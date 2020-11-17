Uncertainty Abating, Path To A Vaccine, Eyes On Activity And Mobility - Market Strategy Weekly - November 13, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
Though we are only halfway through the month of November, it sure feels like a lot has happened.
In the midst of a clear global surge in cases, better news on the vaccine front may cause some states to take a more aggressive stance on lockdowns.
The post-recession transition from recovery to expansion is never as smooth as we hope it will be.
