza business.

Said differently, weak quarterly growth numbers could be in store for at least another three quarters.

No Good News From The Pipeline, And Not Many Near-Term Drivers

Neurocrine’s pipeline looks like an unlikely source of positive near-term news to counteract the weaker expectations for Ingrezza. While I do believe Neurocrine’s early-stage, largely partnered-in, pipeline is undervalued, the reality is that value-driving de-risking events are still some ways off. In the meantime, management has to deal with some modest regulatory setbacks.

Given concerns about patient imaging data, the Data Safety Monitoring Board for the RESTORE Phase II study of NBib-1817 (gene therapy for Parkinson’s, in partnership with Voyager (VYGR)) has recommended pausing further dosing in the study until additional data can be reviewed. Management said nothing about what the problem might be, but the company and Voyager won’t resume patient screening until the DSMB evaluation is complete. This program is only worth about $2/share in my valuation, so even if the program were to be scrapped, it would have a minimal impact (though with a larger risk to sentiment).

Management also announced that the FDA wants more information on dose justification for the upcoming Phase II study of NBI-921352 (licensed from Xenon (XENE)) in pediatric SCN8A-DEE. This will delay the start of the study into 2021, though I don’t believe the FDA request for additional data is necessarily a meaningful negative event on its own merits. This program is worth about $1.50/share in my model, though with significant potential value upside from de-risking events (evidence of clinical efficacy and safety) and expanded indications.

As far as positive drivers go, there’s not a lot to discuss right now. I continue to believe that crinecerfont is an underappreciated drug, but the pivotal adult study won’t complete until 2023 and the pivotal pediatric study hasn’t started yet. Proof-of-concept data are still to come, and those could help, but I don’t think the PoC study is designed in such a way to really shift sentiment. Neurocrine will be reporting data on Ingrezza in Huntington’s chorea in 2021 and I see a high likelihood of success, but likely only modest financial impact (about $4-$6/share).

Neurocrine will also be reporting Phase II data in mid-2021 on NBI-165844 for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia. This is a very attractive market opportunity – the negative symptoms of schizophrenia are poorly-treated by existing medications and frequently drive patient “self-medication” – but these symptoms have proven very difficult to address (numerous clinical failures) and my expectations for this drug are low.

The Outlook

I don’t believe that these COVID-19-related setbacks are going to shrink the overall addressable market opportunity or peak revenue (over $2.75B) for Ingrezza. That said, I won’t completely dismiss the risk that COVID-19 is masking an underlying deterioration in the business and that the total market opportunity (and/or Neurocrine’s ability to leverage that opportunity) is smaller than I model. Likewise it’s at least plausible that Neurocrine pushed hard to drive initial prescriptions and is now paying the price. I obviously don’t view that as likely (or I’d adjust my expectations lower), but I don’t rule it out. As Ingrezza makes up about 75% of my $146 fair value estimate, it’s clearly something to monitor.

The Bottom Line

Weak near-term growth prospects for Ingrezza and few value-driving catalysts from the pipeline don’t make for a good setup for these shares now. It’s plausible that Neurocrine could see some positive momentum on greater vaccine optimism, but I wouldn’t count on that. I am concerned that these shares could remain out of favor for a little while, but I think the underlying value is significant and I think the undervaluation at today’s price makes owning these shares worth the risk and worth the wait. These shares aren’t appropriate for all investors, but more risk-tolerant investors willing to invest in the biotech space should consider them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.