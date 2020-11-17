Michael Burry's (Of 'The Big Short') Q3 Holdings Include His COVID-19 Vaccine Plays

Burry performed very well prior to and during the great recession. Now he is back and his portfolio is made public every quarter.
Burry has pulled back on leverage this quarter, reducing his exposure to call options.
He has also taken positions in a number of COVID-19 vaccine plays, as well as media companies and real estate firms.
Michael Burry is the founder of Scion Asset Management, and the world famous investor who was profiled in the feature film, The Big Short. One of the things that impressed me most about his history is his ability to re-invent his investment style. He initially started by buying deep value names, and found success and was able to raise significant capital doing so. Prior to the 2008-2009 recession, he pivoted into a huge short of mortgage-backed securities using credit default swaps. That is quite different than his deep value roots. His current portfolio has some deep value type ideas, but also has a significant exposure to things like big tech companies and firms that are likely to benefit from a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which is quite a leap from his deep value roots as well. Nonetheless, I think his long history of strong returns (when they were publicly available) and his previously demonstrated ability to shift with the markets makes his current portfolio worthy of study.
Comparison to the Last Quarter
In my last update on Dr. Burry's portfolio, I noted that he had added significant upside leverage to the market by using call options. Given how well the markets have performed in the last 6 months, that was a successful trade. However, as of his most recently reported portfolio, he has meaningfully reduced that leverage. He had a large position in call options on Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) which he has reduced by half. He also converted approximately half of his stake in Facebook (FB) from call options to shares. He also disposed of options on Booking Holdings (BKNG) during the quarter. He still has a variety of meaningful call option positions, so he hasn't taken leverage completely off the table, but it does appear that he has reduced it materially during the quarter. A table of all his positions reported to the SEC appears below.
|Company
|Symbol
|$000s
|Shares
|Security Type
|ALLSTATE CORP.
|ALL
|8,473
|90,000
|Shares
|ALPHABET INC.
|GOOG
|58,784
|40,000
|Call
|ALTRIA GROUP INC.
|MO
|7,728
|200,000
|Shares
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|BAC
|8,246
|342,300
|Call
|CVS HEALTH CORP.
|CVS
|26,987
|462,100
|Call
|CVS HEALTH CORP.
|CVS
|8,760
|150,000
|Shares
|DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
|DBI
|6,516
|1,200,000
|Shares
|DISCOVERY INC.
|DISCA
|10,885
|500,000
|Shares
|FACEBOOK INC.
|FB
|13,095
|50,000
|Shares
|FACEBOOK INC.
|FB
|11,786
|45,000
|Call
|FOOT LOCKER INC.
|FL
|5,945
|180,000
|Call
|GAMESTOP CORP NEW
|GME
|17,375
|1,703,400
|Shares
|GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
|GS
|14,791
|73,600
|Call
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|JPM
|8,279
|86,000
|Call
|KIMBALL INTL INC.
|KBAL
|5,797
|550,000
|Shares
|LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
|LVS
|7,139
|153,000
|Call
|LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
|LILA
|410
|49,671
|Shares
|LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|LUMN
|8,072
|800,000
|Shares
|MSG NETWORK INC.
|MSGN
|8,135
|850,000
|Shares
|NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC.
|NOV
|1,482
|163,600
|Call
|PFIZER INC.
|PFE
|15,289
|416,600
|Call
|PRECISION DRILLING CORP.
|PDS
|2,880
|4,500,000
|Shares
|QORVO INC.
|QRVO
|7,741
|60,000
|Shares
|QURATE RETAIL INC.
|QRTEA
|7,898
|1,100,000
|Shares
|RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVTS COR
|ROIC
|5,208
|500,000
|Shares
|RPT REALTY
|RPT
|7,344
|1,350,000
|Shares
|TRIP.COM GROUP LTD.
|TCOM
|7,785
|250,000
|Shares
|UNITI GROUP INC.
|UNIT
|10,535
|1,000,000
|Shares
|URSTADT BIDDLE PPTYS INC.
|UBA
|460
|50,000
|Shares
|VIACOMCBS INC.
|VIAC
|2,409
|86,000
|Call
|WESTERN DIGITAL CORP.
|WDC
|9,869
|270,000
|Call
|WESTERN DIGITAL CORP.
|WDC
|9,138
|250,000
|Shares
|WYNN RESORTS LTD.
