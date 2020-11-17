Season pass sales are encouraging, but real improvement in revenue will not be seen until a year from now.

Prepared by Tara, senior analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock is heading higher. It has played out to perfection following our very public (and controversial) call to let it pull back then buy it, back in June. Score another in the win column. Here we have an entertainment/leisure company which has their stock at pre-COVID levels. The market believes in this name but the profits have been made. Take them. On the next big pull back, come in buying again. But for now, please pocket those gains.

The market will pull back again, and this stock will drop. Anything under $225 would be a great entry point as we expect the end of calendar 2021 to see improvement, but its going to be another year of pain. The company will report earnings in a few weeks, so we wanted to revisit the name and look at earnings from Q4 as a gauge for what to look for in Q1 when that report comes out in December. The market has had a major run, and while the fundamentals here do not add up, the market is pricing the name for expectations for the second half of fiscal 2021. Take those profits.

Entering a strong period of the year but COVID weighs

Of course, Q4 is part of the slow season, and Q1, which is underway, is looking rough, at least considering COVID spiking the last few weeks. This Q4 report came following a rough Q3. Let's talk some financials. With COVID-19, things were up in the air. No one really knew how good or bad the quarter would be. It was tough to handicap.

We did know that relative to last year, it was going to tough. The top line was down sizeably, as expected. The result was way below consensus, missing by about $66 million, but was down 68.4%, hitting just $77 million. Kind of amazing to see a company with revenues down this much, but their stock nearing 52-week highs. It is all about the future expectations. There is so much pent up demand for vacations, reopenings, leisure. To put it simply people want to live their lives. The market is pricing MTN as if people will flock to resorts once the vaccine is widely available. We digress.

This decline was way worse than expected, and that led to a much worse-than-expected bottom line. Net loss was $158 million for the Q4 2020. Now look. The company usually loses money this quarter. No big deal. But it was down markedly compared to net losses of $92 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of the negative impacts of COVID-19. Well, yes, on the surface, that is pain. That is a big decline. On an EPS basis, it is also painful. Vail Resorts reported EBITDA that declined $43 million versus last year, despite a $124 million in net cost reductions driven by a combination of reduced seasonal labor and expenses as well as significant overhead cost saving actions. On a per share basis, losses were worse expected and came in at negative 3.77, but were lower from last year. The pattern looks bad and Q1 is looking off to a rough start, which is why we are looking past it to the back half of fiscal 2021 and want to do some buying on a sizable pullback, but there are some issues to keep in mind.

Season pass sales are key

Season pass sales matter for the company. The thing that is hurting with the compounded issues of passholders not coming this summer is that not only are they not spending on food and lodging etc., but the company had been providing credits to 2019/2020 North American passholders to apply toward the purchase of a 2020/2021 pass product.

This hurts future revenues. Why? Well, season passes make up a ton of revenue. Season passholders for the present year will receive a minimum credit of 20% toward next season's pass. For season passholders who used their pass less than five days, they will be eligible for higher credits up to a maximum of 80% for season passholders who did not use their season pass at all. Why? Well, this is a result of the early closure this season due to COVID-19. But there is good news to be aware of.

Season pass sales through September 18, 2020 for the upcoming 2020/2021 North American ski season increased approximately 18% in units and decreased approximately 4% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through September 20, 2019, with sales dollars for this year reduced by the value of the redeemed credits provided to 2019/2020 North American pass holders.

What if we make some adjustments? Without deducting for the value of the redeemed credits, sales dollars increased approximately 24% compared to the prior year. Through September 18 Vail sold a total of approximately 850,000 passes for the upcoming North American season, which compares to approximately 1,140,000 total passes sold for the North American season last year through December 2, 2019.

This is a clear example of the pent up demand, but the outlook is rough.

Looking ahead

COVID-19 is going to ravage the country in the next few weeks, but there is light at the end of the tunnel with great vaccine news. However, it will not come for another year. As we enter the final period for season pass sales, you can expect season pass unit sales will be lower than unit sales in the comparable period last year. The decline in growth rate for the final period of sales is expected to be primarily driven by the pull forward of renewals given the expiration of the renewal credits and potential declines in new pass holders, given the continued uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its impact on the travel market.

Given the broader dynamics in the travel industry, you can expect to see material declines in visitation associated revenue declines in fiscal 2021 relative to the original visitation expectations for fiscal 2020, primarily as a result of expected declines in visitation from non-pass, lift ticket purchases.

International visits will also be down. Food and beverage will also be down. We think shares have run up enough here.

Our recommendation

Take profit in the stock. We had a great run. A full recovery is over a year away. While there is a lot of pent up demand and we are rooting for the company, and for the country as a whole, the stock has moved so much higher that you have to lock in some profit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We will be selling our shares into strength the next few sessions