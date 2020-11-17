If all 3 horizons are successful it could easily move the valuation up by more than 100%.

Management already has 3 successful hydrocarbon finds from its first 3 drills on the Ortoire block, the fourth well Cascadura Deep is perhaps the largest hydrocarbon exposure so far.

Cascadura Deep exploration well has three clear targets, each individually is very material to the share price.

This is a specific follow-up article to my previous two Touchstone (OTCPK:PBEGF) notes September 22th, 2020, and April 26th, 2019, which deal with the very attractive wider investment case.

Cascadura Deep was spudded on October 27th and is expected to take 45 days to complete. Results should therefore be expected in December.

There are at least three significant value-add possible events for Touchstone from this single gas well.

The initial Cascadura well stopped drilling at 6350ft to ensure the whole well remained operational. At the time the deepest gas find (initially thought to be oil before testing showed liquid-rich gas) remained open at depth 6163-6350ft, 177net pay, meaning that any further well which drills deeper than 6350ft could still find further net pay. It’s our understanding that the 2P number in Touchstone’s resources report stops at a depth of 6350ft which corresponds to where the drill bit stopped. The 3P oil gas in place (OGIP) number of 571bcf has two significant uplifts: an extra 169ft of assumed net pay underneath and a compartment to the North East that will require a drill of its own to prove up or not. The extra 169ft corresponds to approximately 100bcf whilst the extra NE compartment corresponds to about 180BCF; it should be noted these are rough numbers as the shape of the feature overall is most likely not linear. This gives the move from the 2P to the larger OGIP number (398.5 Best to 571.5 High, note figures don’t add up perfectly). Given management's commentary that the Chinook drilling came out very close to its modelling, we think (by extrapolating it has good seismic and interpretation data of the area) it’s a very good chance the extra 169ft pay is likely there, which would take the net pay to 346ft thick of most likely liquid rich gas. The next target is an intermediary sheet at around 7500ft depth. Here the drill bit should intersect at the most optimum point from the seismic evaluation, i.e. crest and thick. Touchstone thinks around 500ft of pay and assuming 70-80% net to gross if successful (similar to Cascadura and Chinook type levels), a net pay of 350ft could be realistic at this optimum point. There is a more bullish interpretation of possible gross thickness here which could be up to twice the thickness. This is the Herrera Gr7a sand level that corresponds to the main pay zone at Chinook. This showed a net pay of 341ft. The geographic seismic area is described as similar to the shallower Cascadura discovery. Hence we are talking a rough OGIP range of 240BCF to 570BCF type size (using Cascadura shallow range), remember it is somewhat deeper so pressure should be higher. The third area of interest is the sub thrust sheet first revealed at the bottom of the Chinook well with 68ft discovered and open at depth as the drill could go no deeper. However, for Cascadura Deep well it’s expected to encounter this sheet significantly up-dip at around 9690ft and TD is aiming for 10,600ft, meaning there is plenty of scope to get a much better evaluation than the base of the Chinook well. Current thinking is possibly two sheets as it's perhaps broken up at this depth. Management believes the fault line between Chinook and Cascadura is clearly shallower but not in play at this deeper level and hence its comments that Chinook and Cascadura could be connected at this depth. Given Chinook’s deep gas discovery of this sheet and that Cascadura is updip from this, it ought to follow that it's gas charged if they are in communication. Thickness is harder to estimate, we are guessing a possible 500ft, but if the two are connected then the area extend is clearly significant. We are working with a back-of-the-envelope 500BCF to 800BCF in the total sub thrust OGIP as a guesstimate. Clearly, it will also likely require some further wells to prove up more accurate volumetrics.

Cascadura reserves report link

Conclusion

If all three of these come in roughly as hypothesized, that’s 100m BCF extra 2P reserve liquid rich gas at the shallowest, 240-570BCF OGIP middle and 500BCF-800TCF OGIP deepest. Assuming a successful subsequent testing program the reserve value of this would be several times Touchstone’s current market cap. It would also move the prospectivity in surrounding areas up to another level. If the deep is really there, we believe it would most likely be present in other areas of the license. With the further 20 or so other future prospects including Royston in 2Q 2021, news flow will continue to be very material and exciting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBEGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.