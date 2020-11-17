The company has two clinical stage drug candidates advancing through its pipeline and is well below analyst price targets.

Today we revisit a small oncology concern for the first time in over a year. This company comes from time to time in comments and analysts have an optimistic view on the stock. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

GlycoMimetics (GLYC) IPO’d in 2014 and is a Rockville, Maryland-based biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing therapeutics in the field of oncology. Complex carbohydrates are involved in a variety of processes in the body from cell signaling to cell trafficking. As such, they have been identified to play a key role in a range of disorders from inflammation to cancer. GlycoMimetics is using their unique understanding of carbohydrate biology, glycobiology, to create highly-potent, small-molecule therapeutics that selectively target molecular mechanisms that are at the very root of certain human diseases. The company’s pipeline centers around two late-stage clinical programs, Rivipansel and Uproleselan. GlycoMimetics has a market capitalization of roughly $170 million and trades for around $3.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Rivipansel:

Rivipansel is a glycomimetic drug that acts as a pan-selectin antagonist, binding to three members of the selectin family. It’s GlycoMimetics’ first drug candidate to enter clinical development. In August of 2019, Pfizer reported that the drug failed to meet its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints in the Phase 3 RESET trial. Following the failure, Pfizer decided to return to GlycoMimetics its rights to Rivipansel. This absolutely crushed the stock at the time.

However, a post hoc analysis of the data demonstrated efficacy and biomarker data that suggests the drug may be of benefit to sickle cell patients. Specifically, a statistically significant improvement in the time readiness for discharge in participants who received Rivipansel within 26 hours of the onset of pain, and biomarker data showing reductions in soluble E-selectin that confirms the drug hit its intended biological target. As a result, the company is committed to exploring a path forward for the use of Rivipansel in treating acute VOC in SCD. It’s worth noting that it is the only therapy in late-stage development for acute VOC. On October 5th, it was announced that the FDA granted the Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Rivipansel for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Source: Company Presentation

Uproleselan:

Uproleselan is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted inhibitors of E-selectin. The drug is designed to block E-selectin, an adhesion molecule on cells in the bone marrow, from binding to blood cancer cells as a targeted approach to disrupting well-established mechanisms of leukemic cell resistance within the bone marrow microenvironment. E-selectin plays a vital role in binding cancer cells within vascular niches in the bone marrow, which inhibits the cells from entering circulation where they can be more readily killed by chemotherapy.

The company believes that uproleselan results in lower bone marrow toxicity, which makes stem cells in the bone marrow divide less frequently, ultimately protecting them from chemotherapy that targets rapidly dividing cells. The drug has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the FDA for the treatment of adult AML patients with relapsed or refractory disease. Additionally, the drug possesses expansion potential into other hematological malignancies such as chronic lymphocytic, chronic myeloid, myeloma, and both Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Source: Company Presentation

Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts, red blood cells, or platelets. AML is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. According to the American Cancer Society, each year in America, roughly 20,000 people are diagnosed, and roughly 10,000 people die from all forms of the disease. Current treatment options for AML consist of chemotherapy, radiation therapy and stem cell transplantation. There are over 44,000 patients in 7 major markets.

Source: Company Presentation

Uproleselan is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. The trial is currently enrolling patients in North America, Australia and Europe. The trial is designed to enroll 380 patients. The company expects to complete enrollment in the second half of 2021. Furthermore, there’s a collaborative multicenter registration trial with the National Cancer Institute, where Uproleselan is being studied in newly-diagnosed elderly AML patients who are fit for intensive chemotherapy. Enrollment in the trial is ongoing.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of September 30th, 2020, GlycoMimetics had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $143 million and is burning approximately $5 million a month for R&D and operational costs.

The company is sparsely covered on Wall Street with only three analyst firms chiming in so far in 2020. The most recent recommendation comes from HC Wainwright which reiterated their Buy rating and $15 price target on GLYC last week. On July 22nd, Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating and $9 price target. The analyst believes that a portfolio that contains Rivipansel, Uproleselan, and GMI-1359 is highly compelling at the price the stock currently trades at. Additionally, he thinks that Rivipansel could make a major impact in the market for sickle cell patients treated early in their vaso-occlusive crisis. Finally, on March 27th, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage with a buy rating.

Verdict

GlycoMimetics has some things going for it. It is well-funded with cash on hand worth nearly the stock's current market cap. It also has a few shots on goal and small but sanguine analyst coverage. That said, the shares were absolutely annihilated the last time the company reported significant trial results. A beneficial owner did add some $5 million to his holdings after the stock implosion just over a year ago. He also added more than two million more shares from October 30th through November 4th. There has been no insider selling in the stock at all in two years and some other smaller insider buys.

I think GLYC would be an ideal covered call candidate as the equity does have options available against it. Unfortunately, there is little liquidity in these options and they carry wide bid/ask spreads making this strategy unavailable at the moment. That said, the stock does have enough going for it for a small 'watch item' positions pending further developments. The company will do an oral presentation of preclinical data from a study in an AML mouse model that shows the potential benefit of a combination therapy of uproleselan with venetoclax and HMA at the upcoming ASH meeting in December.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLYC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.