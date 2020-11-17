Michael Burry's (Of 'The Big Short') Q3 Holdings Include His COVID-19 Vaccine Plays

Michael Burry is the founder of Scion Asset Management, and the world famous investor who was profiled in the feature film, The Big Short. One of the things that impressed me most about his history is his ability to re-invent his investment style. He initially started by buying deep value names, and found success and was able to raise significant capital doing so. Prior to the 2008-2009 recession, he pivoted into a huge short of mortgage-backed securities using credit default swaps. That is quite different than his deep value roots. His current portfolio has some deep value type ideas, but also has a significant exposure to things like big tech companies and firms that are likely to benefit from a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which is quite a leap from his deep value roots as well. Nonetheless, I think his long history of strong returns (when they were publicly available) and his previously demonstrated ability to shift with the markets makes his current portfolio worthy of study.

Image Source

Comparison to the Last Quarter

In my last update on Dr. Burry's portfolio, I noted that he had added significant upside leverage to the market by using call options. Given how well the markets have performed in the last 6 months, that was a successful trade. However, as of his most recently reported portfolio, he has meaningfully reduced that leverage. He had a large position in call options on Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) which he has reduced by half. He also converted approximately half of his stake in Facebook (FB) from call options to shares. He also disposed of options on Booking Holdings (BKNG) during the quarter. He still has a variety of meaningful call option positions, so he hasn't taken leverage completely off the table, but it does appear that he has reduced it materially during the quarter. A table of all his positions reported to the SEC appears below.

Company Symbol $000s Shares Security Type ALLSTATE CORP. ALL 8,473 90,000 Shares ALPHABET INC. GOOG 58,784 40,000 Call ALTRIA GROUP INC. MO 7,728 200,000 Shares BANK OF AMERICA CORP. BAC 8,246 342,300 Call CVS HEALTH CORP. CVS 26,987 462,100 Call CVS HEALTH CORP. CVS 8,760 150,000 Shares DESIGNER BRANDS INC. DBI 6,516 1,200,000 Shares DISCOVERY INC. DISCA 10,885 500,000 Shares FACEBOOK INC. FB 13,095 50,000 Shares FACEBOOK INC. FB 11,786 45,000 Call FOOT LOCKER INC. FL 5,945 180,000 Call GAMESTOP CORP NEW GME 17,375 1,703,400 Shares GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. GS 14,791 73,600 Call JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. JPM 8,279 86,000 Call KIMBALL INTL INC. KBAL 5,797 550,000 Shares LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. LVS 7,139 153,000 Call LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. LILA 410 49,671 Shares LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. LUMN 8,072 800,000 Shares MSG NETWORK INC. MSGN 8,135 850,000 Shares NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC. NOV 1,482 163,600 Call PFIZER INC. PFE 15,289 416,600 Call PRECISION DRILLING CORP. PDS 2,880 4,500,000 Shares QORVO INC. QRVO 7,741 60,000 Shares QURATE RETAIL INC. QRTEA 7,898 1,100,000 Shares RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVTS COR ROIC 5,208 500,000 Shares RPT REALTY RPT 7,344 1,350,000 Shares TRIP.COM GROUP LTD. TCOM 7,785 250,000 Shares UNITI GROUP INC. UNIT 10,535 1,000,000 Shares URSTADT BIDDLE PPTYS INC. UBA 460 50,000 Shares VIACOMCBS INC. VIAC 2,409 86,000 Call WESTERN DIGITAL CORP. WDC 9,869 270,000 Call WESTERN DIGITAL CORP. WDC 9,138 250,000 Shares WYNN RESORTS LTD. WYNN 5,027 70,000 Call

Source: SEC Filings

Michael Burry's COVID-19 Vaccine Picks

The portfolio has a number of new positions this quarter, but I think probably the most interesting are his positions directly related to the manufacture and distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19. Interestingly, his positions in Pfizer and CVS are also the only new positions he took with call options as opposed to purchasing shares directly. For Pfizer, I can certainly see the logic there. They have devoted significant resources to their COVID-19 vaccine, and recently announced 90% efficacy. That has the potential to be a dramatic upside catalyst for the stock. On the other hand, competing vaccine technologies from the likes of Moderna (MRNA) and others will be competition for them. Moderna also recently announced >90% efficacy, and that their vaccine will be stable in a standard refrigerator for 30 days. Michael Burry took this position prior to the announcement that the vaccine worked. Pfizer might still see significant vaccine related upside, especially if their vaccine ends up being the predominant one used.

