FTAI.PA and FTAI.PB, the preferred shares of Fortress, offer attractive yields at around 10% each with prices well below $25 ($25 par).

Source: iStock

The preferred shares (FTAI.PA FTAI.PB) of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) can be described using one word: resiliency. The Q3 results were negatively impacted by COVID-19 but still managed to continue growing in all of its business segments. Cost savings helped drive EBITDA, investments continued to expand, and a partnership with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) that will help build a maintenance and repair facility for engines that will only increase efficiency.

To go along with the business outlook, the preferred shares are trading well below par with yields around 10% each. Southern Waters Capital is always searching for consistent dividend opportunities and Fortress truly has been a “Fortress” with its financial results. We are bullish on both FTAI.PA and FTAI.PB, both of which offer income-producing yields and high dividend coverage. Coverage that even Lebron James could not score on.

FTAI Common Stock: Diversification built on infrastructure competency and strong relationships

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC acquires and owns infrastructure equipment and assets for transporting goods and individuals in five different continents. The main business segments include intermodal transport, rail, energy, and aviation. Below represents Fortress’s portfolio:

Source: FTAI Investor Presentation 10/29/2020

Fortress’s business model offers investors the potential for long-term growth by providing a stable and growing dividend and creating growth & income through its mix of infrastructure and equipment. While the company suffered a net loss of $26M in Q3, this is mainly attributed to the impacts of COVID-19 and not any specific systematic risk within the company. The trailing twelve-month financials still pan out well compared to its historical financials. Below are some key financial metrics for Fortress:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As for the business segment performances in Q3, let’s begin with aviation leasing. As of Q3 2020, Fortress managed and owned 272 aviation assets which include 193 engines and 79 aircraft (88% aircraft and 57% engines being on lease). In Q3, Fortress sold 4 airframes and 20 engines for a price of $33 million and invested $43.6M in aviation equipment. The aviation leasing segment finished with an EBITDA of $70M and an ROE of 6.3%. As far as growth, Fortress scaled the aviation segment from a book equity average of $1.2B in Q2 2019 to $1.4B in Q3 2020. When excluding the gain/loss on the sale of assets, this has provided Fortress with a consistent EBITDA ROE of around 20% each quarter for the past year.

For the Jefferson Terminal, cost savings drove EBITDA and ROE higher than Q2. Adjusted EBITDA grew 43% while ROE grew 42% quarter-over-quarter. The cost savings mainly came from pandemic-driven cost initiatives that were implemented as volumes increased for refined products. Q3 EBITDA for the Jefferson Terminal came out to be $4.3M, compared to 3M for Q2.

The ports and terminals segment comprises a 50% investment in the Long Ridge Energy terminal as well as the Repauno Port. The revenue of $1.2M in Q3 ($0 in Q2) came from seasonal sales of butane at Repauno that was not present in Q2. During Q4 2019, Fortress sold a 49.9% interest in Long Ridge and the results are no longer consolidated, otherwise shown as “other” income. The proportional net loss for Fortress from the Long Ridge terminal in Q3 was $2.3M, compared to Q2 of 2.6M. Adjusted EBITDA for ports and terminals grew from -$0.9M to -$0.8M while ROE grew from -5.1% to -4.1%.

There are some notable investment highlights for Fortress, but I think the most obvious is the 7-year agreement with Lockheed Martin to establish a “Module Factory,” a dedicated facility focused on maintenance and engine repair for engine models CFM56-5/7B engines. Here is what Joseph Adams Jr. (Chairman of the Board and CEO of Fortress) had to say on the Lockheed Martin partnership:

“We also last week entered into an exciting maintenance partnership with Lockheed Martin, which will provide FTAI with numerous benefits and advantages in managing and growing our CFM 56 owned fleet and providing third-party services to airlines while giving Lockheed Martin a steady supply of shop visits for their impressive Montreal facility. Financially the benefits of this partnership to FTAI should materialize soon in early 2021. Firstly, we expect to save approximately $500,000 per shop visit in 2021 and with our owned fleet of more than 200 engines or 40 shop visits per annum represents a $20 million savings in 2021. Secondly, by setting up the module factory, we can optimize the part out of engines and our goal is to monetize the equivalent of 20 engines for a gain of approximately $1 million per engine or an additional $20 million in 2021. Lastly, we plan to establish CFM 56 programs with airlines, many of which we have already begun discussions and negotiations. With cash conservation programs for airlines at an all-time high and available spare with green time running down, our timing is optimal. Our goal for 2021 is to enter into programs with two to three airlines covering 250 engines or 50 annual shop visits.”

Source: FTAI Q3 Earnings Call, The Motley Fool

Looking into 2021, Adams Jr. is also targeting new investments for CFM 56 engines and has around 70 engines valued at around $200M in capital under LOI. These investments project to increase the EBITDA by about 35% per annum in 2021 according to Adams Jr. With Fortress having current cash of about $120M and an undrawn revolver consisting of $250M, these investments do not seem to harm Fortress’s liquidity anytime soon. Along with the Lockheed partnership, Fortress continued the advancement of all its expansion projects and Long Ridge is transitioning to run on carbon-free hydrogen for its 485 MW power plant.

Overall, Fortress's financial strength is solid and will only continue to get stronger with the momentum of its sound business model. The current asset mix, business segments, partnerships, project growth, and new investments make FTAI common stock attractive.

FTAI Preferred Shares: Enough coverage to defend Lebron James

SWC is bullish on the preferred shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC. Below is a summary of both preferred shares of FTAI:

Source: Bloomberg

While SWC initially owned exclusively series A, we recently acquired series B as well. The shares have very similar metrics shown above, and both offer solid yields of around 10%. Given the current prices, SWC believes they are being sold at a discount and offer a great upside. Given the strong cash flows and projected growth, the potential calling of both shares is something to monitor given Fortress’s strong track record.

While FAD (Funds Available for Distribution) decreased in Q3, the preferred dividend coverage is still strong and provided preferred investors with a healthy dividend. Below shows the dividend coverage of preferred shares for FTAI:

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation, Earnings Call

Given the preferred dividend coverage of 5.20, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in FAD shouldn't be worrisome to preferred investors. With the current price in line with its implied value, SWC believes the shares are being sold at a discounted price given the positive outlook for FTAI. With all factors considered, FTAI's preferred shares provide a stable source of income for investors.

Fortress’s preferred shares offer high yields that are looking to be rare in this low-interest-rate environment. SWC is bullish on FTAI preferred shares A and B. With the strategic business model that tenaciously continues to grow in the midst of a downturn, a highly-valued partnership, and continued expansion on its investments, the cash flow will continue to be stable with high growth appreciation potential. At current prices, we believe the preferred shares are being sold at a discount and offer a steady flow of income for investors. With COVID-19 downdrafts not being able to break its dividend coverage, this is a yield that looks to be here to stay.

We would also like to thank our Managing Director, Dean Myerow, who contributed to the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTAI.PA, FTAI.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.