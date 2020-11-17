Lattice shares trade beyond basis in fundamentals that I can see; while Lattice has exciting long-term opportunities in areas like edge inference, it's hard to say that isn't reflected today.

Scarcity value is real, but Lattice and Xilinx aren't all that comparable; Lattice's true scarcity value is in providing highly-adaptable, low-power solutions for advanced edge applications like AI inference/machine learning.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) remains a case-in-point as to why I recommend investors not worry about valuation quite as much when they already own a growth company that is executing well – when growth investors lock onto a name, they can propel the valuation to and beyond levels that seem well out of proportion to the underlying operational story.

That’s not meant as sour grapes with respect to Lattice, though of course I wish I’d bought shares at literally any price over the last few years. I see significant growth potential in the company’s low-power FPGA target market, and that opportunity is matched by what I believe has been good execution from this management team. The issue for me is that the shares already trade at over 50x 2021 EPS and 12x 2021 revenue. Even allowing for beat-and-raise opportunity, I just don’t know how to reconcile that valuation, particularly with the shares already trading at more than 100% of management’s prior estimate of its 2022 served addressable market.

Good Q3 Results, But Not Game-Changing

The third quarter was a fairly quiet one for Lattice, particularly with value-driving ramps from app-specific products for markets like 5G, data centers, automation, and so on still on the way. By the same token, it wasn’t a bad quarter, with revenue and margins a bit better than the Street expected.

Revenue declined slightly on a year-over-year basis and improved more than 2% sequentially. Auto & Industrial was the driver in both periods, with sales up 14% yoy and 8% qoq on stronger demand for embedded vision and automation products. Communications and Computing grew 6% yoy but did decline about 4% qoq, while Consumer declined 45% yoy and 7% qoq. As a reminder, the Consumer business is no longer a priority for management, with the company actively turning away from lower-margin business and not really prioritizing much in the way of hardware or software development here.

Gross margin improved almost two points from last year and 20bp from the prior quarter. Operating income rose 5% yoy and 9% qoq, with margin up 140bp yoy and 160bp qoq. Inventory days increased, but not enough to concern me and Lattice flipped to a net cash position.

Guidance for the next quarter was slightly better than expected, with management guiding to a revenue midpoint about 2% above the sell-side average estimate and gross profit that was basically in line.

Scarcity Value? Yes, But Maybe Not In The Way You Think

With Xilinx (XLNX) accepting a rich buyout offer from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the cupboard is pretty bare when it comes to publicly-traded FPGA companies. I’m aware of one other company (QuickLogic (QUIK)), but it’s tiny ($30M market cap) and there hasn’t been a Seeking Alpha article in nearly three years (and the share price has fallen about 90% since then).

I caution readers not to draw too many similarities between Xilinx and Lattice. As I’ve explained in prior articles, these companies target very different segments of the FPGA market; Intel (INTC) and Xilinx design FPGAs designed with millions of look-up tables (or LUTs; a measure of hardware functionality), while Lattice’s sweet spot is around 150,00 (though moving up toward 500K over time). Xilinx chips compete with some of the highest-end offerings from companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Intel, AMD, Broadcom (AVGO), and Marvell (MRVL), and that is not Lattice’s target market.

Where Lattice seeks to compete is in emerging areas like embedded vision (for applications like industrial automation, traffic monitoring, et al), security, and machine learning/AI inference, particularly in edge applications where having smarter devices on the edge can meaningfully reduce loads at the core, leading to more efficient overall operations and improved cost/performance ratios.

I think there is underappreciated scarcity value for Lattice, particularly in areas like machine learning and AI inference. For starters, in a fast-evolving world like machine learning, the flexibility of FPGAs is invaluable. Likewise where power consumption is concerned – FPGA parallelism offers an alternative to the high power consumption of CPUs and GPUs, and low latency is yet another benefit of the FPGA approach. Considering those challenges at the edge level, I think Lattice has a major opportunity with its low-power FPGA solutions and I think it will be difficult for ASICs to compete on the leading edge applications.

On top of that, I like the company’s ongoing emphasis on software stack development, creating software stacks like mVision (embedded vision) and SenseAI (inference) for specific applications that allow customers to maximize the utility of the hardware and respond to changes/evolutions in their own performance requirements.

The Outlook

I do expect Lattice’s growth to accelerate in 2021 and then again in 2022, driving mid-teens growth over the next five years (2019-2024) and low-to-mid-teens revenue growth over the next decade. With that revenue growth and already-good gross margins, I expect meaningful leverage at the operating income and free cash flow lines.

I also believe Lattice has some opportunities on the M&A side. The balance sheet is clean and there are some smaller private FPGA companies out there that could be attractive targets. Valuation could be a challenge, though, and I believe management likes the hand it currently holds – meaning that I don’t expect a deal unless the price and/or technology is compelling from a long-term value perspective.

The Bottom Line

As I suggested in the open, there’s not much I can say about valuation, as the shares are well ahead of any fundamentals-based approach I use. Recent deals for Xilinx and Inphi (IPHI) highlight that strategic buyers are willing to pay premiums for companies with both strong growth and IP estates, and I think Lattice qualifies, but Lattice is already trading at a premium on a comparable valuation basis. I’ve said before that a high valuation isn’t necessarily an impediment to even further outperformance, but I’m not a momentum investor and so Lattice’s valuation puts it outside of my list of top ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.