|WYNN
|5,027
|70,000
|Call
Source: SEC Filings
Michael Burry's COVID-19 Vaccine Picks
The portfolio has a number of new positions this quarter, but I think probably the most interesting are his positions directly related to the manufacture and distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19. Interestingly, his positions in Pfizer and CVS are also the only new positions he took with call options as opposed to purchasing shares directly. For Pfizer, I can certainly see the logic there. They have devoted significant resources to their COVID-19 vaccine, and recently announced 90% efficacy. That has the potential to be a dramatic upside catalyst for the stock. On the other hand, competing vaccine technologies from the likes of Moderna (MRNA) and others will be competition for them. Moderna also recently announced >90% efficacy, and that their vaccine will be stable in a standard refrigerator for 30 days. Michael Burry took this position prior to the announcement that the vaccine worked. Pfizer might still see significant vaccine related upside, especially if their vaccine ends up being the predominant one used.
By contrast, his position in CVS was taken in both the common shares and in call options. CVS is a chain of pharmacies, and they will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at their locations under an agreement with the CDC (see below). That has the potential to drive significant earnings improvements for them, both from the likely fees they would receive for dispensing the vaccine and from the additional traffic through their locations. For more on CVS, see this piece by Gen Alpha.
Source: Email from CVS
Media Positions in Q3
The other thematic position Michael Burry added in Q3 was positions in the media and telecom industry. New positions in Liberty Latin America (a cable and telecom firm based in its synonymous region) and Lumen Technologies, the former CenturyLink, which is largely a fibre optics firm. I would suggest that the pandemic has accelerated trends toward higher data usage that were in place prior to COVID-19, and that once data usage has increased demand is unlikely to recede. This benefits both firms, as Liberty Latin America has a large business with undersea cables connecting various markets.
Scion also added positions in MSG Networks and Qurate Retail. I think these are quite interesting, as both are somewhat 'old economy' media businesses. MSG Networks is primarily a regional sports network business. They pay fixed (and increasing) fees to the sports teams owned by Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) and in turn receive carriage fees from cable and satellite companies to make their channels featuring those sports available. Thus, MSGN is largely a bet on how long the cable bundle lasts, and what the value of those rights will be when the cable bundle breaks. It is possible that the rights could maintain significant value, especially if they end up including them in streaming service type bundles. So far, it has mostly only been Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that has dipped its toes into including live sports with its streaming offering, but with competition among streamers heating up, I think it's likely that the last holdouts for live TV (news and sports) will see streamers enter in a big way soon.
Qurate Retail is also largely a bet on TV, as they run home shopping programs. Their ability to transition to internet based shopping has potential upside, and the potential for a lingering unwillingness to go out also has the potential to add value to their business. Their programming is largely "shopping for entertainment," and if consumers display an unwillingness to go back to malls (which offer the in-person version of that experience), Qurate could be a long-term beneficiary. They have certainly been a short-term beneficiary, and shares are up meaningfully over the last few months.
Real Estate Positions
That said, Michael Burry also did add a couple of real estate positions this quarter. Urstadt Biddle is an owner of grocery anchored strip centers, largely in the Tri-State area surrounding New York City. The company is a more conservative retail play, as grocery stores are likely to continue to exist even after other retail moves online. Their locations are also likely a benefit, as there does seem to be a current movement out of large city centers and into the suburbs. That could be exacerbated by demographics, as the large millennial generation enters peak home buying/child raising years. For more on Urstadt Biddle, see this piece by Cashflow Capitalist.
The other real estate position Dr. Burry added, RPT Realty, is more of a pure shopping center REIT. The firm has a nationwide portfolio as opposed to the geographic concentration of Urstadt Biddle. Author Julian Lin has a piece on the firm here, where he notes that their leverage is well within their covenants and that October rent collection made it to 90%.
Conclusion
Michael Burry is an investor with an impressive resume, and because the SEC requires him to publish his positions, we can take a look at what he has been buying. While I'm not much for slavish devotion, I think there is value in looking at the portfolios of exceptional investors to determine what they are doing. In particular, from a thematic point of view. I manage a lot less money than Dr. Burry, so I tend to focus on smaller stocks (less competition), but I find the themes in his purchases can be helpful. I have also found it interesting that he has expanded the number of positions he has held dramatically in the last few years. I think that makes sense - adding diversification seems logical to me in a market with significant uncertainty and is probably a better choice than moving to cash.
