We think even with the run it's had over the last month and a half that it is still a buy for growth and income investors.

Introduction

Devon Energy (DVN) reported at the end of October (when this article was published first in the Daily Drilling Report) and ratified the glowing recommendation that we had given it in a prior article published at the end of September. We did a deep dive there to flesh out the thesis for this Permian operator. This report should be considered an update to that one and you should go back and reference it for more in-depth reading.

Source

We still think the company is still a buy at current levels, which are up dramatically thanks to a change in investor sentiment from positive COVID news in the last couple of weeks. We have captured a 20%+ gain since late October, and think there is more upside as we exit 2020.

A brief note on the merger with WPX

As a reminder to all, Devon is undergoing a cashless merger with WPX Energy (WPX) that is expected to be complete by year-end. Here are the pertinent details from the earnings presentation on the merger.

Source

Dave Hagar, CEO of DVN, comments on the merger -

"This groundbreaking transaction announced on September 28, represents the first true merger of equals within the E&P space in nearly two decades. This strategic combination of Devon and WPX is transformational, as we unite our complimentary assets to create a leading unconventional oil producer in the U.S. with an asset base underpinned by a premium position in the economic core of the Delaware Basin."

Source

Obviously, the WPX advantaged acreage was the driver for this merger, along with the incredibly cheap valuations for companies these days. All stock, no cash is the new norm as companies focus on long-term survival with breakevens near to selling prices in the mid-$30s.

The macro environment for energy

Here's my take about the current weakness in the commodity and the derivatives markets. We are in a blowout, final phase of the 6-year energy rout that has plagued the industry. What we are nearing is complete capitulation of the marginal holders, both individual and institutional, who've been hoping against hope for a recovery that would save their positions. This year that wave crested and the massive writedowns of stranded assets began. That is one reason oil and gas stocks have been going down every day (nearly) for the last month or so.

Bankruptcies, mergers, and asset writedowns are emblematic of a market bottom. What's problematic is when does a recovery begin, and can we believe it when it seems to be coming? We've had a lot a false starts the last couple of years only to be reversed through exogenous events - trade war, OPEC+, and, of course, our friendly neighborhood coronavirus, the resurgence of which tanked the markets in early November.

With news over the last couple of weeks of some amazingly effective vaccines beginning the FDA approval process, the specter of continued demand destruction from renewed shutdowns is moved to the back burner. As I write, the price of WTI is moving back over $41 for the first time since early October, and if this week's inventory report shows a significant draw, it should accelerate a move toward the middle-$40s.

Source

No one can time the market with any degree of success. Our job here in the DDR is to identify candidates that have survived the decline and have the resources to rebound in the recovery. That includes establishing targets to begin or add to positions that should prove advantageous once the recovery begins. Devon is just such a company.

Q3 stats

Devon rose 5% on the earnings announcement on the strength of these numbers. Operating cash flow for the third quarter totaled $427 million, a rebound of nearly 200% compared to last quarter. This level of cash flow fully funded capital spending requirements and generated $223 million cash flow in the quarter. At the end of September, Devon had $4.9 billion of liquidity, consisting of $1.9 billion of cash on hand, growing to >$2 billion by year-end, and $3 billion of undrawn capacity on their unsecured credit facility. Cash is increasing at current WTI prices.

Source

They increased production QoQ on reduced capital outlay, and cut overhead costs. A feat that bodes well for the rationalization that will come between DVN and WPX.

Note the words I italicized above. Operating cash flow covered capex and left free cash of $223 million to pay down debt and cover the currently 5% yielding dividend. Devon is as close to a SWAN stock as you get in the oilfield.

Source

My only comment here is to draw your attention to just how investor oriented Devon is. You can count on that $0.11 per quarter, and if excess cash is generated while meeting all the balance sheet metrics above, it goes to you. The people who own the company.

Jeff Ritenour, CFO, comments on the variable dividend structure -

"A key financial priority for Devon is to further accelerate the return of cash to shareholders through higher dividends. However, we believe the traditional dividend growth model deployed by most U.S.-based companies is flawed when applied to a commodities business. The historical practice in industry of raising the fixed quarterly dividend and times of prosperity and cutting the dividend or under investing in the core business during down cycles is not an optimal solution. With these specific challenges in mind, we’re implementing an industry first fixed plus variable dividend framework to optimize the return of cash to shareholders through the cycle."

Source

This rings true for me. I would rather have stable regular dividend that I know I can count on showing up quarterly, than one that fluctuates as Ritenour describes. Knowing that when funds become available as through the Special Divvy they paid last quarter in the Barnett shale divestiture is also comforting.

Execution

Devon is turning in some phenomenal wells. There is no other way to describe their wells performance in the Wolfcamp program described on Slide #8. Overall, initial 30-day production rates from these 14 wells average an impressive 3,900 BOE per day of which greater than 65% was oil. And those wells collectively rank among the very best results Devon has delivered to date in this world-class basin.

The Cobra project in Lea County was singled out for particular mention in the call. These two wells three mile lateral development targeting the XY sands in the upper Wolfcamp achieved average 30-day rates of approximately 7,300 BOE per day or 475 BOE per 1,000 feet of lateral. This is simply amazing and the engineer in me wants to crawl into the logging truck and watch the frac. These people are doing something special and it deserves recognition.

These wells drilled in the deepest part of the basin are the longest wells drilled in the history of the Delaware by measured depth and are the highest rate Wolfcamp wells, that have been brought online to date at Devon.

Importantly, the capital cost for the Cobra project came in nearly 20% below pre-drill expectations. This result shows that Cobra is another example of the industry leading performance DVN has consistently achieved in the Delaware over the past few years. This performance reflects the quality of their acreage and their technical understanding of the subsurface that allows them to identify the best landing zones.

We have talked about landing zones before. Put simply, this is the casing exit into the pay and sets the stage for everything else that comes.

Source

Your takeaway

At today's price, DVN is trading at ~4.5X cash flow on 1-year run rate basis. A very competitive metric. In a recent article on Occidental Petroleum (OXY), I reiterated my five benchmarks for shale survivors. Here they are again, as they suit Devon to a T.

Prime assets - Nothing replaces great rock!

- Nothing replaces great rock! Logistical advantages - Infrastructure to maximize efficiency is paramount.

- Infrastructure to maximize efficiency is paramount. Low costs of production - In the oil business, being the low cost operator is always a factor in survival.

- In the oil business, being the low cost operator is always a factor in survival. Technology - There is no substitute for employing state of the art tech to maximize recovery per foot of interval.

- There is no substitute for employing state of the art tech to maximize recovery per foot of interval. Scale - Bigly-ness is good as costs are distributed over more units. Ever seen a small car factory? The same principal applies in oil fields.

"Occidental Petroleum: The Shorts Party..."

I had originally called Devon a strong buy at ~$8.50 a share, about where it was trading at the end of September, for income and continued growth as the two companies integrate. This is truly a "bolt-on" merger for DVN.

Source

I still think it qualifies as a buy on a flowing barrel basis at $27K PFB. Most competitors are in the mid to upper $30s by comparison.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.