By contrast, his position in CVS was taken in both the common shares and in call options. CVS is a chain of pharmacies, and they will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at their locations under an agreement with the CDC (see below). That has the potential to drive significant earnings improvements for them, both from the likely fees they would receive for dispensing the vaccine and from the additional traffic through their locations. For more on CVS, see this piece by Gen Alpha.

Source: Email from CVS

Media Positions in Q3

The other thematic position Michael Burry added in Q3 was positions in the media and telecom industry. New positions in Liberty Latin America (a cable and telecom firm based in its synonymous region) and Lumen Technologies, the former CenturyLink, which is largely a fibre optics firm. I would suggest that the pandemic has accelerated trends toward higher data usage that were in place prior to COVID-19, and that once data usage has increased demand is unlikely to recede. This benefits both firms, as Liberty Latin America has a large business with undersea cables connecting various markets.

Scion also added positions in MSG Networks and Qurate Retail. I think these are quite interesting, as both are somewhat 'old economy' media businesses. MSG Networks is primarily a regional sports network business. They pay fixed (and increasing) fees to the sports teams owned by Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) and in turn receive carriage fees from cable and satellite companies to make their channels featuring those sports available. Thus, MSGN is largely a bet on how long the cable bundle lasts, and what the value of those rights will be when the cable bundle breaks. It is possible that the rights could maintain significant value, especially if they end up including them in streaming service type bundles. So far, it has mostly only been Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that has dipped its toes into including live sports with its streaming offering, but with competition among streamers heating up, I think it's likely that the last holdouts for live TV (news and sports) will see streamers enter in a big way soon.

Qurate Retail is also largely a bet on TV, as they run home shopping programs. Their ability to transition to internet based shopping has potential upside, and the potential for a lingering unwillingness to go out also has the potential to add value to their business. Their programming is largely "shopping for entertainment," and if consumers display an unwillingness to go back to malls (which offer the in-person version of that experience), Qurate could be a long-term beneficiary. They have certainly been a short-term beneficiary, and shares are up meaningfully over the last few months.

Real Estate Positions

That said, Michael Burry also did add a couple of real estate positions this quarter. Urstadt Biddle is an owner of grocery anchored strip centers, largely in the Tri-State area surrounding New York City. The company is a more conservative retail play, as grocery stores are likely to continue to exist even after other retail moves online. Their locations are also likely a benefit, as there does seem to be a current movement out of large city centers and into the suburbs. That could be exacerbated by demographics, as the large millennial generation enters peak home buying/child raising years. For more on Urstadt Biddle, see this piece by Cashflow Capitalist.

The other real estate position Dr. Burry added, RPT Realty, is more of a pure shopping center REIT. The firm has a nationwide portfolio as opposed to the geographic concentration of Urstadt Biddle. Author Julian Lin has a piece on the firm here, where he notes that their leverage is well within their covenants and that October rent collection made it to 90%.

Conclusion

Michael Burry is an investor with an impressive resume, and because the SEC requires him to publish his positions, we can take a look at what he has been buying. While I'm not much for slavish devotion, I think there is value in looking at the portfolios of exceptional investors to determine what they are doing. In particular, from a thematic point of view. I manage a lot less money than Dr. Burry, so I tend to focus on smaller stocks (less competition), but I find the themes in his purchases can be helpful. I have also found it interesting that he has expanded the number of positions he has held dramatically in the last few years. I think that makes sense - adding diversification seems logical to me in a market with significant uncertainty and is probably a better choice than moving to cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.