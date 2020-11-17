The influx of competition in 3D printing and additive manufacturing will only put more pressure on Stratasys to perform moving forward.

Stratasys (SSYS) reported positive Q3 results amidst a worsening pandemic. The company's Q3 revenue of $127.9 million beat expectations by ~$6 million. While Stratasys' revenue figure decreased nearly 19% Y/Y, it still represents a modest sequential improvement. Although Stratasys is showing signs of recovery from the initial effects of COVID-19, the company's long-term future remains relatively bleak.

Stratasys has seen its stock price plummet over the past few years.

Growth Issues Persist

The 3D printing market continues to grow at a rapid rate and is expected to increase from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $4.5 billion in 2025. Despite the overall growth of 3D printing, Stratasys continues to underperform. The company's struggles on the growth front is especially worrying given 3D printing's potential.

While Stratasys' Q3 Y/Y revenue decline can in part be blamed on COVID-19, the company has actually seen its revenue decline for years now. The fact that Stratasys has still not reversed its downward momentum should be a cause of concern for investors. Given how large the opportunities in 3D printing are, Stratasys should at least be growing at a modest rate.

Stratasys continues to see its revenues deteriorate.

Competition Is Intensifying

Stratasys is one of the pioneers in the 3D printing space. Unfortunately, the company has not been able to live up to expectations and its efforts to turn things around have been met with mixed success. Stratasys now appears to be especially vulnerable in an increasingly competitive 3D printing landscape. Long gone are the days when Stratasys and 3D Systems (DDD) dominated the industry.

The number of competitors in the 3D printing market is growing substantially. In fact, the leading additive manufacturing in 3D printing platform Formnext saw a 35% exhibitor increase in 2019. The growing diversity of the additive manufacturing and 3D printing space represents a huge challenge to Stratasys moving forward.

Competition in additive manufacturing and 3D printing is intensifying.

Considering how much more crowded the 3D printing and additive manufacturing spaces have become, Stratasys' decline has come at exactly the wrong time. In fact, Stratasys' consumables revenue only grew 15% Q/Q whereas its competitors experienced nearly 100% Q/Q growth. As larger players like HP (NYSE:HPQ) start to dedicate more resources to the 3D printing space, Stratasys will likely have an increasingly hard time competing in the industry.

Focusing on Polymers

Stratasys is starting to focus its efforts on the polymer 3D printing market. The polymer 3D printing market is arguably the most valuable market in additive manufacturing given how versatile the material is. Stratasys' more streamlined approach could help the company become a dominant long-term force in polymer 3D manufacturing.

As the 3D printing industry expands, Stratasys may be better off concentrating on a specific market. If Stratasys is able cement a strong long-term foothold in the polymer market, the company should see more upside. However, this will not be an easy task given how precarious Stratasys' current situation is.

Conclusion

Stratasys is feeling the pressure like never before. The company is rapidly losing its grip on the promising 3D printing industry despite major turnaround efforts over the past few years. While Stratasys only has a P/S ratio of ~1.3 at its current market capitalization of ~$766 million, investors should avoid this company for now. Unless Stratasys can rapidly turn its stagnating operation around, which appears increasingly unlikely by the day, the company has a bleak future ahead.

