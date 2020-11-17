The company is in the early innings of raising a large amount of cash to fund its infrastructure spend. Investors should wait on it, otherwise they'll just get diluted to death.

That being the case, it was no surprise when the company announced a recent 2 million share offering at $25. It won't be the last.

But with no revenue, no infrastructure, little cash, and facing $377 million in "initial capital costs," it was clear the company would soon be issuing lots of shares and/or debt.

This year the stock of Australian company Piedmont Lithium (PLL) has been more fun than an E-ticket ride at Disneyland. My last article on the company (see PLL: Up Big On Telsa Supply Deal, But Watch Out Below) took a look at the supply agreement with Tesla (TSLA) which naturally caused a very bullish reaction from the market. I described the reaction as "irrational exuberance" and warned investors that the company was wildly overvalued. That didn't go over well with the shareholders on Seeking Alpha and I was skewered in the comment section for "not understanding." PLL subsequently came down almost 50%. But now it is on another uptrend. Time to jump in?

The 2 million ADS offering at $25 was expected to bring in gross proceeds of $50 million. In the SEC filing, the company reported an additional 300,000 share underwriter add-on and expected gross proceeds of an estimated $57.5 million if those additional shares were sold. Piedmont said the proceeds from the offering will be used to "continue development of the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project, including a definitive feasibility study, testwork, permitting, further exploration drilling and ongoing land consolidation, and for general corporate purposes."

However, note the stock offering met weak demand and was at one point downsized to an expected 1.5 million share offering. It's interesting to note that the stock was not able to hold the $25 level and dropped as low as ~$21/share. That's likely because investors are heeding the warning I gave in my previous article:

My guess is that over the next two years investors can expect lots of debt and equity issuance announcements in order to fund the construction and start-up costs of the facilities needed to supply Tesla with the agreed upon quantities of spodumene concentrate.

Considering the company has no revenue and no infrastructure, the debt market would probably not have been kind. Since the stock had skyrocketed following the Tesla agreement, the obvious, easiest, and most beneficial way for PLL to raise capital was a stock offering. No surprise there.

Yet investors in the shares should in no-way rest easy. The proceeds from this offering are but a small slice of what is needed to build out the infrastructure needed to fulfill its supply commitments under terms of the Tesla agreement. As I pointed out in my previous piece, an article in the Charlotte Business Journal cited PLL VP of Project Management Patrick Brindle as saying the mining operation will involve capital investment of between $500 and $600 million. I am not suggesting the company won't turn to the debt market at some point (it will be very interesting to see the interest rate), but I suspect it will attempt to sell more shares as long as "lithium investors" are eager to comply and furnish the cash.

Note the proceeds from this first 2 million share offering doesn't mention building any actual new production infrastructure. It just mentions a "definitive feasibility study" (which I would have thought had been completed prior to the Tesla agreement and presented to investors, but what do I know?), testwork, permitting, and exploration wells, and, of course, the standard "general corporate purposes".

Earnings Report

The September quarterly EPS report was much like the June quarterly EPS report: no revenue and a cash burn ($1.2 million). That said, the company ended the quarter with $21.5 million in cash, which it says will last 18 quarters (i.e., current cash dividend by cash burn). However, obviously with the big infrastructure spend facing the company, "18 quarters" is irrelevant in my opinion. Also, note the $21.4 million did not include the $53.3 million net proceeds from the 2.3 million share stock offering, which did not close until after the quarter ended. So, the company has an estimated $75 million in cash on hand. Which means it would need to raise an additional ~$475 million to hit the midpoint of the project manager's required cash estimate (i.e., $550 million). That's about 9 more stock offerings the size of the recently completed 2.3 million share offering. That's a lot of dilution and assume a $25/share price... which is likely optimistic after two or three more issuances. Of course, debt is also an option, but the interest rate would likely prove burdensome. Time will tell.

The good news is that PLL is, apparently, sitting on a mountain of high quality and proven lithium assets in North Carolina:

Source: EPS Report

I say that because the quarterly report said core samples taken from the Piedmont Lithium project were used to produce lithium hydroxide (after SGS Canada produced spodumene concentrate from the core samples). The results were reported to be within market specifications for battery quality lithium hydroxide. Piedmont has previously reported 27.9 million tonnes of mineral resources grading at 1.11% Li2O within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt ("TSB") and along the trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines (shown on the upper left graphic). The TSB is one of the largest lithium deposits in the world and provided much of the western world's lithium in the 1950s-1980s.

So, the reserves are there. It's just a matter of how much capital (i.e., share issuance and debt) it will take for PLL to build the needed infrastructure in order to get large-scale production up and running.

Shareholder Dilution

According to the company's FORM-20F filing on October 13th, each American Depository Share ("ADS") is equivalent to 100 ordinary shares. As of the report date, there were an average of 828,356,668 ordinary shares outstanding, which was up 33% as compared to FY2019's 621,391,730 shares.

As I reported above, using the recent share offering as a guidepost, it is estimated PLL would have to conduct ~9 more 2.3 million share issuances (at $25/share) in order to raise the additional ~$475 million required to meet its project manager's estimated capital requirements to build the infrastructure necessary to make good on its contract obligations with Tesla. That equates to (2.3 million ADS share * 9 * 100 ordinary/ADS), or an estimated 2.1 billion shares. Note that is considerably more than 2x the average number of shares outstanding as of the most recent report.

Summary & Conclusions

While I applaud the U.S. having a safe and secure domestic supply of lithium in North Carolina, and hope for the ultimate success of PLL, investors should put their patriotism aside and make sure they are not the ones funding the success of others. PLL still needs to raise a ton of cash to build out the needed infrastructure to meet its contractual obligations with Tesla. And it needs to do so relatively quickly if it is going to start supplying Tesla with spodumene concentrate between July 2022 and July 2023, per the agreement. Bottom line: In my opinion, there is no need to rush into this stock. There will be ample opportunity to do so in the future... and at significantly lower prices.

Meantime, while a Barron's article last month (see Tesla Needs Lithium. These Are The Best Stocks To Play The EV Boom) appeared to support the rise in PLL's stock price:

"Tesla took one step to ensure part of its lithium needs by signing a sales agreement with Piedmont Lithium this past week. Piedmont stock more than doubled after news of the sales agreement with Tesla broke — as well it should have."

Lithium investors should avoid PLL and stick with the bigger, more established, and much less risky companies mentioned in the Barron's piece: miners like Albemarle (ALB), SQM (SQM), and Livent (LTHM). That's because PLL investors - barring a partnership with a deep-pocketed company (an admittedly upside risk) - still face massive shareholder dilution because - despite the recent 2.3 million share offering - Piedmont still needs to raise nearly a half-billion dollars in additional capital to build the large-scale production infrastructure needed to meet its contractual obligations under the Tesla agreement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.